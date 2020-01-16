advertisement

The tragedy surrounding the death of teenage girl Keane Mulready-Woods happened like so many other things on social media.

“Has anyone seen my brother, who is only 17 and has been missing since last night, and no one has heard of him or can get through to him, and everyone he is usually with text me to find him” asked his sister Courtney on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

At that time, her brother had not been seen by family or friends since 6 p.m. on Sunday when he was discovered near Dominic’s bridge in Drogheda, Co Louth, where he was from.

At this early stage, his family had good reason to worry. In recent days, gardaí had warned Keane that his life was in danger after a well-known criminal shared a social media video threatening to be kidnapped and killed.

Keane grew up in Drogheda and attended St. Oliver’s Community College in the city. The teenager, a popular youth from a popular working class family, was a motocross fan and owned his own scrambler bike.

In his youth, local criminals lured him into small insults with the promise of money, designer clothes, and prestige. For many young people across the country, this is a path to crime.

“It is very difficult to resist if you belong to this comparison group. We see it all the time. First you could buy them a pair of runners in return for a small errand. Then there is business and intimidation,” said one local youth worker who knew the boy.

Keane’s descent into the criminal underworld of Drogheda was faster than usual. He was involved in one of the largest drug gangs in the region when the feud with a rival group began to worsen.

The group began carrying out gasoline and pipe bomb attacks on their rivals and their family members. Like every other gang in the city, it was heavily involved in drug trafficking and used threats and intimidation to enforce debt.

Keane should attend. Last year he broke the window of the mother of a boy who was guilty of drugs before throwing a gasoline bomb into it. At about the same time, he became convinced that he had a small amount of cannabis.

When Courtney asked Mulready-Woods for information about her brother on Monday, he was probably already dead.

Gardaí believes he was lured into a house in Drogheda’s Rathmullen Park on Sunday evening, where he was murdered and dismembered.

The body parts were then transported to Dublin. On Monday evening, children found a limb sports bag in Coolock’s Moatview area in northern Dublin. On Tuesday, a head was found in a burning car on Trinity Terrace near Clonliffe Avenue, not far from Croke Park.

“You are so special in my life that I know that no one else can take your place, my brother,” wrote Keane’s sister after gardaí confirmed that the remains belonged to the teenager.

“Fly up, cuz. You were unique! The best scrambler driver in Drogheda! I love you so much, ”wrote a cousin.

The terrible aftermath of Keane’s murder continues on social media.

On Wednesday, a Drogheda criminal uploaded a video online threatening to kill one of the prime suspects in Keane’s murder.

And on Thursday, gardaí was forced to make a request for people to stop sharing videos on social media to show Keanes murder and his dismembered body.

