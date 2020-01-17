advertisement

Who could replace Sandi Toksvig on the Great British Bake Off this year?

Sandi announced this week that she is leaving Bake Off after co-hosting for three years Channel 4 series.

She will leave the series after the upcoming celebrity specials, leaving co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith looking for a new face to join them in the tent.

Odds installed former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain as current favorite to replace Sandi with actress and presenter Susan Calman, a close second choice.

The other names in the running would be Davina McCall, Clare Balding and the current host of the Extra Slice spin show, Brand Jo.

Channel 4 is expected to confirm a new host in the coming weeks before filming the 2020 series over the summer for television in the fall.

Coming out this week, Sandi said, “When you leave a job, it’s pretty common for people to say they are doing it in order to spend more time with their families.

“I leave the Great British Bake Off in an unusual way so that I can devote more time to my other work.

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships that I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful program that has already proven that he can happily resist a change in reception staff.

“The reason for this, of course, is that the real stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone good luck.”

Sandi will then be seen in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer released this spring on Channel 4.

