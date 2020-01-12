advertisement

Dave Richardson traveled to Merrion Square with a good reputation. He was the Premier League youth development manager and despite the demands of his job, he was pleased to meet with John Delaney on the establishment of valuable systems that all benefited Irish football.

By and large, Eoin Hand was the architect of the meeting that took place in the old FAI offices.

When Hand and Richardson sat across from the FAI CEO, fueled by great ideas and eager to portray Irish football as a contemporary force, Delaney was a picture of indifference. They would have thought that this indifference would go against the welfare of the association, as he was sitting in the room with one of several gears in the mammoth of the Premier League and with a man whose enthusiasm for Irish football has few peers.

Hand and Richardson should have been seen as an invention made in the footballing sky. Delaney didn’t see it that way.

“It was embarrassing,” recalls Eoin Hand, former manager of the Republic of Ireland, about the 2006 meeting.

He flew over and came to Merrion Square and Delaney was on the phone for 15-20 minutes all the time. He was no longer interested and this man was the UK expert.

“(Richardson) came out of this meeting and said,” This is the most ignorant man I have ever met. “It was shocking.”

The main theme of the meeting was to investigate the possibility of opening a National Academy that Hand believes would have benefited young players and coaches across the country.

The project was never realized, and over a decade after this meeting in the heart of Dublin, Irish football stakeholders are feeling the effects of the former chief executive’s myopia. Young coaches in particular seem to be suffering from the consequences of the association’s lack of ambition. It wasn’t long ago that Irish men were on the sidelines of the Premier League across England. Today there are only two managers from the Republic of Ireland in all four divisions of the Football League – Brian Barry-Murphy in Rochdale and Graham Coughlan in Mansfield Town.

The simplistic view would be to attribute Ireland’s lack of managers to the massive influx of foreign managers into English football over the past decade, but a quick glance suggests a situation that requires further introspection.

“Take a look at the big picture: it would have given many good young players the focus to come from a situation like the structures in Norway in which you can combine education with sport.

“You would have had players taken into an elite group, the academy. Then you could have had shadow programs and under the guidance of the FAI they could have worked with whoever they wanted to be with. You might have moved to the UK.

“I went out to study Norwegian football and spoke to the top man behind the Norwegian development. It was very, very interesting. You have these regions where it is very, very difficult to have an association. They have these minor leagues where they are approaching an area and say, “Listen, we want to develop the game up here.”

“They would say that they are unable to get 11. So they would ask,” How many would you have who would be excited about playing? Would it be seven or eight?

“The government tells them that they will play seven every time they play in the league, and the other team will play seven. The thought was there: instead of losing seven, they win seven.

“Then the word will go out and it will be nine or eleven in the second year. And the game developed nationally. The same could be said about Danish football. We wouldn’t even dream of that. “

How does this relate to the lack of Irish coaches and managers who rise in the ranks?

“It’s the same with coaching. There is no way for anyone to go through an appropriate coaching structure. In the past, they had to go somewhere else to do it. And when they went through the FAI, it was ridiculous because it actually did There were people who gave Flippin certificates because they were in a position they had to.

I know that people were told, “Make sure he passed” just to give him the certificate that says “Trainer.” They had all of these things going on.

Stephen Kenny went to Scotland with all the success he had and it didn’t work for him there. It is a completely different scene. Stephen had only an Irish background. He is now a much more developed manager. You have to be established to be sought abroad.

And how do you establish yourself? It is very difficult and I use Stephen Kenny as a good example. He found it very, very difficult – and he would be the first to admit that it didn’t work. Stephen Kenny did what he did despite the system. Nevertheless.

“Only good things would happen (a national academy). You start, we should say, a trend. Here coaches would be developed and they could be tempted to see how coaching works in the top clubs.

“Then you would have a pool of qualified people. They would be wanted and would have earned a good reputation – Irish coaches are very, very good, they are very reliable and use their imagination. “

Coughlan, who is currently working with Mansfield Town in League Two on the other side of the Irish Sea, also sees the advantage of a system in Ireland that allows coaches to develop.

After retiring from football, he earned his coaching badge in England and was the first to admit that he received a little help from Lady Luck on the way. The FAI’s support, though Irish, was tiny.

“You have to have a way,” he says. “I remember growing up there, there was a FÁS course that you had to apply to get ahead. It was great because you went to school, your training, and you also got a football education. Now do it here.

“I would like to see how an academy system is set up in Ireland where children are taught not only in high school but also in football. There is potential, there is opportunity, there are facilities, I think there is expertise – I know just not why they are not, to be perfectly honest, it would surely improve us on the international stage in all ages.

Let’s face it, Ireland has a lot of talent. We have – and I’ve played at school boy level for 10 or 12 years – one of the best and most competitive soccer scenes for school boys you’ve ever seen in Europe.

Academies and satellite stations are popping up here, and it would be great if we could come up with a few ideas. I am sure that the powers have legitimate reasons why we have not followed this path in Ireland.

“The English association has always invited me (to fill out my badges). I still have to be asked or invited by the FAI. I was asked 12 months ago when we were in Ireland. We took over Bristol Rovers and the FAI was in Johnstown.

“The FAI asked us to address the candidates on the pro license, so I had 15 or 20 minutes with them – basically a question and answer with them. But the FAI has never really shown any interest in me, to be perfectly honest.

“I didn’t play League of Ireland, I didn’t represent my country, so why should I?” I love my country and (I am available) if you ever needed or wanted anything because of the databases and things you build here.

“And I’m really very surprised that they don’t really speak to the good Irish here. We just want to help ourselves. There is a wealth of experience and knowledge everywhere on the water.”

Much like the manual proposal for a national academy that could promote both playful and coaching talent, Coughlan was surprised to find that coaching clinics in England had not been successful. These clinics could later be used to develop Irish coaches and meet the needs of players with emerging careers abroad.

“I would like to set up coaching clinics here where all the Irish boys meet instead of traveling back and forth to Dublin. They get a training ground for a day or two, get in and train with them.

“Every Easter or twice a year since I’m over, the underage children from Cherry Orchard and various clubs in Dublin always visit us and play against teams here. Some knock on it, others don’t.”

However, these are decisions that should have been made a decade ago when people like Richardson were happy to get involved, when people like Hand were still involved in the game and many young Irish managers were looking hard for the breaks, Coughlan was finally granted ,

The prospects for the association are much darker today and go beyond the level of the grassroots.

“It is ironic that we always had to rely on our players to go to England to play for Ireland at the highest level,” Hand continues. “It is much more difficult now and the current situation has made it worse.

“You don’t see any openings at the moment. See what happened to Limerick. It’s a fantastic sports city, but where’s the path of the player for anyone with good skills who plays with Pike Rovers or whoever is in the junior league. You can’t go anywhere. The same applies to coaches.

“Most coaches become managers because they love the game, but they knew they would never be good enough to play professionally. Maybe there are coaches who would not agree to this. I think that’s a fair assumption. How will these trainers develop?

It is a major problem and is due to the lack of a national academy. I went to one in Budapest and one in Yugoslavia and everyone shares their ideas.

You could also come to Ireland. Everyone would share, but you would show that you wanted to do that. Then you qualify from an academy, an academy that is respected.

“It is disgusting what happened. It is also ridiculous. We are ridiculed. How every country could make its national football association the biggest game in the world. It is incredible.

“You have to accept that this is currently the case with everything related to Irish football. You have to rebuild everything because it’s so bad.”

The unfortunate truth is that Irish football may not have bottomed out yet, and one can only speculate about future generations who will miss their desired careers – all because of severe myopia.

Irish football was a decade ago.

