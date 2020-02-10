advertisement

Neon acquired the North American rights to “Shirley” after winning the “Best Film” Oscar for “Parasite”.

For “Shirley” director Josephine Decker, Elisabeth Moss was always the “first choice” in her drama to play the famous horror author Shirley Jackson.

“We all wanted Elisabeth Moss to play Shirley!” Decker said to Elisabeth Moss at TheWrap’s Sundance Studio.

Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman and Odessa Young also starred in the film about how Jackson found inspiration for their next novel after she and her husband took a young couple into their apartment and made a deep connection with them, who Tests young couple’s ties of love.

Moss was taken with the script by Sarah Gubbins and the other actors.

“It’s funny because it’s a version of Shirley Jackson. I think of Shirley as having a lot of versions of herself,” Moss said to TheWrap’s Steve Pond. “Michael [stool] has always been one of my favorite actors of all time “So it was incredible to finally be able to work with him. Then we have Odessa Young, this beautiful young actor, and then Logan [Lerman], who contributed so much to this character. It got better and better for me.”

