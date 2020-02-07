advertisement

We were a little surprised that Clemson QB Chase Brice chose Duke. He comes from a major football power and although Duke has certainly improved, he is not at this level. We thought such a guy was looking for a top twenty program that needed a QB.

However, it turns out that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a lot of respect for David Cutcliffe and recommended Duke to his QB.

Another coach, Clemson’s defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, had previously told him that Duke’s plan was really difficult to prepare and that it made an impression.

This also included the following: “What really sold me at Duke was obviously the opportunity to play under a great coach like Coach Cutcliffe. But in the end it was the people who led me to Duke. I’m so used to having a great coaching team, teammates and everything from high school to college in Clemson – the family feeling. When I had to hang out with the boys and hang out with the coaches, I just felt at home. “

