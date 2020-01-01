advertisement

There seems to be a regional divide in how Canadians lovingly view past prime ministers, according to a poll that may shed light on today’s politics.

A poll by the not-for-profit Association for Canadian Studies found that respondents were divided in their choices for the best prime minister of the 20th century, with Pierre Trudeau receiving the largest share of the vote by 15 per cent.

He and Brian Mulroney were the most popular elections in Quebec – but the Quebecers francophone favored Mulroney while the Anglophones in the province favored Trudeau.

And in the West, respondents most often chose Lester B. Pearson from the list of eight prime ministers who served long-term positions between 1900 and 2000.

The Leger online survey conducted the week of November 11 surveyed 2,295 Canadians, but a margin of error cannot be assigned because surveys from Internet panels are not random samples.

Association President Jack Jedwab notes that Pierre Trudeau was chosen by respondents in parts of the country the key to the electoral success of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Justin Trudeau, who in many ways articulates the main pillars of his father’s vision … is today popular with the same ingredients as his father in the poll,” Jedwab says.

He adds that Canadians, Ontarians and Quebecers have positive ratings of Pierre Trudeau’s legacy, “and can also determine how Justin fares in the future.”

Pierre Trudeau, a Liberal, was Prime Minister from 1968 to 1984, minus nine months in opposition in 1979. Mulroney, a Progressive Conservative, was in office from 1984 to 1993. Pearson, a Liberal, was Prime Minister from 1963 to 1968.

Other prime ministers on the list of options included Robert Borden (prime minister from 1911 to 1920, as conservative and then at the head of a coalition during World War I), William Lyon Mackenzie King (a Liberal with three stints between 1921 and 1948, with a total of more than 21 years), Wilfrid Laurier (Liberal prime minister from 1896-1911), Jean Chretien (Liberal prime minister from 1993 to 2003), and Louis Saint-Laurent (Liberal prime minister from 1948 to 1957).

Survey respondents who were older than 55 elected Pierre Trudeau, Pearson and Laurier above the others in the list of prime ministers presented.

Jedwab points out most respondents under the age of 35, the oldest of whom were teenagers in the late 20th century, either did not know the names on the list or felt uncomfortable listing them.

The findings show the effect the years have had on the way we remember the prime minister’s performance, he says. People over the age of 55 are likely to remember Pierre Trudeau’s time in office, while those just hitting that age were given the right to vote around the time that senior Trudeau left office for good in 1984, says Jedwab.

“Increasingly, what we hear or read about Trudeau and other prime ministers can make a difference in our ratings and who is currently in power will have a huge impact on that.”

John Diefenbaker, Kim Campbell, Arthur Meighen, R.B. Bennett, John Turner and Joe Clark were not included in the question, though Bennett and Diefenbaker served longer as prime ministers than Pearson.

