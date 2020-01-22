advertisement

The studios keep falling into the same trap when they try to lure cinema-goers into the cinemas.

At the box office, 2019 ended at the beginning of 2020. The studios are in crisis mode and are trying to find out how cinema-goers can be brought to the cinemas. Universal came up with two catastrophic films, such as the $ 95 million prize from “Cats”, Tom Hooper’s film version of the musical blockbuster “Andrew Lloyd Webber”, and the $ 175 million prize from “Dolittle”, Stephen Gaghan’s adaptation of the children’s book classic “Dr. Dolittle.”

It’s easy to carry a quarterback in an armchair. What did you think What about these two expensive projects that drove you forward? Didn’t the risks seem obvious?

advertisement

Here are the reasons why smart people in studios come to such films with their bare heads.

1. You have to fill global tables.

This is the main incentive for someone like Donna Langley, an experienced executive who challenges nervous films like “Get Out”, “Straight Outta Compton”, “Fifty Shades of Gray” and “Queen & Slim” to advance two films for potential attraction Viewers around the world. Domestic hits are one thing. And the franchises offered by Universal – “Jurassic Park”, “The Mummy”, “Jason Bourne”, “Despicable Me”, “Fast and Furious” – are not fanciful. But the international film and TV pipeline of a studio is a hungry throat that has to be fed with attractive films with franchise potential. When they work, they push international TV deals, theme park opportunities, and sequels.

connected

connected

This is how universal belly flops such as Hasbro’s “Battleship”, Orc Adventure “Warcraft” and Matt Damon’s “The Great Wall” were created. As these trains gain momentum and tens of millions are invested, it is difficult to maneuver them, let alone apply the brakes. Studios often forget that a successful franchise does not consist of a name or a title, but of an immersive world and characters that people care about.

“Cats” had none of that. After many VFX delays, the musical opened on Metacritic on December 20, 2019 at 32. Revenue is $ 26.8 million domestically and $ 61.8 million worldwide.

“Dolittle”, which had similar conceptual flaws, will do better, but it will almost double. Originally planned for spring 2019, it was postponed to December 2019 before the final change to January 2020. In retrospect, “Dolittle” could have used the Christmas box office to increase his fortune: It opened on Metacritic from January 17th to 27th. To date, $ 22 million has been used domestically and $ 27.3 million abroad, which could result in an estimated total of $ 65 million domestically and $ 185 abroad. With a global marketing cost of $ 115 million, it’s a box office hit.

2. You rely too much on established IP.

Webber’s unconventional sung musical “Cats” was a global musical phenomenon based on a 1939 T.S. Elliot poetry collection that has appeared in cinemas all over the world since Trevor Nunn’s first London production in 1981. The show’s gross worldwide sales in 2012 were $ 3.5 billion. Steven Spielberg scrapped an animated adaptation at DreamWorks years ago. The musical has no discernible action.

“Doctor Dolittle”, on the other hand, the British children’s book series by Hugh Lofting, spawned the infamous 1967 “Doctor Dolittle” flop by director Richard Fleischer, which almost bankrupted Fox Studio (although he was Oscar for the song “Talk to “won the Animals” and for visual effects) as well as the 1998 non-musical version with Eddie Murphy that worked well enough ($ 294.2 million worldwide) to include the less successful “Dr. Dolittle 2 ”and four DVD sequels. Universal seized the opportunity to start a new franchise when the book went public domain.

3. You are seduced by numbers.

Universal saw unexpected box office hits from “Mamma Mia!”, A mediocre Abba musical that grossed $ 615.8 million worldwide, and the better sequel to “Here We Go Again!” ($ 395.4 million worldwide) as well as the Oscar “The King’s Speech” Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables”, which won $ 441 million worldwide, and three Oscars.

4. You give too much power to talent.

The success of “Les Miserables” and his Best Picture Oscar for “The King’s Speech” gave Hooper the opportunity to lead another challenging music project. He sold Working Title and Universal in a sung movie based on ambitious visual effects that would turn actors in figure-hugging stockings into fur-covered creatures with moving ears and tails. Universal assumed that something new would attract an audience.

Regarding “Dolittle”, Universal believed that “Iron Man” and “Sherlock” star Robert Downey, Jr. could carry a fantasy world. He wanted to have a top-notch screenwriter and director on board, but Stephen Gaghan (“Syriana”) seems a strange choice to make a VFX-driven kid’s film. Gaghan wrote a script based on “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle” by five authors, including himself. Downey based his character on William Price, a true Welsh neodruidist doctor, but his accent fluctuated wildly. The studio sent the film back for three weeks last spring to improve the comedy under the supervision of director Jonathan Liebesman and author Chris McKay after poor reviews.

Universal

5. Directors and studios believe in eye-catching visual effects.

In the case of “Cats”, Hooper was overwhelmed and did not notice the extent and level of difficulty he was in, even when VFX masters such as ILM and MCP were on board. After the moviegoers had reacted crushingly to the first trailer, the film was gutted by critics. Some were kicked out of the picture when they examined Rebel Wilson by putting tiny human cockroaches in their mouths, Jason Derulo’s missing package, and other tangled body parts. The film’s original release had unfinished cats and CGI errors, such as scenes showing Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson’s human hands instead of cat paws.

Hooper not only offered the studio a version of the film very late for screening (various deadlines for price groups were not met), but admitted the film at the world premiere in New York on December 16, “the day before at 8:00 am after 36 hours to have ended in a row. “

Another musical from late December, “The Greatest Showman”, developed into a sleeper hit on word of mouth despite mixed reviews – but received an A Cinemascore. “Cats” got a C + Cinemascore. Hooper later forced the studio to replace the first releases with new DCPs with improved VFX. Awards were never considered, and the VFX fixes didn’t seem to help. The film is expected to lose $ 70 million, and theater company Alamo Drafthouse sells special “rowdy” performances that allow audiences to sing and yell at the big screen.

With “Dolittle”, the glorious VFX animals – especially a clumsy polar bear – are the greatest asset. But the flimsy story about a little boy (Harry Collett) who wants to do an apprenticeship with the country doctor (Downey), who only lives with his menagerie of talking animals, but withdraws from the grief of losing his wife to himself to take care of his suffering benefactor Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) is finally pulling down. No connected or immersive world here.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement