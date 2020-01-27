advertisement

A Derby MP revealed why she rejected a vote to abolish the “stamp tax” despite a period of poverty during her childhood.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Amanda Solloway said that taxing sanitary products was “not something I believe in”.

advertisement

But, the new conservative MP for Derby North said that at the time of the vote in 2016, “the hands of the British parliament were tied” by the tax rules set by the European Union.

The tampon tax is a colloquial term for the value added tax (VAT) levied on sanitary products for women.

Currently, the VAT rate for health products is set at 5%, which is the lowest rate possible under the VAT law of the European Union.

Campaigns in recent years have lobbied for the removal of the stamp tax, with many activists calling it unfair and contributing to the poverty of the period.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

On Monday, the government presented an initiative to allow schools and colleges to provide free sanitation supplies to students.

Solloway, who was one of 291 Conservative MPs to vote against the bill in 2016, said she was “delighted” with this new policy.

The new MEP said she would “press for zero VAT” on health products once Britain leaves the EU.

She said: “I am delighted with the government’s policy to introduce free sanitation products to schools, as this is an excellent initiative which should be taken up by all schools.

Amanda Solloway after her last election

“I will write to encourage all schools to grasp this, as nobody’s education should not be affected because of their time.

“I am also pushing for a zero VAT rate on sanitary products, because it seems more unfair to have this burden.

“Although I do not believe in VAT on health products, the VAT rates set by the government are determined by EU law.

“The government has applied the lowest possible tax on health products – 5% – and if it were to be pushed lower, it would violate this law.

“When it was submitted to parliament, I contacted the chancellor to reject it, but unfortunately his hands were tied by our accession to the EU.

Read more

Learn more about period poverty

“Even if it wasn’t something I wanted, the UK has to be a law-abiding country and we have to live up to our international obligations.

“However, the funds collected through VAT were used for women’s charities and thousands of women benefited from this tax

“After leaving the EU, I will push for zero VAT on health products.”

.

advertisement