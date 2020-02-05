advertisement

Who Was Paul Quinn?

Quinn was 21 years old and came from Cullyhanna in the south of Armagh in Northern Ireland, five kilometers from the border. He worked as a truck driver and operated machines on construction sites.

When was he murdered?

On October 20, 2007, Quinn was found seriously injured in farm buildings in Tullycoora near Oram, Co Monaghan, about 10 kilometers from his home, just above the Republic border. He had been badly beaten for a long time, but was still alive when his girlfriend arrived in the shed. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda at around 6 p.m. that day and died a few hours later. His death occurred just over a decade after the IRA’s second ceasefire and just over two years after the IRA announced the end of its armed campaign.

The outbuildings of a farm near Oram and Tullycoora on the Northern Ireland border where Paul Quinn was beaten to death.

How was he murdered?

Quinn’s family suspects that he was lured to the farm with friends because of an argument with the son of a senior IRA member. At least nine men in boiler suits, masks, and surgical gloves took part in the attack, which lasted about half an hour when his friends were held in captivity. Another 10 are said to have acted as lookouts that day. His mother, Breege Quinn, said the gang had attacked him with iron bars and nail sticks. She said every major bone in his body under his neck was broken and his right ear was torn off. While Quinn was being beaten, one of his surviving friends reported that one of the men told him, “We are the bosses here.”

Has anyone been arrested / charged?

Six men were detained in separate operations by Garda Siochána and Northern Ireland Police in July 2008 and interrogated in Monaghan and Antrim. One of the men arrested by the PSNI was a senior IRA figure in South Armagh. Another man was arrested when Gardaí investigated Quinn’s murder in 2016. No one has ever been charged with his murder.

Who is Conor Murphy and what was his position at that time?

Conor Murphy, who hails from Camlough in southern Armagh, is a Sinn Féin politician. Formerly an IRA, he was sentenced to five years in prison in 1982 for membership of the IRA and possession of explosives. Murphy is now a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for Newry and Armagh. At the time of Quinn’s murder, he was a MP and minister in the Northern Irish government. He was appointed North Finance Minister last month when power was restored to Stormont.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy. Photo: Alan Betson

What were his comments on Paul Quinn’s murder?

In an interview with BBC’s Northern Ireland Spotlight Program on November 13, 2007 – less than a month after Quinn’s murder – Murphy said: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and crime, and I think everyone accepts it.” In 2017, he denied it tried to spot Quinn as “completely unfounded”.

What did Sinn Féins leader Mary Lou McDonald say on Monday evening Bryan Dobson in an interview with RTÉ?

McDonald said that she had spoken to Murphy and that he was “very clear that he never said” that Quinn was involved in the crime and “that it is not his view”.

What did McDonald Miriam O’Callaghan say 24 hours later in the leadership debate?

The leader of Sinn Féin confirmed her comments the previous evening. When O’Callaghan read Murphy’s comments from his 2007 BBC interview, she said that “these things shouldn’t have been said”. McDonald later said Murphy would withdraw and apologize for his comments.

Has Conor Murphy misled his party leader?

McDonald told reporters on Wednesday that she did not believe Murphy misled her. She said the comments were made more than a decade ago and it was an “honest mistake” on her part. She said she thought Murphy was talking about crime and smuggling in the border region in general, and she didn’t think his comments on Quinn were “so pointed”.

Will there be disciplinary consequences for him?

McDonald said Murphy will not give up his role as Northern Ireland’s finance minister and will not remove him from his position.

Will this controversy affect the Sinn Féin campaign?

It could damage their group’s reputation. Their “honest mistake” has become one of the dominant issues in the past week of a tight election campaign.

What does Paul Quinn’s mother have to say?

Breege Quinn said Murphy had to apologize for his comments on national television and that he should also go to PSNI and Lake Garda and give the names of the IRA people in Cullyhanna who she believes are behind the murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sinn Féin made a statement saying Murphy said he regretted the comments and “unconditionally” withdrew them. Murphy also repeated the apology on RTÉ television.

Paul Quinn’s parents Stephen and Breege visit their son’s grave. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

What is the status of the investigation into Paul Quinn’s murder?

Quinn’s murder “remains an active live investigation,” said a Garda spokesman. The investigation is the subject of an investigation by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team in connection with the Gardaí investigation by Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan.

Lake Garda said it continued to appeal to anyone with any information to contact Lake Garda at Carrickmacross on 042 9690190, confidential Lake Garda line 1800 666 111, or a Lake Garda station or PSNI.

