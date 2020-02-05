advertisement

ESPN + reported in the first quarter since Disney + launched that paid subscribers more than doubled

Perhaps more impressive than the 28.6 million subscribers Disney + has won since its launch in November was the ability of the service to improve the company’s other streaming platforms – ESPN + and Hulu – by bundling the services.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that in addition to the nearly 29 million subscribers to Disney +, which exceeded analysts’ expectations of 25 million subscribers, the number of paid subscribers in Hulu has increased by more than 30% to 30.7 million. ESPN + more than doubled the number of paid subscribers compared to the previous year and gained 7.6 million subscribers, after 1.4 million in the same period last year.

A rising tide lifts all boats.

During the Disney quarterly conference call, where he explained customer growth, CEO Bob Iger also praised the company’s ability to change its strategic direction and achieve such success in the streaming landscape.

“It’s an impressive quarterly report from Disney in the company’s first report since launching its eponymous streaming service,” said Haris Anwar, analyst at Investing.com financial market platform. “Not only were we able to win more subscribers to the Disney + app, but we also achieved a strong dynamic in our existing business. This is a successful combination and, above all, evidence that the company has a solid strategy to develop a competitive streaming video product that can challenge its rivals, including the established Netflix. “

In August, Disney had already announced that it would bundle the previously planned Disney + service with its mediocre ESPN + platform and Hulu. Together, the three services cost subscribers $ 12.99 a month, saving viewers $ 5 a month compared to paying à la carte. And above all, the bundle costs the same as the standard Netflix subscription.

“I think what they just announced is the best value in America,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX, which is owned by Disney, to TheWrap.

ESPN + is a relatively niche service. The app offers sports enthusiasts thousands of live games from MLB, MLS, NHL, football from England, Germany and Italy as well as college football and basketball games from the Big 12 and more than a dozen medium-sized conferences such as the Sun Belt and the Ivy League , ESPN signed an important rights contract with the UFC in 2018, making ESPN + the main organizer of fights. ESPN + also offers users access to the archive of the documentary series “30 for 30” and to exclusive shows such as episodes of Kobe Bryant’s basketball breakdown show “Detail”, Peyton Manning’s “Peyton’s Places” and the revived “NFL Primetime”.

However, you won’t find events like the College Football National Championship, Monday Night Football, or the NBA Finale on ESPN +. The lack of big-ticket live sports hampers ESPN’s ability to create a really robust offering that is on par with Disney + and unites brands like Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars under one roof. However, bundling them all together creates a much more attractive perspective.

However, it wasn’t all roses for ESPN + and Disney. Overall, Disney’s direct customer and international operations, which include Disney, ESPN and Hulu, saw operating losses increase from $ 136 million in the same period last year to $ 693 million. Although the loss is substantial, Disney had warned investors that it would expect losses as it invested more in streaming and got Disney going.

“The increase in operating loss was due to the costs associated with the launch of Disney +, the consolidation of Hulu, and a higher loss at ESPN +,” the company said in its earnings release. “The increase in operating loss at ESPN + was primarily due to higher program costs, primarily for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rights, and an increase in marketing spend, partly due to subscriber revenue growth and the UFC pay-per-view – fees have been offset. “

Disney management has announced that the streaming business will bring a profit in 2024 as Disney will reach + 60-90 million subscribers worldwide.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year, Disney reported sales of $ 20.86 billion, in line with analyst estimates of $ 20.79 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.53. This excluded certain items that affected comparability with previous quarters and exceeded the forecast of $ 1.44 per share.

“We had a strong first quarter, which was underlined by the launch of Disney + and even exceeded our greatest expectations,” said Iger in a statement. “Thanks to our incredible brand collection, outstanding content of our creative engines and the latest technology, we believe that our direct sales services, including Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu, position us well for continuous growth in today’s dynamic media environment. “

Tim Baysinger contributed to this report.

