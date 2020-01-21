advertisement

Arrow Season 8, Episode 10 marks the finale of the epic series, and when it airs on January 28, many familiar faces will return. We know Emily Bett Rickards repeats her role as Felicity Smoak, but there are also some other familiar faces that are coming back.

Would you like to know more? Then read on with a little spoiler warning …

In the photo below you can partially see who’s coming back while Joe Dinicol (Ragman) is coming back! He was one of our favorite recurring characters and it almost feels like the show never did him justice. We’ll also have Willa Holland back as Thea and Colton Haynes as Roy. There will be some crossovers in the last episode as Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) and Caity Lotz (Sara Lance) will also return again. However, none of them are shown in the photo.

How about a few more characters? Sea Shimooka will return as Emiko Queen, and most interestingly, Susanna Thompson will return as Moira. Is this in any way connected with the events of the crisis on infinite earth? It definitely feels that way since both characters have previously experienced their downfall in the series. (We also know that Paul Blackthorne will be back in some ways.)

While there will be some characters in the Arrow series finale who remember the life and legacy of an Oliver Queen, there are some fascinating things to do in advance. For example, take Tuesday’s episode that acts as a backdoor pilot for the Green Arrow and Canaries spin-off show. There is no guarantee that this show will get a series order, although The CW has already recorded shows like Walker, Texas Ranger and then Superman and Lois, another series within Arrowverse.

Make sure you have your handkerchiefs ready for the last episode of Arrow. You will need it …

