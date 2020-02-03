advertisement

The planet is on fire, a former reality TV star is sitting in the White House, Paypal co-founder Elon Musk has just released a popping techno single. However, if you are looking for irrefutable evidence that the world has really lost the plot, Father Ray Kelly’s continued participation in Dancing With The Stars is the place for you.

This week he is again spared from the elimination. Instead, boxer Michael Carruth is put up for election. The Dubliner spends a lot of time with his Olympic gold medal. Pirouetting Padre Kelly survives to unsettle us all for another day. Certainly even he begins to mysteriously suspect the Irish public.

Father Ray Kelly with Kylee Vincent. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Because whatever his supporters vote for, it’s not his footwork. Kelly, who dances with the excellent Kylee Vincent, is delivering his umpteenth shaky performance to the tribes of Leonard Cohens Hallelujah (played by Ray Kelly) this week.

The song has tremendous meaning for Father Kelly, as it was the viral success of his version that was thrown out of the altar during a wedding and got his career going. Still, it’s no wonder why the Co Meath priest didn’t choose the more obvious Cohen classic. First we take Dunshauglin (Then we take Trim).

Of course, Father Kelly’s dance is always essentially the same. It sways, if not necessarily in time for the pace. At some point his backside seems to take on a life of its own. A terrible prey is born.

“You have the greatest singing voice,” says diplomatic judge Julian Benson. “It had the kicky flick feeling from Jive. , , It’s a shame that it should actually be a waltz, ”agrees his colleague Brian Redmond. Kelly scores a not-heavenly 10 – although it’s the first time he’s double-digit.

This week’s theme is music that means something to the celebrities. The illusion is that when they feel longing, the performers of Dancing with the Stars like to express their feelings through the medium of interpretive hooves. Just like the rest of us then. Only with Nicky Byrne, who looks from the wings and the players who vote who to eliminate.

B * Witch singer Sinead O’Carroll with Ryan McShane. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Sinead O’Carroll is the first to dance to C’est La Vie from B * witched. Why did you choose that, Sinead? It’s a terrible scabies pop from the darkest days after Stock Aitken Waterman. Oh you were IN B * Witched? Sorry … I was thinking about this other band … B * watched. Yes, YOU were garbage. B * Witched – incredible!

Unfortunately, it is not a fight for victory, as the jury is not affected by their cha-cha-cha. “Good concept, just a little more technology,” says Redmond, exceptionally the most positive judge. O’Carroll’s score is reasonable, but not earth-burning. 19. Her favorite’s brand has just slipped a little.

She is followed by RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy, who dances a waltz to Nocturne, the 1995 Secret Garden Eurovision winner. Secret Garden – courtesy of Naas violinist Fionnuala Sherry, 50 percent Irish – is Kennedy’s personal favorite and, with good reason, hosted this year’s song contest at the point.

“Haunting,” says Julian Benson. It does not refer to Eurovision, but to Kennedy’s dance. “We have this nice chemistry and connection.”

“You started to develop some consistency in your performance … the feet were beautiful,” agrees Redmond. “A pretty good attempt to play a waltz.” She gets away with a respectable 16.

Mary Kennedy and John Nolan. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Brian Dowling with Laura Nolan. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Next, Big Brother winners Brian Dowling and Laura Nolan deliver a cha-cha-cha to Sister Sledges We Are Family. Dowling dedicated it to his younger sister and mother, who died in 2018. It is clearly an emotional moment for the native Kildare who is having trouble holding back the tears.

“Great entertainment, but the cha cha cha technique isn’t that great,” says Redmond. “What you need for cha cha cha is. , , much cheek, ”countered an approving Loraine Barry, who added that the dance“ could have been much better in the feet ”. Dowling gets 17 points, which feels hard. Surely the additional emotional component should have increased its total?

There are more jiggling lips as Fair City actor Ryan Andrews spins on Coldplay’s Fix You. Cold game? Has Chris Martin’s numbing voice put Andrews through a period of insomnia (that would be fair enough – apparently Martin is attracting Fair City if he can’t sleep)?

Ryan Andrews with Giulia Gotta. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

But no – in 2008 Andrews, then 14 years old, was told that he would never dance as a scoliosis sufferer. Here Giulia Dotta appears with Martin and the gang. It is true that Coldplay and “real emotional moments” feel like a contradiction. Fix You is essentially an anesthetic that is pumped directly into your soul. But Andrews – the boy who was told he could never dance – collapses the house. It’s a Billy Elliot moment that gives you goose bumps.

“It was just great,” says Loraine Barry. “A beautifully male, moving rumba,” Julian Benson nods. Andrews is rewarded with a heartwarming 26.

Father Ray Kelly is the next and – shudder – let’s just go on.

The existential horror is fortunately exacerbated by the appearance of 2FMs Lottie Ryan. Her chosen year is 2011 when she got her dream job at 2FM. She and her partner Pasquale La Rocca dance a tango to Beyonce’s radio.

“I think I’m in love with my radio,” sings Queen Bey – a feeling that only a few 2FM listeners expressed. Nevertheless, Ryan consolidates her status as one of the frontrunners with another impressive turn.

“The acceleration you showed was a phenomenon,” says Redmond, but adds that he “got into a bit of a conflict” because Ryan’s performance was reminiscent of some of her previous routines. “The tango dance was very good,” says Loraine Barry. “Firecracker – that’s you.” Ryan holds a reliable second place with 22 points.

We then raced seven years forward until 2018. Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington celebrate this year when it marked Donegal-born victory in Miss Universe Ireland. They trudge to Sia’s Unstoppable, which is a strange choice to think about, given that Sia is known for not showing her face in public and therefore probably wouldn’t get very far in Miss Universe Ireland (I don’t know) about Miss Universe Ireland – maybe I’m wrong).

“A violent contemporary ballroom – you’re getting stronger,” says Benson. “I may have lacked a little confidence. That was the best drawer. “With 27 points she lands in the top ranks of the leaderboard. We have a new candidate.

Next up is one of the season’s featherweights. Michael Carruth has made an effort to bring the wildness he showed in the ring to the dance floor. He honors his medal victory at the Olympic Games by dancing to a tango. In a perfect world, he would have chosen Talking Heads Born Under Punches. But this is not a perfect world, as his choice of gold by the Spandau Ballet reminds us.

“Karen has definitely created this inner dancer in you,” says Benson. “There were moments with Carry On Dancer too, but you’re on the right track.”

“You’re getting better,” Redmond agrees. “It’s not gold yet. But it was another step on the podium.” So Carruth swings – and connects with a score of 13. Unfortunately, it is his last attempt to be a competitor when the public decides to answer it Throwing ear.

And then it’s Kilkenny Hurler Aidan Fogarty with Emily Barker. Fogarty celebrates in 2006 when Kilkenny Cork took over All-Ireland (as a Cork fan, I can assure Aidan that we will get it back soon … every decade). With a Kilkenny hurler, the choice of songs is obviously unlimited: Cool for Cats by Squeeze, Cody by Mogwai, Timber by Coldcut. In fact, the Charleston he performs is the soundtrack of Basement Jax’s GA staple Bingo Bango (this could lead to conflicts at home because rumor has it that Brian Cody is more of a Bentley Rhythm Ace man).

“Maybe a little too cool for a Charleston school,” says Redmond. “The Charleston is all about sassiness – but there was that element of pounding and pounding. , , Not my cup of tea, ”says Loraine Barry. She really isn’t impressed. They suspect that she will bring out a hurley under the desk and jump over to give Fogarty a warning leap over appearances. However, Benson loves it. Fogarty ends with a steady-as-he-go 21.

Carruth is now at the end of his journey. For the rest of the celebs, another excitement awaits them in seven days as they swap their dance partners for Switch Up Week. Julian Benson promises a “big surprise” for the episode. The real shock would be that Father Kelly received his marching orders. At this point, he is doing the reality television that corresponds to walking on water. Keep it up and who knows how far he could go?

