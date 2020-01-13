advertisement

For much of November 1975, American networks regularly broadcast updates on news that was not entirely recent: General Francisco Franco, the fascist dictator who had ruled Spain for thirty-six years , was still alive, if only fair. In late October, the 82-year-old Caudillo, a staunch US ally in the battle against communism, fell into a coma after a series of heart attacks. His death seemed imminent, but Franco, who had survived several assassination plots, continued to thwart those who were impatient to announce his disappearance. This did not prevent the networks from broadcasting reports on his non-disappearance: Franco was in critical condition, Franco was reacting to the treatment, Franco had taken a turn for the worse. When it finally expired on November 20, the new satirical sketch show “Saturday Night Live” saw an opening. “Our top story tonight,” said a young Chevy Chase in the Weekend Update segment of the show a few weeks later, “Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.” The writers took the gag for months. “Generalissimo Francisco Franco has been dead for eleven weeks,” said Chase in January, “and his doctors refuse to speculate on the length of his life in his current state.”

In Spain, many have wondered if Franco had really made his final release; the authoritarian system he had bequeathed to the country, with its torture chambers and its secret police, looked as motionless as the Pyrenees. “Everything is tied and well tied,” Franco said in a speech in 1969, an assurance that, whatever may happen to him personally, the status quo he had inaugurated would remain. And yet, within a few years, the Franco establishment had been dismantled and Spain had made a relatively bloodless transition to liberal democracy. It was a remarkable turn of events, but to achieve this, the country contracted a moral debt that, four decades later, some believe it has not yet fully repaid. The cornerstone of the new order was a so-called forgetfulness pact, in which the old guard agreed to withdraw in exchange for a de facto political amnesty. The left got almost everything it wanted (free elections, free press, legalization of unions and, ultimately, a generous welfare state) except justice for the countless victims of Franco. This seemed to be a more than acceptable compromise. Insisting on the settlement of accounts, according to a widely held opinion, would risk inciting violence at the very moment when everything for which the republican party had fought, in the civil war of 1936-1939, finally seemed within reach. hand.

Today, the means by which Franco’s heritage was buried have become the subject of controversy. At the turn of the millennium, Franco’s “disappeared” children and grandchildren – the tens of thousands of Republicans put to death during the civil war and the dictatorship – began to call for the exhumation of mass graves and to take account of the past . The “historical memory” movement, although largely spontaneous, has been catalyzed by a few personalities, including the novelist Javier Cercas, one of the main contemporary Spanish writers.

advertisement

At the time, Cercas was not an obvious candidate for the role of galvanizer of truth. His early work was strongly influenced by the postmodern play of American writers such as Robert Coover and Donald Barthelme. In his first book, “The Motive”, published in 1987, when Cercas was in his mid-twenties, a novelist stranded in search of material manipulates his neighbors to commit a crime: he thinks that everything he will have to do is write it down. This does not stand out completely, neither for Cercas nor for its protagonist, but the synergy – or mutual parasitism – of art and life was a theme from which he would later twist many fruitful variations. The year the book came out, he accepted a teaching position at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where his second novel, “The Tenant” (1989), another overdetermined misfire, takes place. . “I wanted to be an American writer, but in America I discovered that I was Spanish,” said Cercas.

It was a slow return to basics. It was only after the publication of “Soldiers of Salamis”, published in 2001, that Spain and its history became the main subjects of Cercas. The book is what we would now call a work of self-fiction. An unlucky novelist, Javier Cercas, tells us: “Three things had just happened: first my father was deceased; then my wife had left me; finally, I had given up my literary career. Seeking redemption, both personal and collective, he proposes to reconstruct a little-known episode of the American Civil War. In early 1939, the writer Rafael Sánchez Mazas, founding member of the Spanish fascist party, the Falange, faced a republican execution platoon alongside a number of other nationalist prisoners in a village of one hundred kilometers north of Barcelona. Somehow, the bullets only grazed Sánchez Mazas, who fled to the nearby woods. Within minutes, a Republican soldier found him hidden in a ditch, but, for reasons lost to history, the man let him go, shouting to the other members of his research team that no one was the.

Cercas decides to find the merciful soldier and, with the help of his friend the Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño, he contacts a veteran of the republican army, Antoni Miralles, who now lives in a retirement home in Dijon. Miralles – a murderer with a burning social conscience who fled Franco’s Spain only to enlist in the French Foreign Legion and join the fight against fascism during the Second World War – the man that Cercas is looking for? It is never definitively established, but suggestive uncertainty frees Miralles for broader symbolic ends. At the end of the book, he came to embody a story of republican suffering and resistance that was actively suppressed under Franco, then ignored pragmatically.

“Soldiers of Salamis” has been widely regarded as a timely moral intervention in Spanish public life, selling hundreds of thousands of copies and transforming its author from a semi-obscure literary into a prominent voice for the movement of historical memory. “Who in Spain had ever heard of historical memory when your novel was published?” Asks an admirer of Cercas in a later book, “People read it because they needed it, because the country they needed it, they had to remember its Republican past as if they were exhuming it. ”Some readers were so moved that they missed the subtle game that“ Soldiers of Salamis ”was playing with fact and fiction. reality, Cercas’ father was not dead, his wife had not left him and his literary career had not collapsed; more precisely, although a republican veteran by the name of Antoni Miralles really existed, he died before Cercas started working on the book, and almost nothing is known about him. Unlike Sánchez Mazas, an infamous figure in Spain whose life Cercas clearly took great care of research, the Miralles de ” soldiers “is largely ie a product of the author’s imagination – an asymmetry which in itself speaks volumes about the selective interest of the country in its own past. As Cercas – the real Cercas – said later, “My aspiration was to lie anecdotally, in detail, in order to tell an essential truth.”

Having obtained such a resounding response, Cercas could very well have been tempted to continue producing works with the same moral logic. Instead, he spent much of his career after the “soldiers” arguing against the very principles of historical memory: what began as a legitimate campaign for restorative justice, Cercas believes, quickly degenerated into a contest of holiness and opportunism. The country’s historic memory law of 2007 provided some support – late, he said – to those trying to locate the remains of family members killed by Franco. However, Cercas was worried about what he saw as a government usurpation of a free intellectual investigation. “History is made by historians, not politicians,” he wrote at the time to El País. “Such a law embarrassingly evokes the methods of totalitarian states, which know that the best way to control the present is to control the past.” More broadly, he believed that the sudden vogue for stories of heroic Republicans – or what he called “toxic sentimental fodder seasoned with a good historical conscience” – gave rise to the flattering fiction that opposition to Franco had been widespread.

As Cercas makes clear in his latest book, “Lord of All the Dead” (Knopf), finely translated by Anne McLean, the truth is quite less agreeable. “For the most part, Franco’s lasted almost everyone was a Francoist, by commission or by omission,” says director David Trueba, a friend who adapted “Soldiers of Salamis” in a feature film in 2003, says towards the beginning. The Cercas family is no exception. During the Civil War, his paternal grandfather was Falangist mayor of Ibahernando, the village in the western province of Extremadura where Cercas was born, in 1962. Although neither of his parents was particularly interested in the they were political until the end, shameless supporters of the Franco regime.

Ibahernando was also the birthplace of his mother’s uncle, Manuel Mena, who in 1937, at the age of eighteen, volunteered for Franco’s rebel army and died in combat twelve months later. late at the Battle of the Ebro. Cercas grew up hearing stories about Uncle Manuel’s devoted heroism, and even when a young man felt that he would have to write a book about it one day. For years, a sense of shame over his family’s political commitments prevented him from doing so; “Lord of All the Dead” is his attempt to finally grasp this uncomfortable heritage. “In” Soldiers of Salamis, “you invented a Republican hero to hide the fact that your family’s hero was a Francoist,” says Trueba. “Now is the time to face reality, right? This is how you can close the circle. And this is how you can stop writing once and for all about the fucking war and Francoism and everything the rest of that shit that tortures you so much. “

As this moral discourse suggests, “Lord” is as much the story of Mena’s future biographer as that of Mena himself. Unlike the narrator of “Soldiers of Salamis”, the Cercas we meet here is not a fictional character (except in the sense that the “I” of any uninteresting work of fiction is always the product of carefully calibrated choices of an author), and Although Mena seems to have left only the rarest traces of paper, Cercas resists filling the blanks with flights of imaginative fantasy. “It is not fiction and I am not a scholar, so I must limit myself to the safety of the facts”, he remarks, and the line is repeated, with variations, throughout the book . In other words, Cercas is no longer willing to lie anecdotally to tell an essential truth; instead, he will delve into the archives, wander around the historic battlefields and question the few remaining people (largely decrepit and with no future) who knew his great-uncle. Most of what Cercas learns about Mena could be summarized in one or two pages, but since value – or, in this case, narrative gain – is a function of scarcity, each new piece of information acquires the relevance of a major life event.

Mena comes from a family of peasant landowners who, in the years before the outbreak of the civil war, began to feel a sense of allegiance to the local gentry, unlike the many landless workers in the area. Although he inherited the piety and standard patriotism of his social background, Mena, an excellent student, seemed destined to become the first member of his family to go to university and to escape the limits of village life. . It was before July 17, 1936, when Franco launched his military uprising against the leftist government – a precarious coalition of liberals, socialists and anarchists – who came to power in elections opened at the start of the year. Cercas is a man of resolutely progressive persuasion, but that does not prevent his ability to understand why so many Spaniards, Mena included, considered the government, with its ambitious plans for land reform and fanatic anticlericalism, as a threat existential for the country and Franco as national savior.

“Can you be noble and pure and at the same time fight for a wrong cause?” Cercas asks Trueba, his soundboard and his training partner, halfway through the book. You can, says Trueba. “We do not judge Achilles by justice or the injustice of the cause for which he died, but by the nobility of his actions, by the decency and bravery and the generosity with which he behaved.” Cercas realizes that the story of Mena, like that of Achilles (as told in the Iliad), gains the power of what the ancient Greeks called the kalos thanatos: a beautiful death. In a typically serpentine sentence, Cercas writes: “I thought my mother had spent her whole life talking to me about Manuel Mena because for her there was no destiny better or higher than that of Manuel Mena, and I thought, instinctively or unconsciously, that I was becoming a writer to rebel against her, to avoid the fate to which she had wanted to confine me. “

However, the meaning of Cercas’ question begins to change when, during a research trip to the Catalan village where Mena died, he comes across the passage of the Odyssey (he reread an old copy of his house in ‘childhood) in which Ulysses meets Achilles in the Underworld and tells him how venerated he is above ground. Achilles hair. “Don’t try to console me for my death,” he says. “I would rather work as the slave of a penniless landless worker, rather than reign here as lord of all the dead.”

The next day, as Cercas and his mother visit the place where Mena last breathed, he realizes how devastated, as a child, the fate of her beloved uncle was, and how it misinterpreted his fixation on her; what mattered was the cruelty of loss, not the beauty of death. “With the death of Manuel Mena,” writes Cercas, “she understood to the point of crying that it was a thousand times better to be Ulysses than to be Achilles, to live a long, mediocre and happy life.” Cercas realizes a moment later, his self-definition efforts were in vain: he became the very person that his mother had always wanted him to become: Ordinary Ulysses, not the glorious Achilles. It remains to be seen whether he managed to write the “fucking war” of his system, as predicted by Trueba.

“Lord of All the Dead” is a powerful work by D.I.Y. history. It can also be a frustrating elliptical trainer. We understand the decision of Cercas to give up the fictitious resources that served him so well in “Soldiers of Salamis” (Mena, the real falangist hero, is offered as a counterweight to Miralles, the invented republican), but the experience of reading reserving with so many narrative holes is a bit like visiting a museum where half of the collection is on loan. “I will not ask what was Manuel Mena’s reaction when he noticed that a bullet had hit him,” writes Cercas in the tempting description of the subject’s death. “I also don’t wonder how long he stayed there. . . . I will not ask these things because I cannot answer them. The result of this restraint is a portrait in negative space; if Mena remains little more than a schema, at least the social world through which he has moved is painted with a lively and striking specificity.

Perhaps the best way to understand “Lord” is to see it as the last episode in a series of books on the distortions caused by historical memory. In 2009, Cercas published “The Anatomy of a Moment,” an account of the attempted coup, or golpe de estado, of February 23, 1981, when an armed group of far-right officers held the Parliament in Madrid hostage for eighteen hours. The golpistas were furious with the transition to democracy, during which the army had been placed under civilian control and the Communist Party, its bane, had obtained legal status. As the officers fired into the air and shouted at everyone to lie on the ground, Adolfo Suárez, the first democratically elected Spanish Prime Minister in forty years and one of the main architects of the transition, remained seated, an act of challenge that Cercas sees as the “founding gesture” of Spanish democracy. The episode was broadcast live on the radio, and the next day after the coup collapsed it was broadcast on television.

Cercas hasn’t completely abandoned fiction – since its breakthrough in 2001, two of the six books he has published, “The Speed ​​of Light” (2005) and “Outlaws” (2012), are novels – but his turn against historical memory has coincided with a growing preference for narratives based on meticulously researched facts. Initially he had tried to write a novel about February 23, but he ended up thinking that the events were so complex and exciting that they made romanticization superfluous. “History makes strange figures and does not reject the symmetries of fiction”, he says in “The anatomy of a moment”, in a sentence which recalls Borges, one of his recognized masters. Non-fiction also seemed the best way to counter what Cercas considers to be the lie, which is rightly repeated every year on the anniversary of the coup that the Spanish people and their institutions firmly opposed to the enemies of democracy. As he says sardonically, “The whole country stayed at home and waited for the failed coup. Or to triumph. “

The hypocrisy surrounding February 23, thought Cercas, was symptomatic of a larger misconception. With the rise of historical memory, the growing feeling, especially on the left, that the forgetfulness pact had been a cowardly betrayal and the transition it allowed for little more than the perpetuation of Francoism by other means. For Cercas, these are the counterfeits of jealousy, the mockery of a more recent generation which took for granted the freedoms of modern Spain. Although he concedes that the transition was imperfect, he maintains that “a democracy has been built which would have been impossible to build if the main objective had not been to build a future but – Fiat justitia et pereat mundus – to repair the past . “

During the transition, many Spaniards, political elites and ordinary citizens, began to pose as longtime opponents of the regime, reworking their past to bring them into line with the democratic present. Few people, however, have gone as far as Enric Marco, a Catalan mechanic who falsely claimed (and was widely accepted) to have been imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp after fleeing Spain at the end of the civil war. Marco, the subject of Cercas’ 2014 book, “The Impostor,” has gained international importance as head of the Amical of Mauthausen, an association of Spanish survivors of Nazi camps, mostly Republican refugees living in France at the time of its occupation by Germany. It was not until 2005, after decades of deception, that he was exposed, thanks to the excavations of Benito Bermejo, a historian investigating the republican deportees.

Cercas has made its own detour, and “The Impostor” alternates Marco’s version of his life (not only survival in the camps but years of underground anti-Franco struggle back in Spain) and the life he led actually – one of factory run- compliance. Cercas also conducted in-depth interviews with Marco, whom he comes to see as a sort of secret sharing or an evil twin. The two men made a name for themselves by exploiting the public’s appetite for historic catharsis which peaked at the start of the two thousand. “I did exactly the same thing as you,” says Marco in an imaginary conversation between the author and the subject, in which Cercas dramatizes his feeling of guilt and his uncertainty about his own appropriation of the past traumas of Spain . “I invented a guy like Miralles,” Marco continues, “except that this Miralles was alive and that he visited schools and talked to children about the horrors of the Nazi camps and the Spanish detainees there, as well as the justice, freedom and solidarity. Cercas understands, and Marco does not understand, the difference between blurring facts and fiction in a work of art and blurring them in real life. “The novelist’s deception is consensual,” says Cercas, although he also raises the possibility that a Spain ravenous for this “toxic sentimental fodder seasoned with a good historical conscience” has voluntarily suspended its disbelief.

“Lord of all the dead” is another story. This will not flatter liberal piety and will not alleviate feelings of collective guilt. This can help the Spanish, and people further afield, to better understand the lure of fascism, an urgent task in today’s world, as Cercas said in recent interviews. In 2018, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, which adopted the 2007 law on historic memory, returned to power after six and a half years of conservative rule, and set out to complete the unfinished business. Last October, after many delays, the government finally exhumed the remains of Franco from the Valley of the Dead, the monumental basilica outside Madrid where they have been buried since 1975, and moved them to a location less than August . Not everyone approved of this symbolic demotion. The following month, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was re-elected shortly after an instant vote, but the new ultra-right Vox party, the first of its kind to gain ground in the democratic era of Spain, was among the real winners of the contest, more than doubling its number of seats in the Spanish Parliament. For a long time, it was thought that the experience of the country’s dictatorship had inoculated it against the revanchardist nationalism which swept across Europe. Franco is still dead, but the need to monitor his condition has never been more urgent. ♦

.

advertisement