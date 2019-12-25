advertisement

“Many women don’t enjoy Christmas because they are so busy making it fabulous for everyone else,” says psychotherapist Stella O’Malley, author of Bully Proof Kids, who describes Christmas as “the mental strain” for women.

“I see it in my friends and relatives. It is very gender specific. It’s about women believing that the fun of Christmas is in their hands, ”she says, adding that responsibility can sometimes become too much.

“If a woman works too hard, she can get stressed and turn into a kind of cross patch. Women can be very stressed out over Christmas – to the extent that they experience murderous anger. This is because if you kill yourself with effort, you lose all sense of perspective, as well as all the fun, joy, and happiness. It is a problem.”

The pressure on the mothers also comes from Instagram and Disney, she believes. “There are so many elements to get it right – from seeing Santa Claus by the kids to decorating the tree and preparing dinner – and it’s a scam caused by people who want to make money from it . “

In her opinion, the idyllic portrayal of family Christmas in social media and in films is fed by the sense of identity of women, which is so often wrapped up in your own four walls:

“It can be felt that this reflects the mother’s identity,” she says, adding that overall responsibility for the Christmas preparations can create a heavy mental strain. “The father will do what he said, but the mother is the project manager and the chief bottle washer together,” says O’Malley, who gives women tips on how to reduce Christmas mental stress.

– Check your values: Do you want an Instagram Christmas or a happy family? “You can’t have both,” says O’Malley, adding: “Watch Christmas and decide what you want – is it fun and enjoyable or perfect?” Don’t choose perfect. “

– Don’t try too hard: “Too hard attempts suck the joy out of things.”

– If something goes wrong, don’t let it ruin your day: “Don’t let a few burned vegetables ruin your Christmas!”

– If you are angry or stressed, go to a quiet place for a few minutes: “Out of chaos,” she advises. Go to a quiet place and think about what you want from Christmas.

– Be realistic in your expectations of who does what. “Don’t ask your partner or children to do something they have never done before,” she advises. Distribute the Christmas chores according to your skills.

– And remember: There will always be someone who doesn’t make an effort!

“I do everything from gift shopping to decorating”

Helen Bullock loves Christmas.

Her husband, she says, is simply not interested.

“I like the whole thing – he likes to avoid it,” says the school teacher based in Co Galway, who claims that it’s only up to her when it comes to Christmas.

“He just has no interest in Christmas, so I do everything. He will only find out about it on December 20, ”says the 31-year-old, mother of a three-year-old boy. “I do everything from gift shopping to decoration.”

“I am organized,” she says. “I’m currently doing Santa shopping – alone! I love the atmosphere of Christmas. I grew up in a very Christmassy house where Christmas was a big family time.”

It is not that her husband actively hates the holidays, she explains that he is simply not invested and not involved. “He likes the house decorated and looks nice. He has no problem with Christmas itself; he’s just not that interested! “

So when it comes to getting into the festive spirit, Helen teams up with like-minded friends with men who are equally unaffected by the festive season.

“I found a group of friends with children of the same age – their husbands are useless at Christmas! There are four of us and we choose an evening to have dinner, shop and go to the panto without a husband or children – it sounds terrible , but it works for us. “

On December 1st, the group spent an evening in the city of Cork, where they visited the “adult” Panto in the Spailpín Fánach pub.

“Many men are not interested in Christmas because they have always done everything for them – they grew up with mom who did everything and they expect Christmas to just happen!”

The burden of Christmas embodies the battle of the sexes, believes Donegal’s mother Amanda McLaughlin (35), who has a 15-year-old daughter.

“For most women, Christmas is the most stressful time of the year. “Typically, it’s a gender battle – men have no idea when it comes to Christmas, and they don’t understand turkey shopping or buying.

“The mother must have everything perfectly. Everyone just expects women to continue. It is a very traditional role for the mother and out of date. “

A mother never relaxes because there is so much to do

Christmas, says An Post employee living in Malin, is like a competition for women, but one without a price. “There is no price for mothers who put too much pressure on themselves to have the most beautiful home and the most successful gifts. A mother never relaxes because there is so much to do. Christmas is a big burden for women, far more than for men. You get a gift from a couple and most likely the man won’t even know what it is. “

However, according to Amanda, it is often women who do a lot of the work and Christmas stress. “If women don’t compete against other women, they compete against themselves in their own heads.”

Social media is also putting tremendous pressure – especially on teenage mothers, “because mothers have to listen to the complaints.”

According to Amanda, many teenagers will publish photos of themselves on Christmas Day with their new iPhone X, which costs more than 1,100 euros.

“I think mothers are under more pressure than ever because of Instagram and all these curated images of wonderful family meals and perfect Christmas scenes,” said 33-year-old PR manager Christine Duggan from Skibbereen. “You should achieve that perfection.”

“Many mothers are fed up with being so dependent on their partners and extended families that the magic becomes a reality regardless of family or financial circumstances”

The mother of two children, ages 2½ and 5, is somewhat concerned about hosting a Christmas dinner in her own home for the first time this year. “My parents are coming to us this year. It is their first Christmas outside of home in 45 years and suddenly I feel how all this responsibility falls on my shoulders. My mother always took responsibility for Christmas and this year I was given the baton.

“I work full time and tend to do a lot of things until the last minute, but my husband asks me if I ordered the turkey and the ham and did this or that. Suddenly I seem to be the person who does Christmas” “- my husband’s role seems to be the typical male role of serving drinks and being entertaining.

“It looks like I’m thinking and planning, while my husband will probably remind me of things that need to be done.”

They are a thoroughly modern and democratic couple and he is usually “very good at home”, she says, but apparently the Christmas preparations are up to Christine.

“I see that when it comes to Christmas it’s very much up to the woman – definitely the pressure is on me. My husband is pretty confident because he doesn’t see it as his responsibility.

“He’s already saying things like, ‘It’s going to be great, you don’t mind. ‘He says he doesn’t know what all the stress is about, but that’s because I think I’m the one who’s going to do it. He doesn’t care about having good dinnerware or cutlery for the Christmas table or having the kids in nice clothes! “

Her mother “made” Christmas all her life, “Christine recalls, and now she sees the pattern repeating in her own family. “It is only now that I realize how much my mother did for Christmas, how much she invested in Christmas and for very little thanks, let’s be honest.”

Christine will assume much of the responsibility for the preparations and the work, she says, but if she needs help, she intends to get her spouse to act. “I’ll call him and I know he’ll do it. I know I’d be angry if I didn’t ask for help when I needed it.”

But why is Christmas still the woman’s job?

“It always seems to be women who take responsibility for these big events. I think it’s anchored in the way society thinks and women thinks, ”she notes.

Dublin-born Sherna Malone is the mother of an eleven-year-old twin sister and automatically assumes a large part of the annual responsibility for organizing Christmas for her family.

The 46-year-old sales and marketing manager for the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, Co Cork, says that her mother made Christmas something very special as a child – and that’s why when she became a mother, Sherna automatically adopted Mantel.

Men don’t see their fathers doing it, and they’re not so invested

“Growing up has a lot to do with role models – and I saw that. Men don’t see their fathers doing it, and they’re not so invested – mother makes the Christmas cake and mince pies, orders the turkey, and organizes the presents.

“In my age group, it’s mostly mothers who do that. Maybe that will change with the next generation. It would be a good thing because it can be quite juggling for a mother to try to do everything.”

The reality is, says Laura Erskine for MummyPages.ie, that many mothers come under pressure, not only to ensure that everyone gets the gift they want for Christmas, but also that they have the best food of the year and a wonderful time to boot.

“Many of our mothers are fed up with being so dependent on their partners and extended families that the magic becomes a reality regardless of family or financial circumstances.”

