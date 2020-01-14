advertisement

Waiting for the weekend can often seem unbearable, six full days between Saturdays. Having seven days in a week has been around for a very long time, so people don’t stop asking why often.

Most of our time is due to the movements of the planets, the Moon and the stars. Our day is equivalent to a complete rotation of the Earth around its axis. Our year is a revolution of the Earth around the Sun, which takes 365 days and ¼, so we add an extra day in February every four years, a leap year.

But the week and the month are a little more complicated. The phases of the Moon do not exactly coincide with the solar calendar. The Moon cycle lasts 27 days and seven hours, and there are 13 phases of the Moon each solar year.

Some of the earliest civilizations observed the cosmos and recorded the movements of the planets, the Sun and the Moon. The Babylonians, who lived in modern Iraq, were brilliant observers and interpreters of the heavens, and it is largely thanks to them that our weeks last seven days.

The reason why they adopted the number seven is they observed seven celestial bodies – the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. So this number was of particular importance to them.

Other civilizations have chosen other numbers – like the Egyptians, whose week lasted 10 days; or the Romans, whose week lasted eight hours.

The Babylonians divided their lunar months into weeks of seven days, the last day of special religious significance. The month of 28 days or a full cycle of the moon is a period too long to be managed effectively, and Babylonians divided their months into four equal parts in September

The number seven is not particularly well suited to coincide with the solar year, or even months, it has created some inconsistencies.

However, the Babylonians were such a dominant culture in the Middle East, especially in the sixth and seventh centuries BC, that, and many of their other notions of time – like an hour 60 minutes – has persisted.

The seven-day week spanned the entire Middle East. It was adopted by the Jews, who had been captives of the Babylonians at the height of the power of this civilization. Other cultures have rallied around the seven-day week, including the Persian Empire and the Greeks.

Centuries later, when Alexander the Great began to spread Greek culture throughout the Near East to India, the concept of the seven-day week also spread. Scholars believe that India may have introduced the seven-day week later to China.

Finally, once the Romans began to conquer the territory influenced by Alexander the Great, they also ended up spending the seven-day week. It was Emperor Constantine who decreed that the seven-day week was the official Roman week and made Sunday a holiday in 321 AD.

The weekend was only adopted in modern times of the twentieth century. Although there have been some recent attempts to change the seven-day week, it’s been around so long that it seems that it is here to stay.

Kristin Heineman, Professor of History, Colorado State University

