A recent court ruling in distant American Samoa can have far-reaching implications for a conflict that has been going on for almost 200 years: who can become a US citizen.

The debates over who obtains citizenship and the type of citizenship they obtain have always been linked to race in American history, as we have learned through our individual research on the historical status of Native Americans and Afro- Americans and the research we have done together on restricting Chinese immigration.

However, even in the highly racialized political environment of the late 19th century, the United States Supreme Court endorsed a broad view of birthright citizenship – the idea that people born in a country are automatically citizens of this nation. In a 1898 decision, the court ruled that the children of immigrants were citizens, regardless of their parents’ ancestry.

This decision laid the groundwork for the 21st century decision that people born in the American Pacific Island Territory of American Samoa are American citizens. If upheld on appeal, the decision would overturn more than a century of federal policy, including Congress’s refusal to grant status to a Samoan American citizen.

Citizenship by birth

Dred Scott, circa 1857, when he pursued himself, his wife and two children, out of bondage.

Federal laws govern the citizenship of certain people – such as those seeking naturalization or people born abroad with at least one parent who is a US citizen; the law states that they too can claim American citizenship. Likewise, children in other countries who are adopted by American citizens become citizens themselves when the adoption is finalized.

But most citizens of the United States were born, not made. Before the Civil War, the United States had generally followed the English practice of granting citizenship to children born in the country.

In 1857, however, the Supreme Court had ruled on the case of Dred Scott v. Sandford, Chief Justice Roger Taney declaring that people of African descent living in the United States – whether free or enslaved, regardless of their place of birth – were not really American citizens.

Legal and constitutional transformation

After the Civil War, Congress explicitly rejected the Dred Scott decision, first by passing a law quashing the decision, then drafting the 14th constitutional amendment, which specified that “[a] all persons born or naturalized to United States, and subject to their jurisdiction, are citizens of the United States and the state in which they reside. “

This broad language intentionally included more than those who had been freed from slavery at the end of the civil war: members of Congress discussed the potential inclusion of children from other non-white groups, such as Chinese immigrants and those identified as Gypsies.

The Congress register shows the votes of the House and the Senate on the 14th amendment.

Edward McPherson, Clerk of the US House of Representatives / Wikimedia Commons

Still banning citizenship

However, this inclusive vision of citizenship still had an area that the judges had not yet specified – the expression “subject to his jurisdiction”. In 1884, the Supreme Court had to interpret these words when it ruled on the case of an American Indian who wanted to be a citizen, had renounced his membership of a tribe and tried to register to vote.

The judges ruled that even though John Elk was born in the United States, he was born on a reserve as a member of a Native American tribe and was therefore subject to the jurisdiction of the tribe at birth – not that of the United States. United. According to them, he was not a citizen.

In 1887, Congress passed a law creating a path to citizenship for at least some Native Americans; it was not until 1924 that all Native Americans born on American soil were recognized as citizens.

The text of the 14th amendment also became a problem at the end of the 19th century, when Congress and the Supreme Court decided how to deal with immigrants from China. A 1882 law prohibited Chinese immigrants living in the United States from becoming naturalized citizens. A California circuit court, however, ruled in 1884 that the children born in the United States to these immigrants were citizens.

A U.S. immigration photo of Wong Kim Ark, taken in 1904.

In 1898, the Supreme Court addressed the issue in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, finally ruling that children born in the United States were, under the terms of the 14th Amendment, “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, as long as their parents did not act in an official capacity as representatives from a foreign government. Therefore, these children were American citizens at birth.

Wong Kim Ark’s long range

Since the Wong Kim Ark decision, the citizenship rules regarding birthright have not changed much – but they are no less contentious. In 1900 and 1904, the leaders of several Pacific islands that now make up American Samoa signed treaties granting the United States all the powers and authority to govern them.

These agreements, however, did not grant American Samoan nationality. A State Department policy designates them as “non-citizen nationals,” which means that they can live and work freely in the United States, but cannot vote in federal and state elections.

John Fitisemanu, born in American Samoa, was the main plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking formal US citizenship.

Efforts to grant Samoan citizenship in the 1930s passed the Senate but failed in the House. In 2018, complainants from American Samoa continued, seeking to be considered as full citizens of the United States. They asked a federal judge to decide if they were covered by the 14th provision that they were born “in the United States”, and therefore citizens. The judge agreed that they were, considering the Wong Kim Ark decision as a clear indication that the 14th amendment follows the old birthright citizenship rule.

Policymakers and the public remain deeply interested in who gets citizenship and how to get it. President Donald Trump is only the latest in a long line of politicians who have objected to the fact that Latin American immigrants who come to the United States without legal permission can have babies who are American citizens. Nonetheless, the courts have continued to defend the age-old history of birthright citizenship, which dates back to before the Constitution itself and the first American court decisions.

Carol Nackenoff, Richter Professor of Political Science, Swarthmore College and Julie Novkov, Professor of Political Science and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, University at Albany, State University of New York

