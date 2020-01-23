advertisement

There are always differences in rank between the NCAA Basketball AP survey and the analysis pages. However, if these become particularly large, it is worth paying attention to.

The analysis (or “computer”) rankings (KenPom, Barttorvik, Haslametrics, etc.) are useful tools for evaluating college basketball teams. Every season there are cadres who “love” the analytics in relation to their placement in the AP survey. On the other hand, there are teams that they also “hate”. Sometimes the discrepancies between the analysis and the AP survey are not very big, but if they do exist, it is worth digging further.

Who does the computer “love” and “hate” this season? Using the three websites listed above, I created an “average computer ranking” for each of the 25 teams in the last AP survey. Next I compared these average placements with the placement of the individual teams in AP voting.

(Ranking updated on 01/21/20)

advertisement

What is striking? There are seven Teams with a rank deviation of more than +/- 10.0. Compared to their placement in the AP survey, the computers really “hate” six Teams and just “really loves” one,

Whom the computers “hate”

Villanova

Kentucky

Florida State

Auburn

Memphis

Texas Tech

It’s not worth finding out why the algorithms “love” or “hate” these squads, but a little bit of speculation is appropriate. In general, computers do not value gains and losses as much as they make a profit. A 1-point loss is considered slightly different than a 1-point win, while a 25-point win is considered significantly different than a 5-point advantage.

Villanova

There is no AP Top 25 team that hate the computers: more than Villanova, with a 19.0 rank difference. The wildcats have five wins with six points or less. Maybe that’s part of what drives it. The team’s 1-point win against Kansas caused a lot of hype nationwide and made the team jump eight places (18-10) in the AP survey. The small margin of profit understandably did not move the needle so much for the computers.

Villanova’s recent 76-61 win over Butler has significantly improved analysis reputation. It is noteworthy that the discrepancy is still as big as it is. With a few more performances, this will undoubtedly change.

Kentucky

Kentucky (14-4) won a lot against Michigan State and Louisville, but the defeat against Evansville, Utah and South Carolina certainly didn’t impress the computers. A couple of nondescript home wins against Utah Valley and UAB probably didn’t help either.

Florida State

The state of Florida could be “punished” for two wins in the extension against Purdue and Miami. A 79-74 home win over Western Carolina could have affected their reputation.

Auburn

As has been well documented, Auburn has had few, if any, major victories in its record time, and recent defeats against Alabama and Florida seem to support the assumption that the Tigers are somewhat overrated compared to their placement in the AP poll were. But even before these games, Auburn’s computers weren’t particularly important.

Memphis

Most computers were already relatively weak with the Tigers in the pre-season. Like Auburn, the lack of a “noteworthy” victory could hold back this team. A street win over Tennessee in December was pretty impressive, but the glow waned somewhat as Tennessee went through some battles.

Texas Tech

The discrepancy is mainly due to the recent 65-54 road damage suffered by the Red Raiders at the TCU. This has plunged them into the computer considerably, and they would also have liked to have entered the AP survey if they had come out after this loss. The upcoming Texas Tech vs Kentucky matchup offers an opportunity to offset this loss before the next vote takes place.

Who the computers “love”

Arizona

The results show that the AP survey is rather overrated than underestimated from the perspective of the computer team. However, there is a team that, according to analysis, is significantly underestimated: Arizona,

The reasons for this become pretty clear when you look at their schedule. Four of the five losses of the Wildcats were 13: 5, three came to safe tournament teams.

Five losses:

Baylor Street 63-58

Gonzaga – 84-80 – at home

St. Johns – 70-67 – neutral

Oregon – 74-73 – Street – OT

Oregon St – 82-65 – Street

Although Arizona did not score many noteworthy victories, the top two victories (Illinois, Colorado) were by a wide margin, which the computers certainly appreciated.

Next topic: Latest NBA draft

The computers are not always right, so it will be interesting to see whether Arizona develops well as the season progresses and whether the six “hated” teams underperform.

advertisement