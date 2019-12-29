advertisement

Sluggish? Problems with your skin? Losing weight problems? Don’t worry, there’s a detox for that.

The story tells that you cut sugar, alcohol, caffeine, fatty foods, carbohydrates, fruits, dairy products, and any other fun that you might have in your diet from your diet – and then survive with thin tea or lemon water for a few days and voila, you’re fixed.

But * news flash *, detox diets don’t really work.

They promise the world, but in reality they don’t do much more than deprive your body for a short time. And before you disagree – no, detoxification won’t help remove toxins from your body.

Your kidneys and liver are able to do this and do not need any support.

It’s no surprise, of course, that people feel better when they cut the “garbage” out of their diet – think: wine, chocolate, and fried chicken nuggets.

This of course reduces a lot of the added sugar, saturated fatty acids and high GI carbohydrates, which are not optimal and make you feel sluggish. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do with most of my customers.

But going as far as many detox diets do to completely eliminate whole food groups is just silly.

For your information, bread is not the devil, dairy products will not kill you, and fruit does not contain too much sugar. In fact – get ready – these foods are the cornerstone of healthy eating.

If you remove them, it can lead to a deterioration in the wearing properties – hello, hangriness – and long-term nutritional deficiencies, none of which is desirable.

If you feel better, have more energy, or just want to be healthy, simple lifestyle changes that you can stick to in the long run are a much better option. To help you out, I’ve summarized my top five tips that are far better for you than detoxification.

1. Focus on core foods

If you want to feel good, you have to nourish your body. That means having a diet based on whole grains, lean protein, low-fat milk, fruits and vegetables and not on highly refined ready meals.

2. Forget all or nothing

There are no perfect diets. So stop trying to get one. Accept the fact that treating foods like birthday cake and occasional dessert is a normal part of life. So start working in balance and not with restrictions.

3. Make vegetables king

Eat. Your. Damn it. Vegetables. There’s no magic ball, but that’s pretty close.

As many different types as possible, as much as possible and as often as possible. For every main meal, try to fill your plate with at least 50 percent vegetables.

4. Eat regularly

It is not surprising that you are looking for an energy fix (read: chocolate, pastries and cookies) if you haven’t eaten much more than a takeaway coffee and muffins all day.

Make mealtimes a top priority and take 15 minutes a day to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. Yes, every day.

In the meantime, switch off your screens and pay attention to every sip. You will eat much more carefully, for which you will thank me in the long run.

5. Drink more water

Finally, you can increase your H2O consumption. Water is vital for so many bodily functions, but there is a possibility that you are not drinking enough.

Make a habit of two liters a day instead of drinking juice, soft drink and energy drinks and you will feel so much better.

Melissa Meier is an online, Sydney-based, accredited, practicing dietitian. You can contact her at www.honestnutrition.com.au or on Instagram at @honest_nutrition.

