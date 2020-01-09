advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel will help celebrities help their favorite charities

Pasadena, Cali. (AP) – Jimmy Kimmel will help celebrities help their favorite charities. He hosts a prime time edition of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” With stars as candidates and winnings that are intended for the reasons of the choice.

“Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do it, and promised me my own tie line if I do. I had no choice but to say yes, ”the ABC presenter said in an ironic statement. Kimmel’s reference was the original presenter Regis Philbin, who in 2000 put his name on a tie and shirt collection.

Kimmel’s version will be released on April 8, with the celebrities still to be announced. An interactive element will allow viewers to play a cash prize that matches the stars on the show, ABC said on Wednesday.

It airs shortly after the 20th anniversary of “Who Wants Be A Millionaire”, which debuted on the ABC evening program in January 2000.

In the celebrity competition, players can invite a guest to help from the “hot place”. You have the option of involving a relative, teacher or quiz expert. Michael Davies, the original producer of “Millionaire”, will run the new version.

