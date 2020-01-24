advertisement

Celebrity Coach travel 2020 crowned its winner – here’s who won and the final results complete.

Coach Trip sees pairs of celebrities undertaking a coach tour across Europe.

At the end of each day, the couples voted to decide which other couple they no longer wanted to travel with. The pair with the most votes left the bus to make room for a new VIP couple to board the coach and take their seats. In the final, the couples each voted for their favorite couple to win.

The last six couples were Radio 1 partner Adele Roberts, actress Kate Holderness, online pranksters Woody and Kleiny, comedians and childhood friends Stephen Bailey and Brennan Reece, Come strictly danceGraziano Di Prima & Artem Chingvintsev, athletes Perri Shakes Drayton & Kadeena Cox and Real Housewives Of Cheshire’s Ester & Tanya.

Celebrity Coach Trip Results

Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness were crowned winners of the final by their comrades.

Here’s how the votes went in the final:

Adele & Kate voted for Woody & Kleiny

Woody & Kleiny voted for Adele & Kate

Stephen & Brennan voted for Adele & Kate

Graziano & Artem voted for Adele & Kate

Perri & Kadeena voted for Woody & Kleiny

Ester and Tanya voted for Stephen and Brennan

As a result, Adele and Kate had three votes, Woody and Kleiny had two votes, Stephen and Brennan had one vote, and the remaining couples received no votes.

The couples eliminated earlier in the series were the boys of Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe; The TOWIE couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou; Amy and Jonathan Tapper, father and daughter of Gogglebox; Rendez-vous waitress Cici Coleman and television chief Rustie Lee; Dance on ice pros Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt and fitness instructor M. Motivator and actor and former presenter of Blue Peter Tim Vincent.

Celebrity Coach Trip broadcast on E4.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the series via the All4 player.

