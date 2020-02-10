advertisement

On a frosty Friday morning in New Hampshire, hundreds of cars, including a Mini Cooper fully covered with pro-Bernie vinyl decor, filled parking lots and neighborhoods surrounding the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, for a Bernie Sanders Edition of his venerable breakfast series, Politics & Eggs. Outside, a few gray haired hopes turned to the door, asking to wait “just a handshake with the senator.” “Please, get out!” Shouted an event worker. Inside, in front of a hall full of breakfast offerings, in a small auditorium full of local businessmen, students, devout Bernie citizens and priests, Sanders leaned over a table, Sharpie by hand, furiously signing commemorative wooden eggs. (A showcase of notable signed wooden eggs is on display in the lobby.) An introductory speaker thanked the participants who sponsored “for being such a great corporate citizen”; another thanked the journalists present. “It is a profession that is not getting its due,” he said. Sanders, who often uses “business” as shorthand for “until not good” – as in the term “corporate media” – took center stage, in a tidy suit and tie, combed hair, like Bart Simpson at the church. He also spoke to journalists. “Isn’t it nice to go to an event where you are not considered an enemy of the people?” He said. “It’s nice to see respect. But I don’t want to do too much! His tone fluctuated between praise and something like disgust.

The night before, the slow dribbling of the Iowa caucus results seemed to have ended; Pete Buttigieg beat Sanders by a tenth of a percentage point. (Buttigieg, feeling the triumph or choosing to want it, had given an exultant speech before the results were totaled.) For Sanders, New Hampshire is a chance to claim a safer victory, without obstacle by the applications which function badly , in a place not so far from his home in Vermont. In 2016, he won about sixty percent of New Hampshire’s primary vote, and recent polls had preferred him slightly over Buttigieg. On stage, Sanders read a stream of headlines – “Pete Buttigieg tops the lists of billionaire donors,” etc. – who aligned their competitor with the financial elites. “I like Pete Buttigieg. A nice guy, ”he said. “But we are at a time when billionaires control not only our economy” but our politics. We have to choose, he said, “Whose side are you on?” The phrase comes back to every event I attended.

The speech on Bernie’s stump, delivered with overflowing passion in an appreciable but calm room, invoked wages that were “not a penny more.” . . forty-five years ago ”, once adjusted for inflation; hundreds of millions of dollars paid to baseball players but very little to teachers; and a litany of issues, including homelessness, death, bankruptcy, obscenity, cancer, financial ruin, climate change, fossil fuel subsidies and tax breaks, the opioid epidemic, corruption and greed. The crowd listened politely, eating their eggs. As Sanders spoke, he leaned forward, his expression intense, waving his hands and sometimes pointing a finger. With his list of horrors almost complete, he turned to the audience for a brief Q&A.

advertisement

Admirably, Sanders answered questions live, allowing possible human embarrassment. (When I observed Amy Klobuchar, during her events in Iowa, she took questions written on cards.) A man asked for a specific example of how the campaign and listening to citizens had brought Sanders to adjust his position. It was a clever and somewhat difficult question – Sanders is famous for his consistency. Sanders responded mildly: he said that until he campaigned across the country he had not fully realized how corrupt and racist the criminal justice system was and how immigration was defective. He adjusted his priorities accordingly. To another speaker, he promised to legalize marijuana in the fifty states on the first day. (Klobuchar’s first day includes “Fire Betsy DeVos”.) Like Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, Sanders had interrupted his campaign calendar for the impeachment hearings, and he was planning events over the weekend. He ran while others were hanging around the hall, admiring the wooden eggs and framed posters of Edmund Muskie, Ronald Reagan, Eugene McCarthy and Jimmy Carter, depicted in the illustration of a smiling peanut.

I spoke to some of the participants – students visiting journalism programs, curious locals, barrel-chested non-Bernie businessmen. A woman named Dianne Soto, who wore a red hoodie over a dress printed with the American flag on the ground (“I’m a nerdy patriot,” she said), loved Bernie for her “passion”: “He believes what he says. “Soto is an insurance agent, and although insurance” is designed to help people, “she said, she believed Bernie was right about the greed and corruption of insurance companies.” There is too much power and money in the hands of a few, “she said.” We need to fix it. I hope he has the opportunity to do it. “

That night, Saint-Anselme hosted the debate, and the Sanders campaign organized an observation evening in Manchester, in a warehouse-like installation, Astroturfed called Ultimate Sports Academy. The place, which houses a Little League team called the New Hampshire Bobcats, is decorated with trophies, American flags, team photos and reproductions of Bobcats from the New Hampshire Union Leader. Two ten-year-old boys in baseball uniforms suggested that I buy refreshments to support a planned trip to Cooperstown, New York. I asked them about the arena. Is there anything else apart from baseball and Bernie here? “Softball,” said one of them. “And they got Zumba.”

The campaign volunteers distributed bingo-debate cards, with boxes like “Coronavirus”, “The candidate says bad words”, “Klobuchar:” I won a red state “or the equivalent” and, at middle, “Bernie Gesturing (free)”. The crowd was mainly white, with the exception of several volunteers and journalists of color, but diverse in age and appearance: a young woman in a wheelchair with pink and aqua hair, girls in “TWEENS FOR BERNIE” shirts, a Slightly Michael Moore man who FaceTimed his wife in the bedroom, Michael Moore himself. I spoke to people who had come from New Orleans, the United States and Australia.

A family of four came from the coastal area of ​​New Hampshire – Brian and Kara Dillard and their daughters, who were sitting quietly reading books. A few years ago, when they lived in California, said Brian, they had seen “Obama go by limousine”, but in New Hampshire, they could get close to all the candidates, and they did. They were enthusiastic supporters of Bernie, for many reasons; Medicare for All was their main problem. “We have a thriving national business and we still cannot afford health insurance,” said Brian. Arthur Washington, a retired corporate lawyer, who had traveled from New York the main week, said, “I think Bernie is special in the sense of love he inspires.” Bernie was “too progressive” for Washington, but he loved him. As a lawyer, Washington had dealt with corporate and liability insurance. “I think it is too easy to vilify companies,” he said. When Sanders denounces “companies,” Washington continued, “people think of Fortune 500 companies,” but most of them are smaller – regular companies run by ordinary citizens and not guilty of embezzlement in the Amazon. Rick Maynard, a retired electrician in a union hat and reflective vest, who also has a publicly available TV program on energy issues, said, “I saw that Nina was going to be here” – Nina Turner , co-chair of the Sanders campaign. “I love Nina.” He continued, “Bernie will represent all of the citizens of the United States – the well-being and well-being of all.” Everyone I spoke to, almost all of whom we never spoke asked them, said they would vote for any Democrat who got the nomination.

.

advertisement