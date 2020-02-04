advertisement

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) is holding a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations for protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, he said on Tuesday. a senior WHO official. Sylvie Briand, WHO director of global risk preparedness, also said that people infected with coronavirus should wear masks, but that for other people without signs of illness, “masks will not necessarily protect them 100%. ” other hygiene measures were required, she said.

The outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread domestically and abroad, is not a pandemic, but an epidemic of “multiple concentrations,” she said.

So far, 19 countries have formally notified the US agency of measures or restrictions taken in connection with the blast, and the WHO was seeking clarification on their reasoning, Briand said, without giving details.

advertisement

“Crews for those companies are really afraid of getting infected, when in flight they have really close contacts with passengers, they feel endangered,” Briand said at a press conference in Geneva.

“That’s why we need to set up with those companies specific recommendations so that their staff can feel safe, feel protected so they can resume flying to China,” she said.

Briand added: “I cannot guarantee that they will resume flights.”

The WHO was working with countries and also hoped for a “reshuffle” between countries’ policies regarding the evacuation of their citizens from China, she said.

The virus has remained “a fairly stable virus,” she said.

Chinese authorities had previously reported a daily record jump in deaths from 64 to 425.

People with severe or dying infections are mostly people with underlying conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, or a suppressed or elderly immune system, Briand said.

Asked why there is only one death recorded abroad so far, in the Philippines, among the 153 cases, she said the people traveling were probably not elderly with chronic illness but young people and people in good health.

Hong Kong reported on Tuesday its first death from a newly identified coronavirus, the second outside of China. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

advertisement