Amazon’s Whole Foods Market has just opened its fifth store in Palm Beach County.

Publix is ​​the undisputed king of the market with nearly 80 grocery stores in Palm Beach County.

However, second place can be won. Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe and the fading Winn-Dixie all have designs on Palm Beach County.

This also applies to Amazon’s Whole Foods Market, which has just opened its fifth store in Palm Beach County. The latest location, which premiered on Wednesday, is a 41,000-square-foot store at 680 Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach.

Whole Foods grabbed a spot in a section that was already overflowing with food. Publix and Trader Joe’s have stores in the east, while Latin American grocer Presidente Supermarket takes over a former Winn-Dixie store in the west.

Whole Foods is expanding as the country’s largest grocer, Cincinnati-based Kroger, puts the brakes on its Florida strategy. Kroger is not in Palm Beach County and only has a few stores in Florida, but the supermarket giant had partnered with Lucky’s, the nationwide growing organic food retailer.

In 2018, Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) paid $ 15 million for the 75,000-square-foot mall at 5024 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, according to property records. Kroger bought the property on behalf of the Colorado-based company Lucky, which was due to open in Delray in 2019.

Instead, Kroger ended the partnership last year. That year, Lucky announced that it would close most of its Florida stores and filed for bankruptcy.

