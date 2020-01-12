advertisement

The executive director of the DAPCB, George William Bizibu, is the complainant, but he travels with the deputies, which makes the trip doubtful (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – A small working group of the Commission’s parliamentary committee, statutory authorities and state-owned enterprises (COSASE) is said to have investigated the circumstances in which deceased Asians, properties fully compensated by the government, were found hands of individuals and companies.

In the second and last part of our investigation series, NELSON MANDELA from PML Daily examines issues surrounding the controversial journey of MPs to Canada and the United Kingdom, disregarding a petition from the Constitutional Court challenging the process.

Can the alleged compensation for these properties be attributed to the intended registered owners?

There are three categories of Asians who should have been compensated; the compensation only concerned movable property since the land, as well as buildings beyond ten years, were valued as compensation. Clearly, the properties that have been taken over have not been offset.

Asians of undetermined nationality: from 1977, following an agreement between the government of Uganda and the UNHCR, they were to be paid in total in Ug. Shs. 40.509.996 / 56 = (forty million five hundred nine thousand nine hundred ninety-six and fifty-one cents only). Payment was to be made in 21 installments over an 11-year period. However, only the first three installments of 5,509,966/51 / = were made and no other payments were made.

Did these payments reach the intended recipients?

Indian citizen: TAvailable information indicates that the compensation agreement for this category of persons was concluded directly between the Government of Uganda and the Government of India.

British citizens: IIn 1987, an agreement was reached between the Ugandan government and the British government for the government to compensate the 67 older British Asians whose properties had been expropriated. Then, in 1991, a worldwide appeal was made to Asians to repossess their properties. 19 older British Asians were subsequently compensated while 32 claimed and repossessed their properties.

If the compensation mainly concerned movable property other than immovable property such as land, to what compensation does COSASE refer? Only the 19 older British Asians can be confirmed to have been compensated for real property.

Travel to Canada and the UK!

Some COSASE subcommittee members plan to travel to Canada, apparently to verify information regarding the repossessed properties and the alleged compensation.

There is no better example of the old adage that history repeats itself than what is happening now! In the early 1970s, just before Idi Amin deported Asian people from Uganda, there was a citizenship verification exercise, the reasons for which were not known, but ultimately , the whole expulsion was the result. The current probe is a movement to reverse the repossession exercise.

COSASE team fact-finding visit to Canada

The selected members also travel with the initiator of the probe – George William Bizibu, Executive Director, DAPCB. He is not a deputy, he is not a member of COSASE and / or the subcommittee and above all he is the accuser. Does he head another office of the Council of Guardians of the Property of Asians Who Disappeared in Canada?

The “accuser” travels with what is clearly the “panel” of judges in this investigation. Thus, the “accuser” is clearly in bed with the “judges”. Are the investigation and / or recommendations to be made subsequently correct for the targeted Asians? The answer is definitely no.

Petition to Parliament

Notwithstanding the above, some of the Ugandan people of Asian origin targeted by the investigation have addressed a request to the Constitutional Court to challenge the violations of human rights in broad daylight and the inconsistent actions of COSASE, the Board of Asied ‘ Property Custodian Board and George William Bizibu in his person. capacity. According to the petition, a group of Ugandans of Asian origin is seeking to put an end to the COSASE investigation qualifying the investigation as a misuse of judicial power.

The application, filed with the Constitutional Court last year, is awaiting hearing, but has been ignored by the committee.

One of the main issues raised by the group is that the COSASE probe only targets is based solely on their race, color and ethnicity and has also questioned Parliament’s sudden interest in Asian properties despite the fact that the body Legislative has no ownership interest in the repossessed property. saying that the decision contravenes the articles of the constitution.

The petitioners have criticized Parliament for distinguishing them as a specific category of Ugandan citizens of Asian descent who have taken over, managed, purchased and / or inherited private property to dispossess and cancel their certificates of repossession and their titles while omitting people of other nationalities who have also deposited or acquired private property and repossessed is unconstitutional.

The team also protested Parliament’s decision to cancel the repossession exercise, selling properties and the Council continuing to claim to be the land control authority that the agency had mandated to take back the properties. remaining unclaimed expropriated Asians whom the Minister appointed by Gazzet who extinguished. the substrate of the Council and the inaction of the Uganda Land Commission are inconsistent with Articles 91 (1), 92.155 (1), 154 (1), 238 and 239 of the constitution.

MP Ibrahim Kasozi leads his colleagues on a month-long trip to Canada, but the investigation can be the subject of a legal challenge (PHOTO / File).

The group also accused Parliament of trying to usurp the judiciary by stating that there are court rulings on who has the power to investigate fraud and to cancel a certificate of repossession in initiating or conducting repeated hearings on the legality of certificates of repossession and allegations of fraud, asserting that the current investigation undermines judicial independence, which is contrary or contrary to the Constitution.

They argued that Parliament ignoring existing court judgments on expropriated property amounts to the institution’s attempts to change the judgment, which they say denies them court protection and reduces their right to own private property and are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Conclusion

Thus, the whole intention of the investigation is clearly malicious and only aims to provoke another expropriation of private property. It targets a small group of Ugandans of Asian descent with the intention of frustrating their businesses as property managers, possibly extorting money from them by harassment and publicly embarrassing them with unfounded accusations and above all reversing the exercise of repossession.

Continued disregard for the law, the attorney general’s legal advice and cases decided by those who target Ugandans of Asian descent and seek to reverse the exercise of repossession and deprive a certain category of people of their private property while hiding behind a body of government should be condemned with the utmost firmness by all, including the international community.

