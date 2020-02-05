advertisement

“There’s not much there,” says analyst Bruce Leichtman

Apple’s new streaming service Apple TV + has unsettled industry experts since its market launch last November: A technology giant that is trying to build a streaming platform from scratch with creative talent and content.

This is certainly Apple’s most important foray into the streaming landscape and filmed entertainment, but the company has been around for a long time. Under Steve Jobs, Apple tried to crack streaming TV 14 years ago with the iTV streaming box.

Then why does Apple still feel outside when it’s an increasingly competitive area where the rules have already been set?

“You are clearly experimenting,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst of the Leichtman Research Group. “That means they’re not used to not being leaders in their category. It’s a big mistake to compare it to Netflix or even (Amazon) Prime Video.” You’re more likely to compete in a high school state championship than in the Super Bowl. “

Others have noticed the slow start of the service. “Despite their marketing efforts, Apple TV + is only streamed in 5% of streaming households due to the limited content and lack of libraries,” MoffettNathanson analysts Michael Nathanson, Robert Fishman and James Caceres wrote in a report to the investors. “The truth is that those who expected the launch of Disney + and Apple TV + in the fourth quarter of 2019 to immediately do significant damage (yes, like a war) to the market structure predicted something too soon.”

Apple TV + had some early successes and won three Golden Globe nominations for its first series, The Morning Show, even though it didn’t win. However, Jennifer Aniston, the main character of the series, won the Screen Actors Guild Award. Shortly before this victory, the service simply did not cause a sensation or leave an impression on the market compared to its competitors that reflects the size and resources of a company.

During the last fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Apple remained relatively satisfied with what was probably the technology giant’s biggest launch in years. It was only after an analyst at Apple’s quarterly conference call that led Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri to explain the service without claiming that “a rousing start” is imminent.

“Since we recently launched the service, the revenue we posted over the quarter was negligible to our results,” said Maestri.

THERE. Tom Forte, an analyst at Davidson, asked how the company rated the “success” of Apple TV +: critical recognition, sales or just the “number of consumers using the service”?

“We measure ourselves primarily by the number of subscribers,” Cook replied. “As you can see from the launch of the product, it started at a very aggressive price of $ 4.99 in addition to our bundle. If you buy pretty much any Apple device, you get one year free. We are very focused on subscribers. “

However, Apple managers did not disclose the number of subscribers – although these numbers may be suspicious. Like many other services, Apple TV + offers a free trial. However, unlike many other services, Apple’s free trial is available for a full year when customers buy certain Apple products or, more rarely, take a laptop or other products with them for repair. (Disney + has a similar offer that gives Verizon customers who sign up for an unlimited WiFi subscription or 5G internet at home a one-year free subscription.)

While Apple did not reveal Apple TV + subscriber numbers during the first quarter conference call, CEO Bob Iger said that around 20% of its subscribers are the result of a contract with Verizon and 50% come directly from the Disney + service itself.

Disney takes the garden variety approach to launching and promoting its streaming service, and involves subscribers adding a third-party partner to expand the pool. Apple, on the other hand, acts as its own third-party provider, failing to make Apple TV + practically anyone who raises money for the company. However, it is unclear to what extent or whether the promotion worked.

“They were interested in starting the service before they actually had enough content to support it and made it free so that no one could complain,” wrote Michael Pachter, Wedbush analyst, in an email. “They have a year to develop much more content, and if they have enough to support their modest prices, they’ll get a lot of subscribers (similar to Apple Music). If not, you will see no traction. Come back to me in six months. “

Research firm Moffett Nathanson worked with research and consulting firm HarrisX to find that Apple TV + users who access the service through this promotion make up approximately 50% of their subscribers.

It seems pretty clear that Apple is simply dipping its toes in the pool water with streaming content. The company, which has approximately $ 207 billion in cash, initially invested $ 1 billion in content, but increased the investment to $ 2 billion. Apple could have left all of its competition behind. This is a company that doesn’t have a library of movies to talk about – apart from a license agreement with the indie film company A24 – that decided to create a content service from scratch.

For comparison, Netflix is ​​expected to spend more than $ 17 billion on content this year. And while other services like Disney +, HBO Max, and Peacock are more similar to Apple’s content spend, these are services supported by companies with a variety of shows that people already want.

Apple TV + started with 13 original series and films, which, as Leichtman emphasizes, hardly put the service on the card.

“There’s not much there,” said Leichtman. “It helps them find their way around video streaming and enables them to understand the space a little better. But does this experiment add value to a trillion dollar company? No.”

Even if the public doesn’t know much, Apple clearly likes what he sees from the experiment so far. The company doubled earlier this year and signed an exclusive five-year contract with the new production company Eden Productions of former HBO boss Richard Plepler, which will produce TV series, documentaries and feature films for Apple TV +.

Plepler is a big deal not only for Apple, but also in the world of prestige television – one of the most significant figures in the modern golden age of television. He had a thirteenth term at HBO and helped the network earn 160 Emmys and rise to the top of the industry. During Plepler’s tenure, HBO illuminated highly acclaimed hit series like “Game of Thrones” and “Veep”.

The fact that Apple TV + has practically no impact at this point didn’t surprise industry experts.

At the moment, Apple TV + is little more than an additional service for Apple that entices customers to buy new iPhones, iPads, MacBooks or any number of Apple products, which the company really wants.

“Wherever you go from there,” said Leichtman, “is somehow in the air.”

