Who will win and who should win

Put the food back in the freezer. Roll up the red carpet. Cancel the employees who can still be canceled. Since we know who wins, we don’t have to deal with an Oscar this year. Right?
For the second year in a row, all acting favorites can be found at the bookmakers. Go straight ahead. Wrap yourself in the flag and call Saoirse Ronan to turn her fourth nomination into an Oscar. But she doesn’t win. Her role in Little Women is (rightly or wrongly) seen only as a component of a dominant ensemble. In contrast, Renée Zellweger as immortal Garland in Judy is allowed to knead every sliver of the scenery. A “leading high street bookmaker” leaves Zellweger unbackable by 1/18. The same accountant sets Saoirse to 25/1, though she usually catches up with Homers. Tiocfaidh ár lá. But not if a striking film about a Hollywood legend is in the way (even if nobody likes it).
Similarly, you can mark Joaquin Phoenix (crazy about Joker) as the best actor, Brad Pitt (smooth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as the best supporting actress, and Laura Dern (dynastic in Marriage Story) as the best supporting actress. It has been more difficult to predict the best picture in recent years thanks to a preferential voting similar to that which has been tested across Ireland this weekend. But Sam Mendes’ 1917 seems like a cruise.
Cameraman Roger Deakins and director Sam Mendes on the set from 1917. Photo: François Duhamel / Universal Pictures
How do we know? We’re not going to pretend to roam the West Hollywood sidewalks in search of academy voters with inside knowledge. (Although I spoke to two or three.) It’s easier. A number of precursor prices have emerged in recent decades to serve as opinion polls for the upcoming elections. Actors are by far the largest branch of the academy. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) thus represents a bunch of Oscar voters and has followed the path of Renée, Joaquin, Laura and Brad in their awards last month. The Golden Globes don’t represent anyone, but the quartet’s victory made the inevitability even worse. Last weekend they all won at the British Academy (Bafta). Mendes’ pseudo one-take war film triumphed with Bafta, the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild. So it looks like we have a favorite there.
Please wait. There are still reasons for the tolerant film fan to consider the upcoming awards. For one thing, the unusually compact season – the Oscars are a full three weeks earlier than last year – has disturbed the rhythm in a way that questions the reliability of traditional predictors. Second, a surprise this year could trigger one of the happiest nights in Oscar history.
Inexorable climb
The cool story of the season was the relentless rise of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite. It is not only the first Korean film to be nominated for the best picture, but also the first from the peninsula to be recognized as the best international film (formally the best foreign language film). The chances are still against it. It has six nominations. An unprecedented four rivals are in double digits: Joker scored 11; 1917, Once upon a time … Hollywood and the Irish signed up to 10. Voters may feel they have done their duty by awarding Parasite the international award. If Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the Academy’s favorite, couldn’t be the first film in a language other than English to win last year, what chance does a Korean social satire have?
Andrew Scott and Richard Madden in 1917
Well, Parasite was the first foreign film to win the best cast at SAG – something that Roma couldn’t do – and although Cuarón’s film was more admired than loved, enthusiasm for Bong’s breakneck farce is unmistakable. We can at least mark it as a plausible second favorite. (True award nerds are cautioned that Parasite would only be the second winner of both the best picture and the Cannes Palme d’Or.)
Nobody can say for sure, but the Roma may also have had prejudice against Netflix productions. This consideration points us to another of the questions that are still connected with the Oscars 2020. How few awards could the streaming service secure? Netflix scored with The Irishman and Marriage Story and beat all other studios with 24 nominations. We expect only two of them to deliver Oscars: Laura Dern for Marriage Story and American Factory for Best Documentary. To use the language of US sports, Netflix could conceivably go to 1 for 24 here. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, another Netflix release, takes part in some races – especially in the editing and directing areas – but the team can’t rule out avoiding The Color Purple’s enviable record with 11 nominations and no victories. If Netflix underperforms, will the company continue to invest so heavily in cinema features?
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lighthouse
There is not much that the Oscar organizers can now do about the almost complete whiteness of the current nominees. At least this inconvenience will provide the moderators with material for self-ironic humor. For the second time in a row, the show takes place without an official moderator. Last year, the show reversed a long drop in viewership and, shortened to a fairly decent three hours, received good reviews from oscologists. It makes sense to stick to a formula for success. All of this is good news for Galways Eímear Noone. We may not see Saoirse on the podium, but the respected composer is the first woman to ever conduct at the Oscars. All of that and Billie Eilish too.
Who will win and who should win
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
parasite
- Will win: 1917
- Should win: parasite
Mendes’ war film would be the first film ever to be won as an actor without editing and without nomination. So there is hope for parasites. But 1917 is on the move everywhere.
Best director
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
- Will win: Sam Mendes
- Should win: Bong Joon Ho
This is the most competitive of the top awards. It has often detached itself from the best picture in recent years, and like Alfonso Cuarón last year, the “foreign director” was able to win a consolation prize.
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in marriage history
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Will win: Renée Zellweger
- Should win: Scarlett Johansson
You can rest assured that the academy does the most acting rather than the best. But Scarlett deserves to give Marriage Story his beating heart.
Antonio Banderas in pain and fame
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
- Will win: Joaquin Phoenix
- Should win: Antonio Banderas
We knew that Phoenix would get one at some point. It’s a shame that he drove one of his more uninhibited corners. Antonio is right there, boys!
Flornece Pugh in small women
The best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
- Will win: Laura Dern
- Should win: Florence Pugh
Laura, the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, receives a promissory note for the Hollywood royalty. Pugh’s time will come.
Al Pacino in the Irish
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Will win: Brad Pitt
- Should win: Al Pacino
Fraud Alert Category! Pitt is clearly a co-star in the Tarantino film, but if the studio sees him as supportive, voters will play along. Pacino has the right to feel cheated.
I have lost my body
Best animated function
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
- Will win: Toy Story 4
- Should win: I have lost my body
Anyone conquering Disney may just have to settle for their traditional animation gain this year. But there is affection for Netflix’s Klaus and the beautiful French romance I Lost My Body.
Best adapted script
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
The two popes
- Will win: Little woman
- Should win: The Irishman
After Greta Gerwig misses a nomination for best director, she’ll likely get her Oscar for writing. But Jojo Rabbit won with both the Writers Guild and Bafta. Neck and neck.
parasite
Best original screenplay
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
parasite
- Will win: Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Should win: parasite
They love Tarantino and will line up to give him a third Oscar in this category (and not the director’s statuette he really wants). But parasites, people?
Best camera
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Will win: 1917
- Should win: The lighthouse
Pseudo-single-take. Much beloved professional. You can now chisel Roger Deakins’ name on the thing. Jarin Blaschke, who did such a great job with vintage equipment at The Lighthouse, will be happy with the nomination.
Best documentary
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
- Will win: American factory
- Should win: Honey country
Any of the five could win. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s American factory in relation to a Chinese plant in Ohio is the first release by the Barack and Michelle Obama production company. Do the math.
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite
- Will win: parasite
- Should win: parasite
Unless a meteorite hits the Dolby Theater, the Korean film runs around here. It will be the first from this country to triumph here.
Best processing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
- Will win: parasite
- Should win: parasite
Parasite has to win somewhere other than the best international picture, right? We believe this is the right place, but the beloved Thelma Schoonmaker lurks for The Irishman.
Best sound editing
Ford vs. Ferrari,
joker
1917
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Will win: 1917
- Should win: 1917
If 1917 is going to happen in any way, it should refresh these technical categories. Which is fair enough.
Best sound mix
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Will win: 1917
- Should win: 1917
See above. It’s the kind of film that wins these things when the (ahem) mix doesn’t contain a musical.
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
parasite
- Will win: Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Should win: parasite
The house in Parasite is (clichéd) a character in itself, but voters will love the nostalgic LA chic in the Tarantino film.
Best original score
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Will win: 1917
- Should win: joker
Thomas Newman was nominated 15 times without winning. He was supposed to convert for 1917. Hart on Hildur Guðnadóttir, who with Phoenix is the outstanding talent in Joker.
Best original song
I can’t have you thrown away, Toy Story 4
I will love myself again, Rocketman
I stand with you, breakthrough
Into the unknown, Frozen II
Get up, Harriet
- Will win: I will love myself again
- Should win: Into the unknown
None of them are a lot of cops, but winning the Rocketman tune will put Elton on stage. There are worse reasons to vote for a candidate.
Best makeup and hair
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
- Will win: bomb
- Should win: bomb
It’s basically the wild card against Megyn Kelly. Bomb probably deserves it for brave transformations. But the joker is the joker.
Nicole Kidman in Bombshell
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Will win: Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Should win: The Irishman
Hollywood has more flash, but the Irishman does delicious things with his own work. Such collars.
Best visual effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Will win: 1917
- Should win: The Irishman
The year 1917 is likely to be a technical one again, but although there are many reservations, the aging of the Irish is definitely breaking new ground.
Best animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
- Will win: hair love
- Should win: hair love
We only deal with the story that we like best here: the beautiful story of an African-American girl who makes the right hair for a special occasion.
Best documentary short film
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
- Will win: Learn to skateboard in a war zone
- Should win: In absence
Skateboard leans to the taste of the War History Academy (and won at Bafta), but In the Absence, the story of a Korean maritime disaster is the standout event.
Best live action short film
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
- Will win: brotherhood
- Should win: brotherhood
The study of a Tunisian family in turmoil has a lot of ground under its feet in a short time. The funny Nefta Football Club is also worth a look from Tunisia.