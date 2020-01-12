advertisement

Pregnancy looks great in Milan Rouge! Fashion designer and owner of Milano di Rouge, Milan Rouge, announced her pregnancy in December. The gorgeous native of Philly, who is a close friend of Meek Mill, has rumors that swirl with the possibility that he may be the father of the baby. Shortly after her announcement, Meek Mill deactivated her Instagram account, but reactivated it a few weeks later, wishing fans a happy new year. The two have been friends for years and he has worn his clothes several times. Milan Rouge asked for privacy in his personal moments, but gave fans a major fashion slaughter on the ‘Gram.

For the new year, she served “Gram some style high mom!” The designer’s first photo for the new year included an all-white dress, a white and gold hat, paired with gold earrings, and Saint Laurent “Kiki Boots” in gold at $ 1,995.00 (1995, $ 00, farfetch.com). These boots sublimate any look in a lecherous!

advertisement

Toya Johnson wore the same golden boots earlier this week to sit in style in the ring at the 2019 World Lightweight and Heavyweight Championships. Celebrities went out of fashion for the occasion and Johnson didn’t was no exception! Johnson styled her look with a white knit dress with a transparent neckline and sleeves and a multicolored fur waistcoat. Cute and comfortable!

We love these boots (which are definitely crazy), but the beauties we need to know: who styled this look better? Take our survey below and ring the bell in the comments section. We want to hear from you.

DO NOT MISS:

Who wore it best? Beyoncé, Eve and Kourtney Kardashian all love this Naeem Khan bling out costume (POLL)

WHO WAS IT BEST: Had Adrienne Bailon or Beyoncé more room in this top? (SURVEY)

The thigh battle: who wore these Fendi boots best?

17 photos

advertisement