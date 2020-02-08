advertisement

We are barely in 2020, but United Airlines has announced the launch of an all-new credit card, co-branded with Chase, with an incredible welcome offer of 100,000 bonus miles, plus new temporary welcome offers in a trio of United co-branded credit cards for these to launch. You may have already established your credit card strategy right now, but these offers are definitely worth considering, with a solid value in it, and we will discuss all the details you need to know below.

Resume: Explorer’s calling card of United is closed for new applicants. The co-branded card line-up now has an entirely new option, the United Business Card, which builds on the benefits of the Explorer Business Card and also offers additional functions to the mix. And, as we noted above, new cardholders can score 100,000 bonus miles after spending $ 10,000 within the first three months of card ownership (an offer that ends on April 2).

Highlighting the spending threshold is also a good time to include a reminder that this is a card for small business owners, so although $ 10,000 sounds like a consumer, it shouldn’t be difficult for a business owner to achieve that goal reach. The bottom line of this new card is that even for casual United business flyers, this is a great option to help you achieve elite status faster while earning United miles and experiencing a few elite-like benefits. Talking about that …

Benefits: Cardholders earn 2x miles with United purchases, as well as with purchases at gas stations, office supplies stores, restaurants and local public transport and commuting. Just like with the Explorer Business Card, cardholders receive 25% back on purchases on board United (including Wi-Fi, food and drink), a first checked-in bag, priority boarding, two one-time passes when opening the account and on each birthday of the card member, along with travel and purchase protections.

Cardholders are also given the opportunity to earn a United travel credit of $ 100 annually that can be used to cover the cost of airline tickets, including United purchases, after seven United flight purchases of $ 100 or more on the card. If you have both the United Business Card and one of Chase’s personal United cards, you will also receive 5000 bonus miles per birthday from your card member. However, the United Business Card does have an annual fee of $ 99, so keep that in mind.

More temporary offers: Meanwhile, as we said above, the launch of the United Business Card is also accompanied by increased temporary bonuses for other United credit cards, including the United Explorer Card, United Club Card and United Club Business Card, all of which offer a special sign – bonus options from now until 2 April (click on each bold card name below to go to a registration page for one of these cards that interest you).

United Explorer Card

Temporary offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you’ve spent $ 3,000 in the first three months.

Annual contribution: $ 95 (except during the first year)

Details: Definitely a solid card to consider for casual United-flyers who want to earn elite status. You earn 2x miles on purchases, hotels and restaurants in United. The card also offers a free checked-in bag, priority boarding, a 25% discount on purchases on board and two one-off United Club passes per year. Moreover, it can help you quickly find your way to the United Elite status.

United Club Card

Temporary offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you’ve spent $ 3,000 in the first three months.

Annual contribution: $ 450

Details: This is the card for anyone who wants one that gives United Club access. You earn 2x miles on all United purchases and 1.5x miles per dollar on all other expenses. The card also offers luxury benefits that many United Flyers will enjoy, such as a United Club membership (if you already have one, you can get the unused portion back after it has been approved for this card), plus a free first and second checked in bag (up to $ 280 per return ticket), 25% savings on board purchases and Premier Access® travel services, including priority check-in, security check where available, boarding and baggage handling MileagePlus Premier members traveling with an award ticket are also eligible for free Premier upgrades on United flights if available.

United Club business card

Temporary offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you’ve spent $ 10,000 in the first three months.

Annual contribution: $ 450

Details: Virtually the same benefits as the non-business version of this card. A United Club membership (existing United Club members can be reimbursed for the unused part of their current membership after approval for this card), a first and second checked baggage free (up to $ 280 per return ticket), 25% flight savings purchases and Premier Access® travel services, including priority check-in, security investigations where available, boarding and baggage handling). If you are a MileagePlus Premier member and traveling with an award ticket, you are also eligible for free Premier upgrades on United flights if available.

Image source: Zach Honig / The Points Guy

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

