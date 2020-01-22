advertisement

Compared to a television series or a film release, the release dates in games are much more fluid.

In fact, game publishers deliberately keep release dates vague compared to movie studios or television producers, who often lock release dates months or even years in advance. Obviously, you can’t compare the two on each facet, but there are a number of similarities. Movies and TV shows work with qualified and in-demand entities in the same way as the game industry. Movies and TV shows spark public demand by teasing the details, game studios are now actively working with online communities and social media to get a behind-the-scenes look at game development.

But where the difference lies is that when a film studio or a television channel delays a release, it’s a bad sign. When a video game developer and publisher decides to postpone a release date, that’s a good sign. Again, the differences are countless. There is still a belief that movies and TV shows are on a pipeline, and that if the problems are such that they must be resolved at the end of production, then it is in trouble. Game developers operate in a similar fashion, but the audience response is different.

They work in a pipeline, the idea is developed well before production, but the difference between them is that the audience of the players – if not welcomes it – but certainly understands the delays in production. The often repeated line, attributed to Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, is that “a delayed game is finally good, a bad game is bad forever” and the game studios now often work on this understanding, and the public accepts.

advertisement

Hey survivors!

Here is the development update for Dying Light 2. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7

– Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

Just two days ago, Polish publishers Techland delayed “Dying Light 2” indefinitely. In a statement posted on Twitter, Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka confirmed that the release date for Spring 2020 has been pushed back to allow more time for development. “Our priority is to provide an experience that lives up to our own high standards and your expectations, our fans,” said Marchewka.

One of the most anticipated games of the year, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, has been pushed back from a release date from April to September. The current rumors surrounding the delayed release of the game, reported by AltChar, are that the current generation consoles – namely, the Xbox One – are not up to the task of managing the demands of the game. ‘Doom Eternal’ ”, another highly anticipated game, saw its release date shifted from the end of 2019 to March 20, 2020 – the same release date as “ Animal Crossing: New Horizons ” for the Switch, which itself postponed its date Release.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FknHjl7eQ6o (/ integrated)

In the case of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, the developers would have moved the release date to avoid “crunch”, a major problem in the game developer community. “Crunch” is the term used by the industry when game developers and designers work extra hours and weekends to ensure that a game meets its scheduled release date. In 2018, GameInformer wrote an industry-wide talk about the game developer crisis, and sparked a conversation with staff and developers about how it was affecting the health and well-being of workers.

Ultimately, the reason the studios shift the release dates is mainly because the potential losses from a bad game with poor sales far outweigh the consequences of removing a release date from six months or a year.

If the public is ready to accept another six months of waiting, why not do it? Furthermore, when the public is now more aware than ever of the problems faced by those who actually create the games they play, there is a level of understanding that did not exist before.

advertisement