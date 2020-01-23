advertisement

Goldberg called “Star Trek” one of her “best” experiences.

Whoopi Goldberg was overwhelmed with emotion when he was personally invited by Sir Patrick Stewart to repeat her role as Guinan, the alien bartender, whom she starred in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1988-1993 for the second season of his new one Show played. “Star Trek: Picard.”

The 79-year-old Stewart warmly invited his former co-star during his appearance in “The View” on Wednesday, much to the delight of the two presenters Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin.

“I’m here with a formal invitation and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart announced. “Alex Kurtzman, the lead producer on Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, one of whom I am, would like to invite you into season two.”

“Yeah, yeah!” Answered a shocked but enthusiastic Goldberg who jumped up and hugged Stewart as the audience burst into a loud standing ovation.

“This was one of the greatest experiences,” enthused Goldberg, 64, as she held back the tears. “I said that before, but Star Trek was a great experience from start to finish. It’s just … you know, I’ve had the best, best, best time. Best time ever,” she added.

“I’m so glad to hear that,” Stewart replied happily. “Well, it was wonderful to have you and we can’t wait to have you with us again.”

“Star Trek: Picard” will premiere on Thursday on the streaming platform CBS All Access.

