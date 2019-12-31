advertisement

When news finally said that Carles Alena was heading to Real Betis on loan for the second half of the 2019/20 campaign, there was a tacit confirmation that it was in the best interest of both the player and the club.

While most supporters disagree that the youngster should seek his trade elsewhere and should be given the opportunity to build on his performances from last season at Camp Nou, the clear fact is that he has been consistently sidelined since August. .

With no purchase option available for Verdiblancos, it at least looks like Barça are thinking ahead of Alena’s affair and will allow him time for many games elsewhere, but with the intent of bringing him back at the end of the season.

By that time, it would have been difficult to justify keeping Ivan Rakitic on the wing, and Sergio Busquets should certainly be considered on a less frequent basis than he currently is.

A midfield consisting of any mix of De Jong, Arthur, Alena and Puig would undoubtedly be the choice for most colleagues, with Sergi Roberto perhaps still considered in what was once his rightful position.

That means there is no room for Arturo Vidal of course.

Nor should there be after a frankly advised complaint filed during the Christmas period.

Let us be clear that Chile, like Paulinho before him, has exceeded expectations for the role for which it was acquired.

So far this season, Arturo Vidal has scored one goal every 105 minutes, making him the 3rd most effective offensive player in la Liga.

Kind of crazy. pic.twitter.com/Ogr0jZaBtE

– totalBarca (@totalBarca) December 26, 2019

There is a school of thought that has some merit, by which Vidal should also have taken more time in the game than he had received late.

However, this is not the first time his true colors have been shown. Remember the angry emoji incident not long after it was signed?

This lack of ultimate, stunning professionalism must end with the appearance of the exit door.

He may be in debt from the club, but to play the situation in the public domain, I would suggest, simply to engineer a move away, most likely Inter. This is disgusting.

His assertion that it is his agent and his lawyer who are pushing things forward, as if he is acquitting himself of guilt, is sharp, and this was followed by his training ground pre-Clasico meltdown when he realized he would not do XI start against Real Madrid.

These kinds of childish actions do not suit a professional with 32 years of experience.

Although he would be a loss to the squad for what he brings both on the field and in the dressing room, Barca cannot be the face of keeping a player who has denounced them in public and filed a lawsuit against them. while it is still their job.

If the board is not already a laughing stock, they will be if they allow Vidal to stay after that.

