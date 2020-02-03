advertisement

Who could replace Sandi Toksvig on the Great British Bake Off this year?

Sandi announced in January that she is leaving Bake Off after co-hosting for three years Channel 4 series.

She will leave the series after the upcoming celebrity specials, leaving co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith looking for a new face to join them in the tent.

advertisement

According to The Sun, current host of the derivative show Extra Slice, Brand Jo, and actress and actress Joanna Lumley are the pioneers of the concert.

A source shared: “Joanna and Paul are good friends and have great screen chemistry. […]

“But Jo Brand has done an in-depth survey internally – but the feeling is that she won’t accept such a mainstream concert.”

Other people considered are former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain as well as Steph McGovern, who recently left BBC Breakfast for a new presentation role on Channel 4.

Channel 4 is expected to confirm a new host in the coming weeks before filming the 2020 series over the summer for television in the fall.

Coming out this week, Sandi said, “When you leave a job, it’s pretty common for people to say they are doing it in order to spend more time with their families.

“I leave the Great British Bake Off in an unusual way so that I can devote more time to my other work. As my waistline shows, Bake Off is a spectacle that devours everything.

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Christmas was one of the great pleasures of my life.

“These are friendships that I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful program that has already proven that it can happily withstand a change in reception staff.

“The reason for this, of course, is that the real stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone good luck.”

Sandi will then be seen in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer released this spring on Channel 4.

Bake Off episodes are available to watch online via All4.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement