The World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed the coronavirus “COVID-19” because authorities in Hong Kong are evacuating 100 people from an apartment block because they fear that the virus could spread through drain pipes.

“We now have a name for the disease and it is COVID-19,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the recent conference on the virus in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr. Tedros said the “co” stands for “corona”, the “vi” for “virus” and the “d” for “disease”. The number “19” was for the year when the outbreak was first identified on December 31.

The name was carefully chosen to avoid any reference to specific geographic locations, animal species, or groups of people, he said.

Around 400 scientists attend the two-day international meeting to examine how the virus is transmitted and possible vaccines against it.

“The most important thing is to stop the outbreak and save lives. With your support, we can do that together, ”said Dr. Tedros.

“Viruses can have more serious consequences than any terrorist act,” he added.

The virus, which was first identified in China, killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 42,000 and reached around 25 countries.

It is believed that it comes from bats and has reached humans via another animal such as snakes or pangolins.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for the disease that can lead to respiratory failure. Several companies and institutes in Australia, China, France, Germany and the United States are now developing a vaccine – a process that usually takes years.

APARTMENT EVACUATED IN HONG KONG BLOCK RESIDENT

On the first day of the conference, more than 100 people were evacuated from an apartment block in Hong Kong on Tuesday after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the virus.

Locals had to leave early in the morning when the health officials, in masks and white overalls, found out if the virus had spread to the 35-story complex, which was home to around 3,000 people.

Hong Kong is on high alert for possible “super spreaders” events, particularly in the towering apartment blocks that make the city one of the most densely populated places in the world.

During the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in which 299 people died in Hong Kong, 42 people came from just one apartment block in which around 300 people were infected.

During this outbreak, it was found that the virus had spread through faulty drainpipes.

Officials said moving Tsing Yi District residents on Tuesday was a precautionary measure after three members of the same family became infected with the virus.

The family lived 10 floors directly under another man who had already been diagnosed with a carrier.

“We are not sure how the broadcast went exactly,” Wong Ka-hing from the Health Protection Center told reporters.

“It could still be through the usual method of droplets or contact.”

Nevertheless, the residents of 35 apartments that were connected to the same drainage system were moved out.

Health Minister Sophia Chan said four residents who showed flu-like symptoms were placed in an isolation ward, but were later tested negative for the virus. The others were taken to quarantine camps.

CHINESE OFFICER “REMOVED”

Chinese President Xi Jinping made its public debut on Monday for the first time in nearly two weeks when analysts said the virus could lead to its own “Chernobyl moment”.

Mr. Xi has largely stayed away from the public since the outbreak was first reported at a fish market in Wuhan, Hubei Province in December.

However, as the number of infected people continues to grow in both China and overseas, the government has been under pressure to prove that the situation is under control.

Local officials, in particular, were under increasing pressure due to perceived incompetence – especially after the death of a Chinese doctor in Wuhan, the provincial capital, who was punished for triggering the alarm about the new virus.

Analysts have also accused them of downplaying the scale of the outbreak because they were holding political meetings at the time and wanted to project a picture of stability.

State media released Tuesday that two of the country’s top health officials were released at the virus’ epicenter.

Zhang Jin, the Communist Party leader of the Hubei Province Health Commission, and his director Liu Yingzi were removed from their positions, the state television broadcaster CCTV reported.

The deputy director of the China National Health Commission, Wang Hesheng, will take on the two roles, CCTV said.

On another sign of personnel changes at Ground Zero of the outbreak, senior Beijing official Chen Yixin was sent to Wuhan to lead the disease control work.

Chen is Secretary General of the Commission, the Supreme Law Enforcement Agency of the Communist Party.

– With wires

