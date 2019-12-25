advertisement

A high-end apartment complex is to be built in the green port suburb of Bellevue Hill, comprising only three fully fledged apartments.

The project, named Cielo, is under construction at 56 Streatfield Rd, Bellevue Hill, and is expected to be completed in early 2021. It will contain a garden apartment, a sub-penthouse and a penthouse.

All three apartments will offer three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a TV room, storage rooms and double garages.

The garden apartment is equipped with 189 square meters of living space, 167 square meters of terrace and garden area, 33 square meters of parking space and four square meters of cellar storage space.

The sub-penthouse has 190 m² of interior space, 33 m² of terrace space, 33 m² of parking space and six m² of cellar space. The penthouse has a living space of 215 m², a 32 m² terrace, a 31 m² parking space and a 15 m² cellar room.

The price for the garden apartment is $ 5,750,000, for the sub-penthouse is $ 5,595,000 and for the penthouse apartment is $ 7,250,000.

The kitchens are equipped with marble worktops and kitchen back walls with shark edges as well as smoky polyurethane and glass. In addition to the kitchen, each entertainer’s kitchen has two integrated Liebherr refrigerators next to each other, a Liebherr wine refrigerator with 80 bottles, an oversized Wolf convection oven and a built-in grill.

The master bedroom opens to the balcony and has European carpets and coffered ceilings.

The main bathrooms have marble and glass with wooden elements, as well as a free-standing bathtub, a shower room, nickel fittings, underfloor heating and a towel rail.

The garden apartment has a covered terrace with an unobstructed view of the city of Sydney, the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House. The sub-penthouse and the penthouse have electronically adjustable aluminum blinds that can transform the balcony into a semi-enclosed space.

