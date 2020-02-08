Who will win and who should win

advertisement

Put the food back in the freezer. Roll up the red carpet. Cancel the employees who can still be canceled. Since we know who wins, we don’t have to deal with an Oscar this year. Right?

For the second year in a row, all acting favorites can be found at the bookmakers. Go straight ahead. Wrap yourself in the flag and call Saoirse Ronan to turn her fourth nomination into an Oscar. But she doesn’t win. Her role in Little Women is (rightly or wrongly) seen only as a component of a dominant ensemble. In contrast, Renée Zellweger as immortal Garland in Judy is allowed to knead every sliver of the scenery. A “leading high street bookmaker” leaves Zellweger unbackable by 1/18. The same accountant sets Saoirse to 25/1, though she usually catches up with Homers. Tiocfaidh ár lá. But not if a striking film about a Hollywood legend is in the way (even if nobody likes it).

Similarly, you can mark Joaquin Phoenix (crazy about Joker) as the best actor, Brad Pitt (smooth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as the best supporting actress, and Laura Dern (dynastic in Marriage Story) as the best supporting actress. It has been more difficult to predict the best picture in recent years thanks to a preferential voting similar to that which has been tested across Ireland this weekend. But Sam Mendes’ 1917 seems like a cruise.

Cameraman Roger Deakins and director Sam Mendes on the set from 1917. Photo: François Duhamel / Universal Pictures

How do we know? We’re not going to pretend to roam the West Hollywood sidewalks in search of academy voters with inside knowledge. (Although I spoke to two or three.) It’s easier. A number of precursor prices have emerged in recent decades to serve as opinion polls for the upcoming elections. Actors are by far the largest branch of the academy. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) thus represents a bunch of Oscar voters and has followed the path of Renée, Joaquin, Laura and Brad in their awards last month. The Golden Globes don’t represent anyone, but the quartet’s victory made the inevitability even worse. Last weekend they all won at the British Academy (Bafta). Mendes’ pseudo one-take war film triumphed with Bafta, the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild. So it looks like we have a favorite there.

Please wait. There are still reasons for the tolerant film fan to consider the upcoming awards. For one thing, the unusually compact season – the Oscars are a full three weeks earlier than last year – has disturbed the rhythm in a way that questions the reliability of traditional predictors. Second, a surprise this year could trigger one of the happiest nights in Oscar history.

Inexorable climb

The cool story of the season was the relentless rise of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite. It is not only the first Korean film to be nominated for the best picture, but also the first from the peninsula to be recognized as the best international film (formally the best foreign language film). The chances are still against it. It has six nominations. An unprecedented four rivals are in double digits: Joker scored 11; 1917, Once upon a time … Hollywood and the Irish signed up to 10. Voters may feel they have done their duty by awarding Parasite the international award. If Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the Academy’s favorite, couldn’t be the first film in a language other than English to win last year, what chance does a Korean social satire have?

Andrew Scott and Richard Madden in 1917

Well, Parasite was the first foreign film to win the best cast at SAG – something that Roma couldn’t do – and although Cuarón’s film was more admired than loved, enthusiasm for Bong’s breakneck farce is unmistakable. We can at least mark it as a plausible second favorite. (True award nerds are cautioned that Parasite would only be the second winner of both the best picture and the Cannes Palme d’Or.)

Nobody can say for sure, but the Roma may also have had prejudice against Netflix productions. This consideration points us to another of the questions that are still connected with the Oscars 2020. How few awards could the streaming service secure? Netflix scored with The Irishman and Marriage Story and beat all other studios with 24 nominations. We expect only two of them to deliver Oscars: Laura Dern for Marriage Story and American Factory for Best Documentary. To use the language of US sports, Netflix could conceivably go to 1 for 24 here. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, another Netflix release, takes part in some races – especially in the editing and directing areas – but the team can’t rule out avoiding The Color Purple’s enviable record with 11 nominations and no victories. If Netflix underperforms, will the company continue to invest so heavily in cinema features?

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lighthouse

There is not much that the Oscar organizers can now do about the almost complete whiteness of the current nominees. At least this inconvenience will provide the moderators with material for self-ironic humor. For the second time in a row, the show takes place without an official moderator. Last year, the show reversed a long drop in viewership and, shortened to a fairly decent three hours, received good reviews from oscologists. It makes sense to stick to a formula for success. All of this is good news for Galways Eímear Noone. We may not see Saoirse on the podium, but the respected composer is the first woman to ever conduct at the Oscars. All of that and Billie Eilish too.

Who will win and who should win

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

parasite

Will win: 1917

1917 Should win: parasite

Mendes’ war film would be the first film ever to be won as an actor without editing and without nomination. So there is hope for parasites. But 1917 is on the move everywhere.

Best director

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Will win: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes Should win: Bong Joon Ho

This is the most competitive of the top awards. It has often detached itself from the best picture in recent years, and like Alfonso Cuarón last year, the “foreign director” was able to win a consolation prize.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in marriage history

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Will win: Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger Should win: Scarlett Johansson

You can rest assured that the academy does the most acting rather than the best. But Scarlett deserves to give Marriage Story his beating heart.

Antonio Banderas in pain and fame

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Will win: Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix Should win: Antonio Banderas

We knew that Phoenix would get one at some point. It’s a shame that he drove one of his more uninhibited corners. Antonio is right there, boys!

Flornece Pugh in small women

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Will win: Laura Dern

Laura Dern Should win: Florence Pugh

Laura, the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, receives a promissory note for the Hollywood royalty. Pugh’s time will come.

Al Pacino in the Irish

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Oscar Film Quiz CTA

Will win: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Should win: Al Pacino

Fraud Alert Category! Pitt is clearly a co-star in the Tarantino film, but if the studio sees him as supportive, voters will play along. Pacino has the right to feel cheated.

I have lost my body

Best animated function

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Will win: Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 Should win: I have lost my body

Anyone conquering Disney may just have to settle for their traditional animation gain this year. But there is affection for Netflix’s Klaus and the beautiful French romance I Lost My Body.

Best adapted script

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

The two popes

Will win: Little woman

Little woman Should win: The Irishman

After Greta Gerwig misses a nomination for best director, she’ll likely get her Oscar for writing. But Jojo Rabbit won with both the Writers Guild and Bafta. Neck and neck.

parasite

Best original screenplay

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

parasite

Will win: Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Once upon a time in … Hollywood Should win: parasite

They love Tarantino and will line up to give him a third Oscar in this category (and not the director’s statuette he really wants). But parasites, people?

Best camera

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Will win: 1917

1917 Should win: The lighthouse

Pseudo-single-take. Much beloved professional. You can now chisel Roger Deakins’ name on the thing. Jarin Blaschke, who did such a great job with vintage equipment at The Lighthouse, will be happy with the nomination.

Best documentary

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Will win: American factory

American factory Should win: Honey country

Any of the five could win. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s American factory in relation to a Chinese plant in Ohio is the first release by the Barack and Michelle Obama production company. Do the math.

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

parasite

Will win: parasite

parasite Should win: parasite

Unless a meteorite hits the Dolby Theater, the Korean film runs around here. It will be the first from this country to triumph here.

Best processing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

Will win: parasite

parasite Should win: parasite

Parasite has to win somewhere other than the best international picture, right? We believe this is the right place, but the beloved Thelma Schoonmaker lurks for The Irishman.

Best sound editing

Ford vs. Ferrari,

joker

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Will win: 1917

1917 Should win: 1917

If 1917 is going to happen in any way, it should refresh these technical categories. Which is fair enough.

Best sound mix

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Will win: 1917

1917 Should win: 1917

See above. It’s the kind of film that wins these things when the (ahem) mix doesn’t contain a musical.

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

parasite

Will win: Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Once upon a time in … Hollywood Should win: parasite

The house in Parasite is (clichéd) a character in itself, but voters will love the nostalgic LA chic in the Tarantino film.

Best original score

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Will win: 1917

1917 Should win: joker

Thomas Newman was nominated 15 times without winning. He was supposed to convert for 1917. Hart on Hildur Guðnadóttir, who with Phoenix is ​​the outstanding talent in Joker.

Best original song

I can’t have you thrown away, Toy Story 4

I will love myself again, Rocketman

I stand with you, breakthrough

Into the unknown, Frozen II

Get up, Harriet

Will win: I will love myself again

I will love myself again Should win: Into the unknown

None of them are a lot of cops, but winning the Rocketman tune will put Elton on stage. There are worse reasons to vote for a candidate.

Best makeup and hair

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Will win: bomb

bomb Should win: bomb

It’s basically the wild card against Megyn Kelly. Bomb probably deserves it for brave transformations. But the joker is the joker.

Nicole Kidman in Bombshell

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Will win: Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Once upon a time in … Hollywood Should win: The Irishman

Hollywood has more flash, but the Irishman does delicious things with his own work. Such collars.

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Will win: 1917

1917 Should win: The Irishman

The year 1917 is likely to be a technical one again, but although there are many reservations, the aging of the Irish is definitely breaking new ground.

Best animated short film

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Will win: hair love

hair love Should win: hair love

We only deal with the story that we like best here: the beautiful story of an African-American girl who makes the right hair for a special occasion.

Best documentary short film

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Will win: Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Learn to skateboard in a war zone Should win: In absence

Skateboard leans to the taste of the War History Academy (and won at Bafta), but In the Absence, the story of a Korean maritime disaster is the standout event.

Best live action short film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

Will win: brotherhood

brotherhood Should win: brotherhood

The study of a Tunisian family in turmoil has a lot of ground under its feet in a short time. The funny Nefta Football Club is also worth a look from Tunisia.

