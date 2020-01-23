advertisement

Editor’s note: California, the leading food-producing state in the United States, is ending the use of chlorpyrifos, a pesticide associated with neurodevelopmental problems and impaired brain function in children. Gina Solomon, principal investigator at the Public Health Institute, clinical professor at the University of California at San Francisco and former assistant secretary to the California Environmental Protection Agency, explains the scientific evidence that led California to act.

1. What is chlorpyrifos and how is it used?

Chlorpyrifos is an inexpensive and effective pesticide that has been on the market since 1965. Farmers in the United States use millions of pounds each year on a wide range of crops, including many vegetables, corn, soybeans, cotton and fruit trees and nuts. .

Like other organophosphate insecticides, chlorpyrifos is designed to kill insects by blocking an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase. This enzyme normally breaks down acetylcholine, a chemical that the body uses to transmit nerve impulses. Blocking the enzyme causes seizures and the death of insects. All organophosphate insecticides are also toxic and potentially fatal to humans.

Until 2000, chlorpyrifos was also used in homes for pest control. Its indoor use was banned after the 1996 Food Quality Protection Act, which required additional protection for children’s health, was passed. The residue left after indoor use was quite high and toddlers who crawled on the floor and put their hands in their mouths were at risk of poisoning.

Despite the ban on home use and the fact that chlorpyrifos does not persist in the body, more than 75% of people in the United States still have traces of chlorpyrifos in their bodies, mainly due to residues on food . Higher exposures have been documented in agricultural workers and people who live or work near agricultural fields.

2. What is the evidence that chlorpyrifos is harmful?

The researchers published the first study linking chlorpyrifos to potential developmental damage in children in 2003. They found that higher levels of a metabolite of chlorpyrifos – a substance that is produced when the body breaks down the pesticide – in umbilical cord blood were significantly associated with lower infant birth weight and length.

Later studies published between 2006 and 2014 showed that these same infants had developmental delays that persisted into childhood, with lower scores on standard developmental tests and changes that researchers could see on MRI scans of the brain. children. Scientists also discovered that a genetic subtype of a common metabolic enzyme in pregnant women increased the likelihood that their children would experience neurodevelopmental delays.

These discoveries sparked a battle to protect children from chlorpyrifos. Some scientists were skeptical of the results of epidemiological studies that followed the children of pregnant women with varying degrees of chlorpyrifos in their urine or cord blood and looked for side effects.

Epidemiological studies can provide solid evidence that something is harmful, but the results can also be confused by gaps in information about when and how much exposure occurs. They can also be complicated by exposure to other substances through diet, personal habits, homes, communities and workplaces.

3. Why did it take so long to reach a conclusion?

As the evidence gathered that low levels of chlorpyrifos were probably toxic

humans, regulatory scientists at the U.S. EPA and California examined it – but they took very different paths.

At first, the two groups focused on the established mechanism of toxicity: the inhibition of acetylcholinesterase. They felt that preventing a major disruption of this key enzyme would protect people from other neurological effects.

Scientists working under contract to Dow Chemical, which manufactured chlorpyrifos, released a complex model in 2014 that could estimate the amount of pesticide a person should consume or inhale to trigger inhibition of acetylcholinesterase. But some of their equations were based on data from as few as six healthy adults

who had swallowed chlorpyrifos capsules in experiments in the 1970s and early 1980s – a method that would now be considered unethical.

Scientists in California have questioned whether risk assessments based on the Dow-funded model take sufficient account of human uncertainty and variability. They also wondered whether inhibition of acetylcholinesterase was really the most sensitive biological effect.

In 2016, the U.S. EPA released a re-evaluation of the potential health effects of chlorpyrifos, which took a different approach. He focused on epidemiological studies published from 2003 to 2014 at Columbia University that found developmental impacts in children exposed to chlorpyrifos. Columbia researchers analyzed the levels of chlorpyrifos in the cord blood of mothers at birth, and the EPA attempted to recalculate the amount of chlorpyrifos to which they could have been exposed throughout pregnancy.

Based on this analysis, the Obama administration concluded that chlorpyrifos could not be used safely and should be banned. However, the Trump administration reversed this decision in 2017, arguing that the science was not resolved and that further study was needed.

For their part, California regulators have struggled to reconcile these disparate results. In their view, the epidemiological studies and the acetylcholinesterase model were pointing in different directions, and both presented significant challenges.

4. What convinced California to impose a ban?

Three new articles on prenatal chlorpyrifos exposures, published in 2017 and 2018, broke the deadlock. These were independent studies in rats that assessed the subtle effects on learning and development.

The results were consistent and clear: chlorpyrifos caused reduced learning, hyperactivity and anxiety in pups at doses lower than those that affected acetylcholinesterase. And these studies clearly quantified the doses to rats, so there was no uncertainty as to their exposure levels during pregnancy. The results were strangely similar to the effects observed in human epidemiological studies, justifying the health concerns regarding chlorpyrifos.

California has reassessed chlorpyrifos using these new studies. Regulatory authorities concluded that the pesticide posed significant risks that could not be mitigated – particularly among people who lived near the agricultural fields where it was used. In October 2019, the state announced that under a binding agreement with manufacturers, all sales of chlorpyrifos to California producers would end on February 6, 2020, and producers would not be allowed to own or use them. use it after December 31, 2020.

Hawaii has already banned chlorpyrifos and New York State is phasing it out. Other states are also considering taking action.

5. What is the position of the US EPA?

In a July 2019 statement, the EPA stated that “the allegations regarding

neurodevelopmental toxicity must be denied as it is not supported by valid, complete and reliable evidence. The agency said it would continue to review the evidence and plans to make a decision by 2021.

The EPA did not mention the animal studies published in 2017 and 2018, but it must legally include them in its new assessment. In this case, I think EPA leaders will have a very hard time proving that chlorpyrifos is safe.

In my opinion, we have consistent scientific evidence that chlorpyrifos threatens children’s neurological development. We know what this pesticide is doing to people, and it’s time to move on to safer alternatives.

Gina Solomon, Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

