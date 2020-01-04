advertisement

FILM AND TELEVISION, DONALD CLARKE

Amybeth McNulty

Can there be something like a quiet feeling? If so, then Amybeth McNulty’s rise corresponds to the description. In recent years, the Donegal actress has found a loyal fan base for her appearance as the protagonist of the latest version of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables. In January, the third and last series by Anne with an E, a production of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, landed here on Netflix. “It’s wild. I’m insanely young to do all this stuff. I’m very humble to go through it all. I didn’t expect it when I was so young,” she told the Irish Times. Growing up in Letterkenny, an only child, McNulty won the role after auditioning 1,800 other actors from around the world. Millions will cry when Anne, the Canadian orphan with attitude, stands one last time in front of the cameras. The world is about to stand up for itself McNulty open.

Eanna Hardwicke

The highlight of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 for Irish visitors was the sensational premiere of Lorcan Finnegan’s horror film Vivarium. Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots are great as a couple, stranded in a suburban nightmare, but young Eanna Hardwicke steals every scene as the terribly empty person who takes on the role of her adult child (hard to explain). “I had one goal, the idea of ​​a son for these people,” says Hardwicke. “To do that, he takes in what he sees of his false mother and father. That is what it means to be human for him. “The tall, handsome Cork man, who also plays an important supporting role in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, got an early youth role in Conor McPherson’s The Eclipse before going to The Lir Academy at Trinity College. Fortunately, it will be inevitable in 2020.

Paul Mescal, Venetia Bowe, Eanna Hardwicke and Clare Dunne. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Venetia Bowe

Venetia Bowe has sneaked in on us in recent years. At the Dublin Fringe Festival last year, Chaos Factory, the experimental company she founded with three like-minded actors, presented her first production with great success. She toured in a lot of noise for nothing with harsh magic. It appeared in Nora, Belinda McKeon’s version of A Doll’s House, for Corn Exchange. The Dubliner will reach another visibility class next year. Bowe plays a major role in the much-touted TV series Cold Courage. “We have a great Swedish director,” she says. “Half of the series was staged by a Belgian. It’s fantastic on the set. They have all of these languages. Finnish in a corner. Then I in English. Ha! Ha! “Cold Courage, an Irish / Finnish Scandi Noir, will land towards the end of the year. Previously, she will travel to Birmingham with the acclaimed production of Louise O’Neill’s Asking for It. “My first appearance across the pond.”

Paul Mescal in normal people. Photo: Enda Bowe / Element / BBC

Paul Mescal

Few television series are expected to be as hot in 2019 as the upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Hettie Macdonald and Lenny Abrahamson, Oscar nominees for Room, lead Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as two young Irish who deal with contemporary traumas in college and in the real world. “The book is set in Ireland,” says Mescal. “But the topics are universal. No matter where the audience sees it, I think people will recognize these characters. “It was a big deal for Mescal, who grew up in Maynooth, to work with Abrahamson. “It’s a pinch sitting in this room with him,” he says. Rumor has it that Mescal might have ended up in another corner of this article. He played U21 football for Kildare. Did he see himself playing at the highest level? “That was the goal when I was 15, but the drama school was in the way,” he says.

Clare Dunne

You couldn’t call Clare Dunne a newbie. The Ballinteer woman played in O’Casey in the Abbey, Shakespeare on Donmar and Chekhov on Lyric Hammersmith. She played Prince Hal in a purely female Henry IV for Phyllida Lloyd. It will set new standards when “Herself” from Dunnes first script is premiered at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Lloyd, known for the hits Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady introduces Dunne to the story of a young woman who, frustrated by the housing shortage, decides to build her own house. “It is an incredible honor to be there,” said Dunne a day after the Sundance news was released. “It’s on one of the big screens. My mother and father hope to fly over and go on vacation. And strangely, my cousin is a ski instructor there. He’s thrilled.” Sundance is the place where Irish hits like Once and Brooklyn came onto the market. The world is at Dunne’s feet.

EAT, BY CATHERINE CLEARY

Niamh Condon

Niamh Condon does not expect anyone to eat anything that she would not eat herself. When the cook took over the kitchen in a West Cork nursing home, she went on a three-day dysphagia diet to experience life with difficulty swallowing. Food mixes and thickened liquids blur into muddy colors and flavors. Her teeth, gums, and tongue felt covered and she was determined to cook dysphagia better. Cooks in nursing homes are not recognized, but Condon gives their food as much creativity as any Michelin-starred gastronaut. She took forms to cover mixed foods in separate forms so that bacon and cabbage could look and taste like bacon and cabbage. At the Fairfield Nursing Home in Drimoleague, birthdays are celebrated with a bespoke cake rather than a bowl of pudding with a candle. Eating is the key to quality of life, Condon believes. She founded an organization called Dining with Dignity to share what she learned.

Kate Egan ★

Kate Egan taught people in 2016 how to live sustainably. But the week she and her partner Tom Carlin bought a two-acre farm in Co Westmeath, she found that she was being released. The original plan to grow enough food for itself had to change. The theory suddenly became very real. Almost four years later, their two acre nursery in An Ghrian Glas Organic Farm delivers a small box system and two local restaurants, Nine Arches in Ballymahon and Thyme in Athlone. They have fruit and nut plantations and a food forest, a naturally renewable woodland. They breed chickens, a pig, horses and ducks together with a small daughter, who Egan carries in a noose while she feeds the animals on the farm. A Ghrian glass is as much a living educational project as a small farm, and Egan hopes to combine her old life as an educator with her new life as a farmer. We have unconsciously developed nature out of our lives, she believes. We have to make it conscious again. This has the potential to make Ireland the ecological organic capital of Europe. anghrianglasfarm.com

Cúán Greene, Niamh Condon, Grainne Mullins, Kate Egan and Clive Bright. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gráinne Mullins

Lignum, Loughrea

A two-year course in general science is not a typical training for a cook, but Gráinne Mullins believes that her time in the laboratory does her good job in the kitchen. Her scientific background brings precision to cooking and an understanding of why foods behave the way they do. Mullins started cooking as a teenager in a local cafe in Loughrea, Co Galway, near where she grew up. After graduating in science, she worked in the pastry shop in the kitchen at Ashford Castle. Next, she refined her classic French pastries with Scandinavian tones and worked at the Michelin-starred Dan B, La Table de Ventabren in Provence. The Cliffhouse in Ardmore and the Ox in Belfast followed, and now their home is closing in Lignum, a new restaurant outside of Loughrea. At the end of last year, she won the title of Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year 2019. She is the manager of the pastry department in Lignum, but in a small, ambitious restaurant, there is a lot of potential for crossover and for the growth and glamor of this highly talented chef.

Clive Bright

Clive Bright is an art college graduate with a degree in textile design. Nowadays he finds his creative satisfaction more in agriculture than in fashion. He applies his design brain to his Co Sligo cattle farm, with the goal that his herd will graze outside all year round in a decade. Bright’s father died at a young age and inherited his mother’s farm outside of Ballymote in 2003. He did not want to milk cows or distribute fertilizer and therefore turned to ecological cattle and sheep breeding. He does not feed his animals with grain or soy. Instead, the herd grazes on the farm during the growing season and eats silage when they hibernate indoors. Trees are the key to his next jump. Wherever he has trees, the bulrushes that grow abundantly on his farm have disappeared in a radius around them, and their root systems fix the soil. Silvopasture is the future for his farm, a system of grazing animals in a tree-filled savannah. His pasture is already paying off. Rare Ruminare beef is sold directly for a multiple of what farmers earn by equipping their animals with grain. rareruminare.com

Cúán Greene

Bastible, Dublin

Wood sorrel from quiet Wicklow forests and nasturtium leaves from a ceaselessly bustling inner-city community garden make their way to the plates in the Bastible thanks to his chef Cúán Greene. The former noma chef often starts his day on a cycle around his food spots in Dublin 8 to collect some food for the kitchen. Greene came home to Copenhagen last spring after more than three years and took over the role of chef in the small restaurant in Dublin, which was founded by chef Barry Fitzgerald. Greene’s homecoming was to find out the country, build relationships with farmers, shredders, and manufacturers, and test whether it was possible to feed dozens of suppliers into his pantry, rather than just a handful of the larger companies. The food in the Bastible has thrived. On a tour of Irish Times Food Month in November, Greene gave a short workshop on some of the oils, ferments, and dried ingredients that make up his brilliantly creative cuisine. This delicious adventure is just beginning.

ART AND DESIGN, GEMMA TIPTON

Joan Ellison and Caroline Gardner ★

We do it well

Designed by some of Ireland’s most exciting emerging designers and created by people with social challenges, We Make Good literally does things better. Joan Ellison and Caroline Gardner met when Ellison joined Quality Matters, a charity that aims to improve services across Ireland. “Joan has a background in communications and retail and mine in project management, and we both had a real interest in design,” says Gardner. “It just came together – although of course it took thousands of hours of work …” A Christmas pop-up was a resounding success, and a new workshop in Dublin helped the duo expand their range. Add commercial contracts such as Children’s Hospital and Imma, collaborate with young designers at NCAD, and expand the range of shops for museums and galleries designed by Laura Buchannan. It will be a busy year. Gardner loves “how much people are moved by other people’s opportunities. If we can do that, it really has a profound effect. Helping people do their best was a really nice part of the project. “Wemakegood.ie

Zara Devlin

Zara Devlin

Zara Devlin grew up in rural Co Tyrone and didn’t think acting could be a career. “I used to do little shows for my family and I’ve been involved in dramas all my life,” she says. “But if my 10-year-old could see what I’m doing now, she wouldn’t believe her eyes.” After graduating from the Lir Academy in 2018, the abbey, druid and gate came with thick and fast rolls and most recently in Rough Magic’s celebrated Hecuba. Now she’s in New York, she stars as Raphina in Enda Walsh’s adaptation of John Carney’s recently opened film Sing Street. “What a person!” Says Devlin about the role. “So complicated and beautiful – I love the challenge. Because I mainly do theater, “she adds,” I love the way it lives every night with a brand new audience. We all see and feel something together, and it will never repeat itself the same way. I think that’s pretty cool. “It is like that.

James McGlynn Seaver

After receiving first class fashion design awards, costume designer James McGlynn Seaver worked for Avoca and Aran Woolen Mills. At the same time, he had always loved the theater. He made Panti’s dress for her appearance at Noble Call in 2014 in the abbey. “I am mainly known for my corsetry and my love for historical and contemporary clothing,” he says. “My favorite person I dressed is Majella O’Donnell. I made a dress that she could wear for Cliff Richard’s birthday party, and she was so great, nice, and so much fun.” Seaver has headed the costume department at the gate since September. “In fashion you always have to think about the end user and the profit margins, while in the theater a vision arises that tells a story. There are so many tricks in the theater that I love creating smoke and mirrors, for example: making Panti, a tall, wide man, a woman with the most amazing hourglass figure. Rapid changes are a nightmare for actors, so there are always little things built in that can help. You have to be creative and every situation requires something different, but Velcro and magnets can often be a good place to start. “Notice.

Caroline Gardner, Joan Ellison, James Seaver and Celina Muldoon. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Celina Muldoon

Celina Muldoon graduated from the NCAD-MFA program in 2017 and received a next-generation scholarship from the Arts Council. “The first two years after graduation are daunting,” she says. But the award allowed her to focus on thinking about her art and the world. Her most recent project was a gallery exhibition as part of the Royal Hibernian Academy’s Futures Showcase, which dealt with issues of myth formation, mental health and road deaths in north-west Ireland. Artists are shaped by the world they live in, but their work continues to influence how we see the world in the future. Muldoon’s project is part of her SIRENS series, which she also exhibited in the Kevin Kavanagh Gallery. It is an exciting and exciting job. By 2020, we’re planning research projects with Clare Kelly at Trinity’s Neuroscience Department and Rhonda McGovern at the College’s Geography Department. Expect fascinating results that are presented in a completely new way. celinamuldoon.com

Jonathan Janssens and Jennifer O’Donnell from Studio Plattenbau

Jennifer O’Donnell and Jonathan Janssens

Studio panel building

After studying at the UCD, Jennifer O’Donnell and Jonathan Janssens moved to Berlin, where they founded Studio Plattenbau in January 2018. ”Explains Janssens. They have a busy year ahead of them – in Berlin they are continuing to work on their first house project, while in Dublin they are exhibiting new drawings in the gallery space of the Irish Architecture Foundation. They are also designing a pavilion for CoLab, a self-initiated group of young Irish architects who have come together to develop new ways of working. In the meantime, they have worked on the Grangegorman development project and taught and conducted drawing workshops. As Janssens explains, a lot of what architects do today has nothing to do with building directly, but with how we live. “This is what we find exciting about the next generation. The growing opportunity to redefine what an architect is and does. Our decisions have consequences for other people that we may never make. But we have to do that also create awareness of our role in the design of buildings and cities and support them. “Plattenbaustudio.com

ENTREPRENEUR OF CHARLIE TAYLOR

Seán McGarry

Duschgem

Not many people walk away with money in their pockets after appearing on Dragons’ Den on the British television show, but Mayan man Sean McGarry is one of them. His shower accessories company tripled its rating after appearing early last year when he secured an investment of £ 100,000 (EUR118,315) from three investors – Sara Davies, Touker Sulyman and Tej Lalvani – for a 24% stake in Showergem , Since then he has had further investment offers, including one with a value of EUR 1.6 million. Not bad for a 25 year old. McGarry and his father designed a shower cubicle that does not require suction cups or holes and is rustproof. Over 13,000 units were sold in Ireland and the UK. McGarry will be performing live on QVC USA, the world’s largest teleshopping channel, earlier this year to promote his product.

Thomas O’Connell from Moby. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

Thomas O’Connell

Moby

Another Irishman who showed up in Dragons’ Den, although not as successful as Seán McGarry, is Thomas O’Connell. He was on the show in 2005 trying to secure the investment for a new type of action bike he had developed, but went away empty-handed. O’Connell has had many successes since then and is a co-founder of Yvolution, a company that makes scooters and balance bikes for children. The company generated sales of EUR 41 million in 2017. O’Connell has returned with Moby, a dockless electric bike stock program that is slated to go live in Dublin shortly after a slight delay. Moby has also developed a number of vehicles for sale, including the Jyroball, a self-balancing ball that improves hoverboard driving experience, and the YX one-all-terrain board.

Kevin Glynn of Butternut Box

Kevin Glynn

Butternut box

Kevin Glynn is one of eight Irish who were added to Forbes’ prestigious list of 30-to-30 year-olds by leading young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders last year. After Butternut Box raised £ 15m to finance the expansion in April, the company plans to operate globally, with Ireland among the countries studied. The former Goldman Sachs dealer came up with the idea for the business after his best friend and co-founder David Nolan’s sick dog Rudie recovered after receiving self-cooked meals. When the two realized that the dog’s illness was largely due to over-processed feed, they discovered that there was a market niche for a healthy dog ​​food company. The company, founded in 2016, produced over eight million dog feeds across the UK. In 2017, sales increased by 700 percent.

Alvan Hunt and John Lynam ★

Hexafly

Hexafly is a company that is really trying to make a difference. It revolutionizes feed for plants, fish and cattle. The meath-based start-up has developed an innovative process for converting waste products into high-quality feed, fertilizers and bioplastics, which it delivers to a number of companies in the areas of water and animal feed, medicine, cosmetics, food and plant nutrition. The start-up’s main market is the aquaculture sector, a $ 100 billion industry that has a significant problem with the quality and sustainability of feed in fish farming. Hexafly’s insect protein can be used as a substitute for fish meal. It could potentially be an alternative to soy for pork and poultry feed, another great market opportunity as the EU expects it to be used for this purpose in the near future. The company is currently collecting funds to build a new manufacturing facility in Ashbourne, which will create at least 50 jobs.

Thomas O’Connell, Orlaith Ryan, Sharon Cunningham and Sean McGarry. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

Orlaith Ryan and Sharon Cunningham

Shorla Pharma

Shorla, a women’s-led healthcare company that develops innovative pharmaceutical therapies to help cancer patients, wins awards everywhere. Sharon Cunningham, who founded the company together with Orlaith Ryan in 2018, was recognized as the best young entrepreneur in Ireland last year, beating 185 other participants. Based on a scholarship from the local company office, the Clonmel-based company is now in fundraising mode to develop an innovative line of oncology products with special interest in the health of women and children. The founders who met at EirGen Pharma are a small dream team. Ryan’s background lies in the development, regulation and compliance of pharmaceutical products, while Cunningham works in the areas of corporate finance, accounting and fundraising. Shorla is still in the research and development phase before launch, but the first products have already been submitted to the FDA in the United States for approval.

TECH FROM CIARA O’BRIEN

Paul O’Hara and Niamh McKenna ★

ChangeX

When it comes to making an impact, ChangeX is definitely up to the challenge. The social entrepreneurship platform offers an “impact as a service” model to track philanthropic investments in real time. It also connects people with proven ideas for building communities and the resources to get started. The projects range from “green schools” and repair cafés to workshops on the safe use of technology and pop-up museums. In 2019, ChangeX partnered with the United Nations to create millions of projects in line with the organization’s sustainability goals and to give investors the opportunity to support them. The organization is currently raising $ 3 million to take ChangeX to the next level.

Mairin Murray and Ellen Ward ★

Tech for Good Dublin

The tech industry may have weakened its image in recent years, but organizations like Tech for Good may still offer some rehabilitation. In Ireland, it was Máirín Murray and Ellen Ward who co-founded Tech for Good’s Dublin chapter in 2017. The movement is about using technology for positive social impacts, and not just for tech-savvy people. It is a voluntary group that focuses on inclusiveness, equality and responsible, trustworthy technology. Since its inception in March 2017, the organization and its co-founders have held workshops, meet-ups, and other events dealing with virtual reality, app development, smart cities, final 3D printing, and bee rescue. The next event takes place on January 9th and deals with the promotion of mental health.

Shane Curran

Shane Curran

Ever Vault

The future of data protection may be in the hands of a teenager in Dublin. 19-year-old Shane Curran raised $ 3.2 million in 2019 for his startup Evervault, a company that is developing a cloud-based secure processing product that could improve apps’ privacy management. Instead of considering data protection as a compliance issue for companies, Evervault offers developers an easier way to incorporate data protection from the start. App developers can deploy their apps in Evervault’s secure privacy cages, so Evervault takes care of encryption without changing the way they build their software. Customer data is secured and encrypted, which means developers meet their consumer obligations and consumers are reassured. Things may be at an early stage – Evervault is building its engineering team – but some big names support it. Tech investor Sequoia led the latest round of financing, with Frontline Ventures, Kleiner Perkins and SV Angel also getting involved. 2020 should be an exciting year for the young company.

Shane Hassett and Mariana Kobal from Wazp

Shane Hassett and Mariana Kobal

wazp

Wazp was founded in 2015 in Tralee in Co Kerry and pursues one goal: to become the world’s largest provider of 3D printed consumer goods. It is already on the right track and is helping to develop Ikea’s first mass-produced 3D print product, a wall hand designed by the famous stylist Bea Åkerlund. It also worked with Next and Puma. Thanks to the Wazp platform, large manufacturers can work with 3D printers to quickly launch new products. In 2019, the company raised two million euros from donors, including former Glanbia CEO John Moloney and serial tech investor Pa Nolan. Wazp is still a small operation, but it has big plans. This includes expanding manufacturing capacity in the United States and strengthening its presence in Europe.

Graham curry

HandiCaddie

“Go with what you know” can be powerful advice. For Graham Curry, what he knew was what led him to set up HandiCaddie, an online booking system for golf caddies. The 20-year-old Curre was a student and caddy at the Castlerock Golf Club near Coleraine, Co Derry, so the student of management knew that the existing caddy booking systems were not working properly. Not only was it extra administrative work for the club staff, the caddies were often overbooked, and there was no way for golfers to research their potential caddy before booking, so players may not get the caddy with the required experience. Curry has a large target market for the solution: golf tourists, golf clubs and the caddies themselves, both in Ireland and abroad. The first test of the product will take place in Northern Ireland and the Republic earlier this year.

SPORTS BY MALACHY CLERKIN

Adam Idah. Photo: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

Adam Idah

Soccer

Although Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly are the most aspiring men in Irish international football, it wouldn’t cost much for Adam Idah to join them. The 18-year-old Corker made his debut in the league cup for Norwich earlier this season and came off the bench against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day to get a first impression of the Premier League. A few injuries or suspensions in front of him would give him the chance to really make a breakthrough. Idah is big and fast and has a tricky control. For the past six months, he’s been an outstanding player for Stephen Kenny’s U21 team in Ireland. Nominally a striker, he is at his best and should only improve if he grows into his body.

Chloe Watkins. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

Chloe Watkins

ice Hockey

Regardless of how they fare, the women’s ice hockey team will be the Irish story of the Tokyo Olympics. The teams tend to involve the casual sports fan in a way that individuals cannot. Therefore, they are known names for about a week. With Ayesha McFerran, who is by far the best goalkeeper in the world, Ireland faces a major hurdle. Chloe Watkins is creative, visionary and dazzling here. Watkins is also the best athlete on the Irish side and his most skilled player. The fulminant play-off win against Canada showed none of the Irish attackers in the best light despite the associated excitement. There is more to them, both in open play and from short corners. We can expect McFerran to have a big Olympiad – if Watkins matches her, a medal is not an impossibility.

Ronan Kelleher. Photo: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

Ronan Kelleher

rugby

The tide seems to be turning Ronan Kelleher’s path. Now it’s up to him to show that he can stand on the board. Mit Rory Best im Ruhestand und Sean Cronin, der langsam Abnutzungserscheinungen zeigt, ist der Grundstein für eine aufstrebende irische Nutte gelegt. So schnell und eindrucksvoll wie der 21-jährige Dubliner kommt bislang niemand auf die Beine. Schnell, schwer fassbar und wie ein Panzer gebaut, beeindruckt Kelleher seit seinem Einstieg in das Leinster-Line-up in dieser Saison mit seiner Schnelligkeit und seinem Allround-Rugby. Das einzige, was er verbessern muss, ist sein Line-Out-Werfen. Zugegeben, ein Biggie, aber er wäre nicht der erste irische Nutte, der das letzte Teil des Puzzles findet. Wenn Kelleher es richtig machen kann, hat er das Potenzial, sich für sehr lange Zeit als irische Nummer zwei zu behaupten.

Natalya Coyle: Foto: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

Natalya Coyle

Moderner Fünfkampf

Die Tyrannei des vierjährigen olympischen Zyklus verlangt, dass dies die Zeit von Natalya Coyle sein muss. Sie geht als echte Medaillenhoffnung in den schrulligen Nischensport des modernen Pentathlons nach Tokio. Dies wird ihre dritte Olympiade sein und sie wird 29, wenn es vorbei ist. Es ist schwer vorstellbar, dass sie sich den zusätzlichen vier Jahren unterziehen wird, die sie 2024 nach Paris bringen wird. Das ist es also, ob sie es mag oder nicht. Sie kam aus dem Nichts und belegte 2012 in London den neunten Platz. 2016 belegte sie in Rio einen mutigen sechsten Platz. Seitdem hat sie sich zu einem konstanten Platz unter den Top 5 der Welt erhoben, darunter eine Silbermedaille bei einer Weltcup-Event im März 2019. Sie hat die ganze Zeit in Richtung Tokio gebaut, und im August werden wir zwei Tage lang Experten für Fechten, Springreiten, Schwimmen, Pistolenschießen und Langlauf.

Rhys McClenaghan. Foto: Billy Stickland / Inpho

Rhys McClenaghan

Gymnastik

Es würde keinen populäreren Medaillengewinner bei den Olympischen Spielen geben als Rhys McClenaghan. Der 20-Jährige aus Newtownards hat sich aus purer Willenskraft an die Spitze seiner gewählten Disziplin geschleppt. Irland hatte noch nie eine Medaille bei einer Turn-Weltmeisterschaft, bis er es im Oktober 2019 tat und Bronze für sein Pauschenpferd in Stuttgart holte. Er kam in diesem Finale innerhalb von 0,1 Minuten an Olympiasieger Max Whitlock heran, nichts, was er in den nächsten sieben Monaten nicht wieder gutmachen kann. McClenaghan ist ein lebhafter, engagierter Charakter, der als 17-Jähriger nach Dublin gezogen ist, um mit seinem Trainer Luke Carson weiterzuarbeiten. Seitdem hat er Goldmedaillen in Europa und im Commonwealth gewonnen und alles getan, um seine Chance in Tokio zu nutzen. Whitlock schlug ihn rein nach dem Schwierigkeitsgrad seiner Routine in Stuttgart, also weiß McClenaghan genau, was er jetzt zu tun hat.

MODE UND SCHÖNHEIT VON DEIRDRE MCQUILLAN UND LAURA KENNEDY

Eoin Greally

Eoin Greally

Fotograf

Der 22-jährige Modefotograf aus Glenamaddy in Co Galway hatte schon in jungen Jahren einen Ehrgeiz für Mode. Diese Leidenschaft entfachte er, nachdem er sich die Digitalkamera seiner Mutter ausgeliehen hatte (und sie kaputt machte). Unmittelbar nach seinem Abschluss zog Greally 2017 nach Dublin und begann einen allgemeinen Fotokurs bei DIT Grangegorman. Nach einem Jahr war er freiberuflich tätig und lernte bei der Arbeit. Als er seine Bilder mit einer Nikon D850 frischer und weicher darstellte und gleichzeitig Analog- und Filmaufnahmen machte, bekam er im Februar bei der London Fashion Week seinen ersten Job als Backstage-Fotograf für Paul Costelloe und Pam Hogg. In the summer, his shoot with NCAD student Adam Farrell (now interning with Richard Malone in London) and model Appiok was a turning point, and led to a major commission for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “It went from a year forcing my sister to pose for me, to that,” he says. London will probably be where he will further his career, but there are many projects in the pipeline for 2020 in Dublin.

Cadhla and Sadhbh O’Reilly

Models

These twins from Lucan, both studying in Maynooth, who are 18 , attracted the attention of Aislinn Lawlor of NotAnotherAgency when a friend posted an image of them on Instagram. That was in November 2018, and they were signed up straight away. Their first job was with acclaimed photographer Perry Ogden, on the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland film called Fi, shown in Dublin, London, Paris and New York. “They were busy studying for their Leaving Cert, so we carefully selected the jobs for them so they were not overloaded,” says Lawlor. So far this year, the twins, who decided to work jointly, have shot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, been the faces of Cleo Prickett’s new collection and fashion film, appeared in Conor Clinch’s video of Dublin for Wonderland magazine, walked in the Arnott’s show and The Gloss Look the Business event, as well as shooting the Christmas campaign for Savida. “Modelling is like acting,” says Cadhla, “and we show diversity and different types of beauty. Our confidence has grown, and you need it to model.”

Sadhbh and Cadhla O’Reilly with Colin Burke. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Colin Burke ★

Knitwear designer

NCAD graduate Colin Burke from Co Galway was named Student Designer of the Year in 2016. He presented his first knitwear and crochet collection in July for Create in Brown Thomas. His innovative, ornately beautiful sweaters (one of which was made for Sinéad Burke for her appointment as a member of the Council of State) with elaborately worked sleeves revisit Aran motifs, and display a masterful control of the craft which he only started to learn while at college. Sustainable fashion, each piece in Donegal yarn is made by hand, either by Burke himself or with the help of Aran Island knitters. He does most of the crochet himself. In November, he was one of a number of Irish designers brought to New York by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland that attracted the most attention. Samantha Barry, the Irish editor of Glamour magazine, bought one of his pieces, while the former head of JP Morgan not only purchased several sweaters, but now wants to promote him further in the US. He returns to the US next month.

Katie Ann McGuigan ★

Fashion designer

Print, texture, subcultural sources of inspiration, and an obsessive preoccupation with finish mark out the work of award-winning fashion designer Katie Ann McGuigan, whose work ethic is drawn from that of her parents, furniture makers in Newry. The fashion design graduate of the University of Westminster is now based in London and working on her autumn/winter 2020 collection. McGuigan has always emphasised sustainability in her collections, and all fabrics are sourced, printed and made locally to support other creatives and small businesses. “I want to grow organically and keep control of where my brand is produced – I never want to go to another country to produce my garments,” she says. Her clothes have appeared in Love magazine, Vogue Italia, Marie Claire Hong Kong, Metal magazine and Irish Tatler. Following a show in Paris a few months ago, McGuigan is now on the radar of netaporter.com, the world’s premier luxury fashion website.

Sadie Chowen of Burren Perfumery

Sadie Chowen and Ralph Doyle ★

Burren Perfumery

The Burren Perfumery, founded in 1972, may seem like an unorthodox choice for One To Watch in 2020, but the beauty company is unorthodox. Bought in 2001 by Sadie Chowen (her husband Ralph Doyle joined in 2005), the perfumery’s methods and philosophy were ahead of their time from the start. Based in Co Clare, they make and fragrance natural and organic cosmetics, candles and soaps, inspired by the unique Burren landscape. “We’re a different shape to most brands: we’re a manufacturer but we don’t live in an industrial estate. We’re a consumer brand, but we don’t really do wholesale. We’re a tourist destination, but our offering isn’t designed for tourists,” Chowen says. Sustainable methods and materials are a priority for them. Their big launch of 2020? Chowen has successfully composed a 100 per cent natural and organic wild rose perfume in recycled packaging, showing the industry heavy hitters how it should be done.

MUSIC, BY UNA MULLALLY

Luka Palm

Luka Palm

There are many new talents in Irish music landing seemingly fully formed, but watching this Dublin rapper’s evolution since his early releases and performances emphasises the value of progression. When Luka Palm released Pink Lady in 2015 aged just 16, it offered a glimpse at what could be. Since then, his craft has been honed, an incline that has also coincided with his growth as a confident and compelling live performer. Part of the Soft Boy Records crew – the most fizzing collective in contemporary Irish music – Palm’s collaborations with Kojaque gave us Green Diesel in 2019, a brilliant batch of yin and yang tracks shared by both artists. There’s also his relationship with the Mercury Music Prize-Nominated Slowthai, and the European tour the latter brought the Soft Boys on towards the end of last year, plus that blisteringly entertaining Boiler Room session. Intuitively understanding the magic of how timbre and flow need to coincide to make an impact, his brilliantly sullen lyricism is a vital pillar in Irish hip hop’s pantheon.

Byron Yeates of Radiant Love

Byron Yeates

This 50-strong list could be made up entirely of Irish DJs and electronic musicians; Saoirse, R. Kitt, OR:LA, ELLLL, Colin Perkins, Hubie Davison, Kettama, on and on. But for 2020 we’re looking forward to what Byron Yeates does next. Moving to Berlin and inventing a party that sets the city alight is a bit like teaching Hollywood how to produce a movie, but that’s just what Radiant Love – of which Yeates is a co-director – has done. Earning plaudits from the notoriously picky Berlin crowd, the party and record label has cut through the most forward-thinking clubbing city in the world. Yeates wrapped up their year playing Säule at club Berghain, and in 2020 will be touring in the US, and throwing a Radiant Love party in Ireland for the first time. Radiant Love’s success is also a reminder of the stellar contribution the Irish diaspora is making to Berlin’s fabled electronic music and clubbing life, and to dance floors across Europe.

Denise Chaila. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Denise Chaila

One of the most under-rated Irish tracks of 2019 came early, Denise Chaila’s brilliant Copper Bullet. The Limerick-based artist is elevating the scene in thrilling ways. Live, Chaila is electric, with energy that urges chests and fists forward. Her work with Rusangano Family introduced her to many, Duel Citizenship solidified her prowess, and there was also Sim Simma’s crazy Pass The Aux Cord mixtape, where Chaila stomped all over the track Man Like Me. If they’re smart, her presence and talent should send promoters and bookers scrambling this year to put her on their festival line-ups, and nab her for support slots for international acts. As the scene and industry grappled with contextualising Irish hip-hop, Chaila did it for us, rapping, “What’s Irish rap? It’s a sound that you can’t predict.” Exactly.

PowPig

PowPig

A curiosity of contemporary Irish music has been the re-emergence of guitar bands. Perhaps it demonstrates the scope of talent on this island right now, that there is genuinely room for everybody in every genre. PowPig is one of those bands that prompt a “what am I hearing?” reaction upon first listen; refreshing, liberated, funny, serious, and with a canny ability to search out sounds and artistic articulations of spirit without sticking to a single tone. The canny talent spotters at Other Voices and Body & Soul have already hosted them. Anna Marie Rooney, Laura Drennan, Andrea Mocanu and Leah O’Donnell are emerging at a time when the broader industry is obsessing over Irish guitar music, and are amongst the architects of those musical renovations.

Ema

Ema

The highlights of Ema’s 2019 were still coming as the year drew to a close. She played the now-legendary After Dark party at Other Voices in Dingle, on the back of a cracking set to thousands of ravers on Electric Picnic’s Anachronica stage, as well as a hugely enjoyable Boiler Room stint at Pygmalion in Dublin (which also deserves a mention as a club holding the fort for visiting and home-grown DJs), and frequent sets at Mango, a party at the Berlin nightclub Griessmuehle. This talented DJ is just one of a number of great artists with a show – Sauce – on Dublin Digital Radio, a platform and community that deserves a huge amount of kudos for holding things down in Dublin when city living can feel so hostile. In 2020, we’re looking forward to Ema’s own club night, Woozy, at the Kaizen Bar in Dublin, with plans to develop a record label later in the year.

POLITICS , BY JENNIFER BRAY

Saoirse McHugh

Saoirse McHugh ★

Green Party

In the early summer of 2019, Saoirse McHugh took political pundits by surprise when she nabbed 51,000 first-preference votes for the Green Party in the European elections. Although she fell short in the end, missing out on a seat in Midlands North West, the strong vote catapulted her into the public sphere – and sparky exchanges with Peter Casey during an RTÉ Prime Time election debate didn’t do her any harm either. This year, she is to stand in Mayo in the general election which is expected in months if not weeks, and the party is hopeful that she can take a seat in the Dáil. “Mayo definitely feels like it has been left behind in a lot of ways. People are looking for something a bit different, maybe something optimistic,” the 29-year-old Achill native says. “In the campaign, I plan to link rural decline with climate action… I believe both things have the same answers. We have a food system that doesn’t work for farmers or the environment. I look at Achill and I think so much climate action could have positive regenerative effects. As we move to renewable energy, why can’t it be community owned, or community based?”

Ciaran O’Carroll of Extinction Rebellion

Ciaran O’Carroll ★

Extinction Rebellion

Ciaran O’Carroll is a 32-year-old scientist and marketing executive who has become the face of the Irish arm of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement, a non-violent socio-political movement. While he currently works as a marketing executive for PwC Ireland, he has spent the last decade highlighting the climate crisis. This year, the movement will ramp up its efforts. “The Government’s ambition in tackling climate change is just so weak. Everyone from the head of the United Nations to leading world scientists have said that without radical action, if we don’t take dramatic steps, our grandchildren won’t have good or happy lives to live. In 2019 we staged two rebellions in Easter and September. You can be absolutely sure the rebellion will increase on this in 2020, and we will increase in size and support. But this is a numbers game. We need people to come out.”

Ruairí Ó Murchú. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

Ruairí Ó Murchú

Sinn Féin

After a difficult outing during the local elections last May, the Sinn Féin party is looking to fresh faces to change their electoral fortunes. Fewer people have had a bigger impact in the Sinn Féin party than former leader Gerry Adams, but he will not be standing in the next general election. Party strategists are hoping Ruairí Ó Murchú can give a new voice to the constituency of Louth. In the 2019 local elections, he was elected on the first count with 1,423 votes. The 41-year-old lives in Dundalk and practises boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu, kickboxing, running and mountain walking. “Gerry Adams walks around and he has a rock-star status, kids look to get selifes with him. Even people who don’t necessarily agree with him have come out to vote for him in the past. I’m excited, but no one wants to be the person who loses Gerry Adams’s seat,” he says. “It is possible the Government can still go all the way to May, but a lot of people are betting on February. So I will need to keep a lot of plates spinning. The focus will be on housing and health, but in areas such as urban Dundalk there is a huge issue with drug crime and a lack of services.” He will also be campaigning on insurance reform, which is likely to be a big topic this coming year.

Sharon Keogan

Independently

Sharon Keogan made history in 2019 by becoming the first woman in Ireland to take a council seat in two electoral areas in Meath. In 2020, she is setting her sights on the general election. If successful, it will be the first time that Meath East has returned an Independent TD. She will have to see off competition from the current Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, the Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee, and Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne. But she is undaunted. “I think people are ready for a change. If you’re looking for help and come to my door, you will get it.” She says people from all over the county, not just from her own ward, are now coming to her for help. She has set up a text-alert service for different communities to let them know what is happening in the area, and says her campaign will be a grassroots one.

Mary Newman Julian. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

Mary Newman Julian

Fine Gael

One of the most outspoken voices of the 32nd Dáil is Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell, who has frequently raised her head above the parapet on issues such as the health service, abortion care and the leadership of the party. While she will be fighting to keep her own seat in Dublin Bay South, the party is also hoping to get her similarly no-nonsense sister Mary Newman Julian into the Dáil this year. Newman Julian is a candidate in Tipperary, and says she will campaign in defence of rural Ireland and its way of life. As a vet, she says she will make sustainable agriculture and food production a focus of her campaign.

ACTIVISM, BY UNA MULLALLY

Trans Pride

One of the highlights in the 2019 queer calendar was the Trans Pride march in Dublin. An exercise in protest and visibility, it was also an act of solidarity within the LGBTQ+ community, a diverse cohort that so often forgets about the “T”. Trans Pride, along with the Alternative Pride demonstration in Dublin last year, provides a welcome critique of the Pride space, which has become corporate and sanitised in recent years. For the most part, the marriage equality movement did not incorporate issues of class, poverty, and race within its discourse. But as a younger generation grows up, more radical and subversive queer politics is to be welcomed.

Liz Carolan

Transparency campaigner

Liz Carolan’s work on the threat the internet poses to democracy came to light when she started the Transparent Referendum Initiative in 2018, advocating for more transparency in digital advertising during electoral campaigns in Ireland. Since then, she has founded Digital Action, which works to strengthen democratic rights in the digital age. Carolan has also hosted the Coffee and Circumvention events in Dublin, a series of panel discussions exploring digital disruption in democracy. With a general election coming up in 2020, no doubt her work will once again take centre stage.

Aoife Corcoran and Philip Crowe of Space Engagers. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Aoife Corcoran and Philip Crowe ★

Space Engagers

Over the past decade, as urban areas have continued to grow, so too has the conversation around what makes them sustainable. How can we future-proof our towns and cities? Founded by Aoife Corcoran and Philip Crowe, Space Engagers is a research and design collective of architects, social scientists, urban planners and others, working to make towns and cities more resilient. “It’s very clear that we are not integrating science and climate change impacts into planning,” Crowe says. “There needs to be more attention on bringing people along on these processes of change. It’s not going to work if you don’t bring everyone along.” Recently they have researched issues like vacancy in city buildings. A Limerick-based EU-funded project for 2020 is +CityxChange (positive city exchange), which involves taking a block of the city and trying to make it produce more energy than it consumes.

Siobhán O’Donoghue

Uplift

The power of the collective has led to massive social change in Ireland, but such power does not begin and end with elections or referendum campaigns. Uplift is an organisation that promotes social justice, and works to defend fairness and deepen democracy. “We know that people are not apathetic,” Uplift’s mission states, “but desire engagement in our democracy. People want to have a say in decisions that determine the type of society that we live in. By connecting with each other, we will help to create a stronger, more powerful voice and have much broader impact.” Uplift’s director, Siobhán O’Donoghue, has emerged as a leader in this arena, with boundless optimism and energy. MyUplift is a platform for petitions, running and delivering campaigns – from small scale local issues impacting communities, to national initiatives.

Talamh Beo ★

As the climate crisis escalates, agriculture is often framed as the baddie in the debate. Talamh Beo is a collective of farmers, growers and land-based workers organising to change food and agriculture systems in Ireland to make them more sustainable. Their mission is to build a new food and agricultural system in Ireland that is about quality land and affordable food. Recent actions include Soil In the City, which saw the group bring soil to the Department of Agriculture in Dublin in protest, demanding “a thriving rural landscape where farmers and communities work together to nurture the land for the future”. Respecting and organising farmers working in conscientious ways, and prioritising the regeneration of ecosystems, Talamh Beo is an example of a force for good in rural Ireland.

