This year’s Oscar nominations will be announced in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13th, from 1:18 p.m. Irish time or at 5.18 a.m.

The good news is that, like a year ago, we still have no idea what will get the best picture. However, in an unusually concerted season – after a three-week withdrawal from the ceremony – we can say with some confidence which candidates will be nominated for this award.

The films listed below were the 10 nominees for the Producer’s Guild of America award. It’s hard to see anything else sneak in. Unfortunately, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell has registered for awards at a few other places. The two popes only seem to score in performance classes.

If we wrap ourselves in the flag, we conclude that there are few options for Irish nominees. Saoirse Ronan was supposed to make it for Little Women. The academy’s idea that “best camera” really means “most camera” probably precludes Robbie Ryan’s great work on Marriage Story.

As always, if I get less than 80 percent right, I’ll appear in the town square to tear my epaulettes off my shoulders. The potential candidates are listed in order of probability.

best picture

Between five and ten are nominated.

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

The only big guild nomination that Quentin Tarantino didn’t get in the 1960s was the Writers Guild of America. And it wasn’t suitable for that. So it is in. Could win very easily. You love QT.

The Irishman

Achieved with the PGA, the WGA, the Screen Actors Guild and the Directors Guild of America. Scorsese’s thoughtful gangster film won nothing at the Globes, but almost certainly came close in the best drama. Still a contender.

1917

Sam Mendes’ first world war drama, released at the end of the year, picked up speed extremely quickly. Big winner at the globes. Compete safely.

Marriage history

Noah Baumbach never worried the academy very much, but his serious comedy (or maybe comic drama) about the breakup of a Bohemian marriage really touched the audience.

parasite

What a pleasure to see how Bong Joon Ho’s breakneck farce withstands the award season. The Korean streak would be the first winner in a language other than English (take that Japan, France, Italy …). That may be a stretch, but it is still a wonderful achievement.

joker

Todd Phillips’ DC genesis would be the first film to have had the best picture without a DGA nomination since Driving Miss Daisy 30 years ago. It makes people angry, but it’s not quite as divisive among critics as …

Jojo Rabbit

Only one winner of the People’s Choice in Toronto has not received a nomination for the best picture in the past ten years. But nobody has spilled critics like this. Some really hate the “anti-hate satire”. They are unlikely to win anything.

Little woman

Saoirse Ronan in little women

Vulnerable, but it should only make it. The film has done well with critics and audiences, but familiarity with the story counts.

When there are more than eight: The commercial hits Le Mans ’66 and Knives Out feel like the next two.

Best director

The first four seem safe and everyone is a plausible winner. The DGA gave Taika Waititi fifth place. Todd Phillips also has a chance for jokers, but fears of excluding women – and of course affection for the film – should bring Greta home.

Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in … Hollywood)

Martin Scorsese (Irishman)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Greta Gerwig (Little woman)

Best actor

A difficult one. Phoenix and Driver are there, and Phoenix is ​​likely to win. Banderas seemed sure before he stumbled across Bafta. He is probably still there and the OUATIH wave should sweep DiCaprio forward. The fifth slot could go anywhere. Ask us another day and we could have chosen Jonathan Pryce for the Two Popes or Christian Bale for Le Mans ’66. (Strangely, De Niro has nothing for the Irish.)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Adam Driver (Marriage story)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and fame)

Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in … Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocket Man)

Best actress

We know that Zellweger is likely to win for her performance as Judy Garland and that Scarlett is her only serious competitor. Theron, very popular, should start her borderline stunt round as Megyn Kelly. Four actors fight for the remaining two spots: the ones named here plus Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Lupita Nyong’o (Us). In other words, national grief excluding Ronan is a real possibility.

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage story)

Charlize Theron (Bomb)

Saoirse Ronan (Little woman)

Awkwafina (The good bye)

The best supporting actress

Oh man, that’s difficult. Dern, the favorite, plays an important role in Marriage Story. Robbie is a star. Lopez can be the comeback kid. Then everything could happen. Scar-Jo (Jojo Rabbit) was unable to go from one Oscar nomination to two in the same year. Annete Bening (The Report) is right there. But I naively trust that they will recognize top-notch support turns from Zhao and Pugh.

Laura Dern (Marriage story)

Margot Robbie (Bomb)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Florence Pugh (Little woman)

Zhao Shuzhen (The good bye)

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Fraud Alert Category! The people at Sony decided that Pitt, obviously a co-lead, is committed to the support. The academy will sign up and he will likely hit a deserved turn from Pacino. No, fair. Regardless of what the poster suggests, Hank’s role as Mr. Rogers is truly a supportive achievement. We think song Anthony Hopkins will supplant for The Two Popes.

Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in … Hollywood)

Al Pacino (Irishman)

Joe Pesci (Irishman)

Tom Hanks (A nice day in the neighborhood)

Song Kang Ho (Parasite)

Well-adapted script

A rare category this year with no obvious favorites. The people behind the well-written “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” will feel like they have a chance, but the nominees for the best pictures are always ahead. That’s why we are reluctant to prefer Joker and Jojo Rabbit.

The Irishman

Little woman

The two popes

Jojo Rabbit

