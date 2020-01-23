advertisement

Allbirds tries something else – somehow.

Over the past nine months, the direct consumer footwear brand, whose sustainable wool sneakers have made their claim as a staple in the technology industry, has worked with Chinese e-tail giant Alibaba to help them enter (and expand) the industry are planning the Chinese market.

And even for an inherently disruptive force like Allbirds, the process meant stepping out of the comfort zone.

advertisement

For one, the partnership with Alibabas Tmall is the first time that the brand, which in its philosophy of being close to the consumer through a DTC model, is not in the possession of the sales channel for its products.

connected

And, perhaps more importantly, it’s an unprecedented moment for the company to try to sell its core sustainability message to a tougher crowd.

In the West, Gen Z and millennial consumers have generally spoken out for the concept of sustainable fashion and even advocated it – even if they are not yet buying it in droves. In China, experts say, the spread of information about green fashion among mainstream consumers has slowed.

However, according to Eric Haskell, president of International for Allbirds – who admits that selling the sustainability message to Chinese consumers was challenging – the brand is unwilling to give up its identity to unlock the billion-dollar potential of the Chinese market.

Instead, the company strikes a balance.

“We are not withdrawing from the Sustainability Communication, we are playing it a little differently in China – we are playing an educational role,” he said. “I spend a lot of my time in front of consumers, teaching them on the spot about the crisis we’re facing, how fashion plays a role, and how brands like Allbirds can be part of the solution.”

Indeed, the brand’s ability to assert itself in front of consumers and share its message of comfort, design and sustainability was critical. According to Haskell, Allbirds faced a significant brand awareness hurdle at the beginning of the market entry, which ultimately became a major factor in the decision to partner with Tmall.

The Allbirds Tmall “storefront”.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Still, Haskell firmly believes that this type of relationship is not replicated by the company elsewhere. (Allbirds sparring with U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon is well documented.)

“Unlike other platforms that I don’t mention, Tmall gives us the flexibility to control the brand experience, inform consumers, and make the product appear the way we want it to,” said Haskell. “Our decision was largely dependent on the fact that with Tmall you can present the brand the way you want it and tell your brand story the way we would on our own channels.”

As more and more U.S. brands strive to enter the valuable Chinese market, Christina Fontana, director of fashion and luxury at TMall, said Allbirds’ approach is exactly what is needed to facilitate a crossover.

“One of the biggest mistakes brands make is not studying and understanding Chinese consumers: Brands need to understand this market and understand that their competitors in this market may be a little different from the competitors they are facing are, “explained Fontana. “You also need to convey the core value of your brand to Chinese consumers. And never underestimate how much communication is required. We had 100 million new customers on our platform last year. That’s a lot of people who may not have heard of some of the brands we’ve heard of before. “

In addition, according to Fontana, fashion companies wishing to use the Tmall platform to market their goods in China must use all resources carefully.

Allbirds 11.11 Limited Edition shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy

“Another big mistake brands make is the idea that Tmall is an ecommerce platform,” said Fontana. “We always say:” We are a technology company, let us build technology. “Brands build brands and that’s what they can do awesome. Let them stay focused. Let us continue to focus on helping brands build their businesses online and offline.”

Since Tmall per Fontana “offers a range of technologies that help brands lure consumers into their stores,” Allbirds also supported it when it opened four stores in China in the first six months of the partnership. (Digital-native recently started developing a burgeoning portfolio of brick-and-mortar stores with a total of 14 doors.)

“When pursuing the strategy to launch Allbirds in China, physical retail was very important to me because of the nature of our product: I wanted consumers to be able to touch and feel the product when they wanted to,” he said to Haskell.

Allbirds has also used Tmall’s live streaming functions and launched exclusive products at the popular Alibaba Day for Singles. Haskell said the brand used data along with the customer feedback from the platform to communicate changes in the look and feel of their product and the marketing “multiple times”.

“We are doing pretty well in Tmall and Alibaba,” said Fontana. “We no longer need a brand, we need a brand that enables a successful entry into China.”

Tmall.com, formerly Taobao Mall, is an online retail store. It was spun off from Taobao, which is operated by the Alibaba Group in China.

Allbirds, the 2018 brand of FN, was co-founded by Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger and launched their first style in 2016.

Want more?

How Allbirds plans to become even more sustainable with its latest round of financing

advertisement