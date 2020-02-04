advertisement

Thomas and Molly Martens managed to get their murder sentence resumed for the murder of Limerick man Jason Corbett because they could not fully claim that they had used lethal force against the father of two in a self-defense operation.

This was the majority decision by three U.S. judges in North Carolina to weigh up the father and daughter’s appeal that they had not received a fair trial in 2017.

The ruling overturns the conviction of the former FBI agent and his daughter.

Four and a half years after Mr. Corbett’s murder, his second wife and father-in-law managed to bring her case to trial again.

Three appellate judges, two with a decision and one partly approving, partly disagreeing, determined that obvious errors were “so disadvantageous” that they would have the ability of the 69-year-old retired FBI agent and his 35-year-old daughter to “present one” “impaired complete and meaningful defense”.

In her case, the issue was whether or not they had lawfully used lethal force to defend themselves, and the judges found that “critical” evidence was not properly excluded from the jury.

The couple should have been entitled to provide certain evidence to the jury during the three-week murder trial in summer 2017.

Some of the evidence related to statements made by Jack and Sarah Corbett, Mr. Corbett’s children from his first marriage, in the days immediately after their father’s murder.

Further evidence related to what happened after Thomas Martens, according to his testimony, discovered his son-in-law trying to choke his daughter in her North Carolina bedroom on the night of August 1, 2015, and that subsequent fight between the men.

This clash resulted in Mr. Corbett being hit at least 12 times with a brick and baseball bat on the head, according to prosecutors, resulting in death from head trauma with blunt force.

The daughter’s cry

One piece of evidence identified by the Court of Appeals, which was dropped in court, was Thomas Martens’ statement that he heard his daughter scream, “Don’t hurt my father,” after he faced Mr. Corbett in the fight The baseball bat had fallen.

The appellate judges said this evidence was admissible and should not have been ruled out, since it was immediately a matter of whether Marten’s legitimate lethal force was used to defend himself.

Because of his exclusion, the judges said the prosecutors could charge the retired FBI agent as the attacker. After a period in which he was “no longer under constant attack”, Thomas Martens assumed a certain degree of aggression. ,

While this allowed Martens to start a new trial, the appellate judge said that “even in Molly’s case, the questions are most likely to be confused.”

In addition, the judges said that the jury may not have convicted Thomas and Molly Martens for second-degree murder in August 2017 if Jason’s children Jack and Sarah had not “wrongly” excluded violent behavior from social workers’ statements about their father’s alleged statements before the night of his death.

Her statements include cases of alleged domestic violence between Mr. Corbett and Molly Martens that she passed on and evidence of what happened on the night of her father’s murder.

The appellate court also found that the trial judge had wrongly allowed “unreliable” expert testimony on untested patches on Thomas Martens ‘boxers and Molly Martens’ pajamas that, according to prosecutors, showed blood splatters that brought Thomas close to Mr. Corbett when he was got the blows on that head.

The Martens, who are currently in jail for 20 to 25 years for second degree murder, will remain in custody pending trial.

Since this was a majority rather than a unanimous decision by the three appellate judges – one judge partially disagreed – prosecutors can ask the court to review their decision or look for new evidence.

Prosecutors have until March 10 to file this application or to appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court to review the decision to grant the defendants new trial.

