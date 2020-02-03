advertisement

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization is working with Google to make sure people get information from WHO first when they look for information on the new virus that recently appeared in China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the WHO Board meeting that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread misinformation and rumors of the virus and the epidemic that have emerged in China. in late December, the city of Wuhan expanded to 23 other countries.

“To this end, we have worked with Google to ensure that people who search for information on the coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results,” he said.

WHO officials like Tedros have repeatedly praised China’s response in public, echoed Beijing’s calls to avoid panic, sought to strengthen weak health systems and dispel rumors that could have provoked xenophobic invective against Chinese citizens and even other Asians.

Ambassador Li Song, Deputy Permanent Representative for China in Geneva, denounced the flight cancellations, visa refusals and refusals by some countries to admit citizens of Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, saying that these measures were contrary to WHO recommendations.

Li noted how Chinese President Xi Jinping, meeting with Tedros last week in Beijing, said the coronavirus epidemic “is a devil – we can’t let the devil hide.” “

“At the same time, the international community must treat the new virus objectively, fairly, calmly and rationally, and not interpret it in a negative and pessimistic manner, nor deliberately create panic,” said Li.

“We need facts, not fear. We need science, not rumors. We need solidarity, not stigma. “

Tedros told how his own daughter had advised him against the trip to Beijing and that he had tried to explain to him “it’s okay, it’s not everywhere in China”.

“Even in China, the virus is not uniformly spread everywhere, and the risk is not the same,” he said. “When I was in Beijing, what we had discussed with the authorities was that our concentrated efforts should focus on the epicenters or the sources of the virus.”

Since the start of the epidemic, a number of misleading statements and hoaxes about the virus have been circulated online. They include false conspiracy theories that the virus was created in a laboratory and that vaccines have already been made, exaggerations in the number of sick and dead, and allegations of false treatment.

On Sunday, WHO lamented that the outbreak and the response had been accompanied by a massive “infodemia” – a glut of information, some accurate and some not – that made it difficult for people to find sources. reliable and reliable advice when they need it. “

Report says WHO, the United Nations health agency, is working “24 hours a day to identify the most common rumors that can potentially harm public health, such as bogus preventive measures or remedies” .

“These myths are then refuted by evidence-based information,” he said, noting that the WHO provides myth-breakers on social media in China and beyond.

Tedros also reiterated its decision last week to classify the virus epidemic as a global emergency, saying the decision was motivated by increased human-to-human spread of the virus in many countries and the fear that it could have a significant impact. on developing countries with weaker countries. health systems.

By Monday morning, the epidemic had infected more than 17,300 people, including 17,238 cases and 361 confirmed deaths in China, said Tedros. Outside of China, there have been 151 confirmed cases in 23 countries, and one death, reported in the Philippines on Sunday, he said.

Tedros said recent outbreaks, including the new virus and Ebola, have demonstrated the shortcomings of the “binary” emergency system, calling it “too restrictive, too simplistic and unsuitable”.

“We have a green light, a red light and nothing in between,” he said, adding that the WHO was considering options to enable an “intermediate alert level”.

The WHO board of directors, which begins a six-day meeting, plans to hold a special technical session on the coronavirus on Tuesday.

