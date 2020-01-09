advertisement

Universal spent a lot of money on an original film, which sounds like a risk – but is that it? History suggests otherwise.

Sam Mendes’ “1917” opens this weekend with high expectations for very strong initial limited engagements. Estimates range from $ 25 million to $ 35 million for its 3,200-theater domestic operation, supported by Golden Globe victories and mostly positive reviews. However, this is not the biggest attraction: “1917” is the latest in a centuries-old history of top-class war films that capture both success and prestige and often become classics.

“1917” takes place on the battlefields of north-east Europe, where Allied and German soldiers slaughtered each other for almost four years without proof. The First World War ran parallel to the growth of the film industry. As the film historian Kevin Brownlow stated in 1979 in his book “The War, the West and the Wild”, the war shaped the medium. It has become more attractive through feature films and early newsreels, as well as through technologies improvised by battlefield filmmakers to record footage.

A century later, war films were present every decade. They used to compete with westerns as the most consistent genre, but today they have plunged into a niche. (The West continues to decline, but the war is forever.) There is a good reason why Universal would risk $ 100 million for “1917” – an original title without a franchise and no star name to attract audiences , “Dunkirk”

High risk / high reward

They don’t have to be expensive (“Zero Dark Thirty” and “Hacksaw Ridge” each cost $ 40 million, “American Sniper” $ 60 million) and the success rate is excellent. “Sniper” and the $ 100 million “Dunkirk” each raised over $ 500 million worldwide. cheaper stocks also showed profit.

They attract top talents

The most recent directors include Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, Kathryn Bigelow, Ridley Scott, David O. Russell, Quentin Tarantino, Roland Emmerich, Michael Bay and Peter Berg. Many of them are Oscar winners and have had great success in other genres.

High Oscar success rate

At least nine war films have been recognized as winners of the best images, from the “Wings” to “The Hurt Locker”, and there are about seven others with war settings. “1917” was to be the ninth war film to be nominated for best film in the past 14 years. Compare that to the recognition of films from other top genres (comedy, horror, comic, romance).

Recent speculation about female director bias in contests suggests that many voters prefer the elements that unite the films of male nominees – flash, bomb, scale. Compare that to elements such as subtlety, nuance, and complex characters that are common in films directed by women. The only woman who has ever won an director’s Oscar is Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker”. Top films staged by women are less noticed by the academy’s craft categories, which leads to broader support for their films.

They pull men across all ages

War is seductive with its adrenaline rush through the action, risk, and commitment that come with the fight. Movies are ideal for capturing this and capturing a thrill that matches what spectator sport has achieved.

“The Green Berets” in 1968 was for war; “Apocalypse Now”, “The Deer Hunter” and “Platoon” were far more skeptical and challenging. All of them attracted a disproportionately large number of male ticket buyers; They provided action and enough audience satisfaction to make their points of view secondary.

How many genres can this simple path to success and prestige offer? Roland Emmerich’s ridiculed “Midway” will lose $ 100 million in money, but received an A Cinemascore that more than tripled its opening weekend (a sign of good word of mouth) and raised $ 121 million worldwide. Domestic sales were only slightly below that of the “Terminator” and “X-Men” offers of the previous year.

You are interested worldwide

The specific stories can influence the relationship between Germany and abroad. “Sniper” and its strong American focus accounted for nearly two-thirds of the country, but still brought in $ 200 million overseas, while “Dunkirk” was two-thirds of the country. However, this is a genre that offers stories, action, and universal male-related topics that go beyond local borders. This is a yearning for Formula Studios and clearly sets the genre apart from others competing for the limited dollars they are willing to spend on non-franchise / sequel products.

Universal pictures

Where “1917” fits

Super Talent? Sam Mendes has an Oscar and comes from two major James Bond films. Awards? “1917” is one of the best applicants for the title “Best Film” and should (especially in craft categories) be one of the top nominees on Monday.

International attraction? This is expected to be released on a scale or close to domestic expansion in most parts of the world. (China is still not out of date, maybe the R rating is causing some delay.) This rarely happens with an original film. Despite Tarantinos, its cast and the level of awareness from Cannes, it is published internationally faster than “Once upon a time in Hollywood”.

Our weekend forecast of $ 30 to $ 35 million domestically is above consensus. Even if it’s less, with Monday nominations, an upcoming holiday weekend, and a historical precedent, this could bring a domestic return of $ 150 million and at least the same return overseas, probably more.

And that’s why it was made. As always, it’s a crapshoot. But far safer than most original films with this effort.

