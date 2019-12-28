advertisement

All concerts in Dublin unless otherwise stated. At the time of our deadlines, there was no news about Irish dates for planned 2020 world tours from Billie Eilish (starting their first stadium tour), Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette (25 years Jagged Little Pill).

GIGS

January

(14.) Slipknot, 3Arena. The menacing metal masked men return to scare the children.

(22-26) Tradfest, various venues in and around Temple Bar. Actors include Hothouse Flowers, the Afro Celt Sound System, Ralph McTell, Stocktons Grand Piano, Turin Brakes, Seamus Begley and The Henry Girls.

(28-29) Mabel, Olympic Theater. The British singer picks up her celebrated debut album High Expectations from 2019.

February

(1.) Isobel Campbell, Liberty Hall Theater. The esteemed Scottish singer plays tracks from her upcoming album There Is No Other.

Isobel Campbell

(2.) Ozzy Osbourne, 3Arena. Black Sabbath singer celebrates (it says here) “five decades of the Prince of Darkness”. Special guests are Judas Priest. It’s a Brummie Blitzkrieg and not a mistake.

(6-9.) Quarter Block Party 2020, different venues, Cork. The sixth repetition of this invigorating art / music festival includes God Alone, The Bonk, Maija Sofia, Lemoncello and Post Punk Podge. More files to be confirmed.

(10.) Tenacious D, 3Arena. Actor / comedian Jack Black and the other guy return to the basics of youth.

(12./13./19.) A Woman’s Heart Orchestrated, NCH, shows the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Eleanor McEvoy (who wrote the multi-year title song), Wallis Bird and Maura O’Connell the best-selling album live.

(23.) Kaiser Chiefs, 3Arena. British pop / rock band returns from the wild (as well as special guests, Razorlight). The upcoming Irish act Somebody’s Child will open the show.

(29.) Gavin James, 3Arena. Check the date, ladies – yes, it’s a Leap Year appearance by the author of many teardrop guys.

March

(1.) Sleater-Kinney, Vicar Street. The legendary indie rock band brings their new album “The Center Won’t Hold” to their enthusiastic Irish fan base.

(2.) James Arthur, 3Arena. One of X Factor’s greatest success stories and no stranger to tearful ballads.

(3.) 1975, 3Arena. A glorious return to Ireland after the success of 2019 at Electric Picnic.

(3) An evening with Whitney Houston, Bord Gais Energy Theater. Is that a hologram that I see in front of me? Yes, together with troops of non-meat musicians, singers and dancers.

(4./5.) The words and the music of Leonard Cohen, Bord Gais Energy Theater. Lisa Hannigan, Mick Flannery, Suzanne Savage, Phelim Drew (and others to be confirmed) interpret selected songs of the beloved and left Mr. Cohen.

(5th-7th) The script, 3Arena. The Irish band advertises the latest album, Sunsets and Full Moons.

(6.) Jon Hopkins, Bord Gais Energy Theater. Inventive British composer and musical alchemist.

Jon Hopkins

(8./9.) Lewis Capaldi, 3Arena. Scottish singer-songwriter and supplier of music from the heart. God, we love him here, as these sold-out shows confirm.

(10.) Halsey, 3Arena. American electro-pop singer who is not afraid to play around with styles. By the way, that’s music, not Harry.

(12./13.) Ludovico Einaudi, Bord Gais Energy Theater. Italian pianist / composer for all your ambient music needs.

(13th-15th) Country 2 Country, 3Arena. With US country stars young (Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church) and not so (Tanya Tucker).

(18.) The Who, 3Arena. The vintage UK rock band refuses to take F-F-F fade away.

(28/29) Elbow, 3Arena / Waterfront, Belfast. Mature rock / prog pop for mature people. Do you have a problem with it?

(29.) Santana, 3Arena. Guitar happiness from a guitar god – just for you.

April

(2-4) David Gray, 3Arena. The British singer-songwriter celebrates the 20th birthday of his breakthrough album White Ladder.

(5.) Pussycat Dolls, 3Arena. The US group’s first Irish date in ten years. You can’t wait, can you?

(10.) Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, 3Arena. British singers and songwriters, but also providers of very beautiful songs from the south.

(19.) Harry Styles, 3Arena. A rare, if not practically extinct species – a natural pop star. The show is sold out as if you didn’t know it.

(22.) Simple Minds, 3Arena. The Scottish band delivers 40 years of hits. Was it really that long ago?

(29.) Nick Masons Saucerful of Secrets, Dublin Convention Center. A must for Pink Floyd fans – the years ahead of founding member Mason before the dark side of the moon.

can

(8th-10th) It takes a village to Trabolgan, East Cork. Cracking small self-contained (and self-contained) festival. Line-up to be confirmed.

(19.) John Grant, NCH. A rare stripped-back show by a really significant songwriter.

(29th-31st) Saltwater Festival, Westport, Co Mayo. A new addition to the festival calendar is pale at Westport House. Dermot Kennedy, Johnny Marr, Maverick Saber and The Stranglers have been confirmed so far.

(29-31) Vantastival, Beaulieu, Co Louth. One of the most beautiful smaller festivals in the country in a truly picturesque setting. Line-up to be confirmed.

(31.-1.) Damon Albarn, NCH. As part of the venue’s Perspectives Series, the occasional blur singer presents his latest music project, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, which is inspired by the landscapes of Iceland.

Damon Albarn

June

Various dates: Live at Marquee, Cork. Actors include Dido, Yusef / Cat Stevens, Jenny Greene, The National, Sinead O’Connor, Christy Moore, Orbital, Crowded House and Diana Ross.

(2nd / 3rd) Dermot Kennedy, INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry. Can’t the rise of this Irish singer-songwriter be stopped? Apparently not. He also plays St. Anne’s Park (5th), Malahide Castle (26th) and Irish Independent Park, Cork (27th).

(6/8) The National, Botanic Gardens, Belfast. Intense, nervous, but extremely melodic US band – they are friends of Ireland and we of them.

(6.) Lionel Richie, St. Anne’s Park. An open air performance so you don’t dance on the ceiling during this performance, can you hear me now?

(7.) Sinead O’Connor, Botanic Gardens, Belfast. She’s back with a bang and we’re good at that.

(7.) Duran Duran, St. Anne’s Park. The always ready Durannies are back in Ireland – lock up your mothers!

(8.) Camila Cabello, 3Arena. The Cuban-American singer and former US graduate of X Factor makes her Irish debut.

(13-14) Sunstroke, Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare. A new (or revised?) Hard Rock Festival. Features Don’t believe anymore, Deftones, Jesus & Mary Chain, Killing Joke and many more. A strong Irish contingent on both days are Fangclub, Vulpynes, Thumper, Bitch Falcon, Paranoid Visions and The Scratch.

(16th-17th) The Murderers, Malahide Castle. Brandon Flowers and friends are pocketing a new album, Imploding the Mirage. Sam Fender is a special guest.

(17.) Rammstein, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast. Pyrotechnics ahoi, when the German metal band triggered these summer crackers.

(18th, 20th, 21st) Lewis Capaldi, Irish Independent Park, Cork Castle / Malahide / Ormeau Park, Belfast. From indoor shows in March to sold-out summer open-air concerts, the Scottish performer is the gift he keeps giving.

(18.-19.) Dua Lipa, 3Arena. The extremely successful British singer delivers songs from her new album Future Nostalgia.

(19th-21st) Sea meetings, Bundoran, Co Donegal. The headlines so far include Versatile, Sigrid and Gavin James.

(19/21) Gerry Cinnamon, Irish Independent Park, Cork / Malahide Castle. Another Scottish singer-songwriter who adopted Ireland? Yes.

(20.) The Frames, Kilmainham Royal Hospital. Glen Hansard and old friends celebrate their band’s 30th birthday. Yes – we feel old, why not?

The pictures Photo: Zoran Orlic

(20.) David Gray, Irish Independent Park, Cork. More climbing on the White Ladder, this time outdoors and in the sunshine.

(23.) The script, Irish Independent Park, Cork. More pop / rock / hip-hop hybrids from the extremely successful Dublin band.

(25.) Twenty-one pilots, RDS Arena. Columbus, Ohio pop / rock / hip-hop group Force-Land in Ireland. Special guests are Blackbear and Nothing but Thieves.

(26.) Diana Ross, Kilmainham Royal Hospital. As an appearance titled “Diamond Diana Music Celebration” we would expect nothing less from the Tamla Motown license.

(26.-27.) Picture This, Irish Independent Park, Schloss Cork / Malahide. The rise of this Irish pop / rock group continues.

(26-27) Fever Pitch, Galway Airport. Another new music festival for the west of Ireland. Confirmed headliners are The Kooks, further acts will be announced.

(29.) Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer, RDS Arena. Three US punk / pop bands for the price of one – all your pogo dreams came true, right?

Green day

(30th) Chemical Brothers, Irish Independent Park, Cork. From here we can feel the cork-like block rock beats.

(30.) HAIM, Trinity College. The American group starts the Summer Series in this elegant location. Also with Crowded House (July 1), Keane (July 2), Walking on Cars (July 3) and The Specials (July 4).

ALBUMS

The albums by Dua Lipa, The Killers, Rihanna, Drake, Adele, Vince Staples, Childish Gambino, Coldplay and many more are ready for 2020, but have not yet been finalized.

January

(10.) Selena Gomez: SG2

(24.) Pet Shop Boys: Hotspot

(31.) Kesha: High Street

(31.) Louise Tomlinson: Walls

(31.) Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

February

(7.) Green day: father of all dams

(14.) Tame Impala: The slow rush

(14.) Eden: No future

(21.) Grimes: Miss Anthropocene

(21.) 1975: Notes on a conditional form

March

(6.) Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot: Manchester Calling

(6.) Cornershop: England is a garden

(6.) Luke Haines & Peter Buck: Beat Poetry for survivalists

(27.) The Sphere: Abolition of the Royal Family

April

(3.) The Monkees: The Mike and Mickey Show

(10.) Gerry Cinnamon: The Bonny

can

(1.) Alanis Morissette: Such pretty forks in the street

(15.) Weezer: Van Weezer

