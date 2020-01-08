advertisement

Manchester United are at the forefront of both parts of the playing field as they try to strengthen their ailing squad both in the winter transfer market and in the summer transfer window.

In the transfer window, the Red Devils dominated the two positions – the creative midfielder and the central striker.

Manchester United have been handed sanctions on Romelu Lukaku’s sale for the central striker last summer, and they have been negligent in not signing him.

Lukaku signed a £ 74million deal with Inter, and in his absence Anthony Martial was the central striker of the season despite having to deal with an injury.

The French international Martial has missed a month of football during the months of September and October of this season.

The Red Devils have been linked with several strikers as they try to replace Lukaku, who was part of the Belgian national team.

Some of the strikers linked with Manchester United include young RB Leipzig player Timo Werner, Lyon star Musa Dembele and Wolvers striker Raul Hymenes.

Musa Dembele is valued at around £ 45m and will be one of the Frenchmen to head the line if Manchester United can sign him.

Man United XI with Dembele David De Jian; Aaron Van Bisaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Anthony Martial, Daniel James Ames, Marcus Rashford; Musa Dembele.

