According to a new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the Chief Executive’s sales reached a record high in January 2020.

The executive coaching company reports that 219 CEOs left US companies in January 2020, 27% more than the previous monthly record of 172 in October 2019. Compared to January 2019, when 157 departures were reported, the CEO- Exits increased 39.5%. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, exits have been on an upward trend since August 2018.

Despite the high fluctuation rate, the majority of CEOs, according to the company, stayed in their companies to some extent and usually acted as CEO or member or switched to another C-Suite role.

“This suggests that the vast majority of companies are generally satisfied with their performance, despite a record number of CEOs leaving this position,” said Vice President Andrew Challenger.

At the same time, most companies do not seem to choose replacement products that are cared for by their retiring executives. Of 198 CEO appointments tracked in January, Challenger, Gray & Christmas found 107 hired from outside their new companies, compared to 91 internal hires.

In January there were a number of high profile appointments and departures in the footwear sector. The Sequential Brands Group, Payless ShoeSource, J.Crew, Gap Inc., Geox, Toms Shoes, Altuzarra and H & M were among the brands that appointed new executives as CEO. Geox, Gap Inc., and H & M internally promoted their top positions, while Sequential, Altuzarra, Toms, J.Crew, and Payless hired talent from elsewhere.

The high-turnover month shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, Challenger said, “January is usually a busy month for CEO sales as companies change management at the end of the fiscal year after reviewing business conditions.”

“For many companies, January is the beginning of the financial year and a good time to make decisions about the direction of the company,” he continued.

With almost two weeks of February in the books, several companies have already made changes to their top positions. Saks Off Fifth named Paige Thomas President, Miu Miu named Benedetta Petruzzo CEO and MatchesFashion announced Ajay Kavan CEO.

Tapestry has made a number of changes: it has appointed Liz Fraser as Kate Spade’s CEO and brand president. the company appointed Giorgio Sarné as CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman; and it promoted Yann Bozec from his previous role as President of Tapestry China to President of Tapestry Asia Pacific. Bozec remains President and CEO of Coach China.