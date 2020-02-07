advertisement

Why did Alberto Frezza leave station 19 after three seasons and the character of Ryan Tanner? We will deal with sadness for a while. He was a big part of the show and was very close to both Andy and her father Pruitt. We will deal with this death for some time, in addition to an extremely important question – why? How in the world did that happen?

Well, there is one thing you should know at the moment – this is not something Frezza was fighting for. It wasn’t his decision to leave the show. Rather, actor Us Weekly explained that this was a creative decision that was made behind the scenes:

I think it was a few months after the end of season 2 and I got a call. My agent called me and then I got a call from Krista (Vernoff), the show runner. She told me her idea and how she wanted season 3 to look, cause certain conflicts and create more drama around Andy. I mean, I think starting with a bang was getting rid of the love of your life and your best friend! She had this vision for the new season of Station 19 and the way she wanted to advance the show.

Ultimately, creative decisions have to happen a lot in the Shondaland world, and this is a big decision. Vernoff was in this role on board this season and she had her own ideas of what this show could look like. Ryan’s death shakes Andy’s story, even if he raises all kinds of other questions as to whether Jaina Lee Ortiz’s character life is too tragic.

Are you sad to see Alberto Frezza leave station 19?

