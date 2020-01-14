advertisement

In the third episode of Manifest Season 2, it is already clear that the authors have a new puzzle that they can investigate. This time it’s all about Zeke’s character … and also the fact that he’s not where you think he is.

In the promo below you can see how the puzzle unfolds dramatically when Michaela fights right away. What we do know is that everyone who has it is clearly out to do some things to it – things that could be extremely dangerous in their persuasion. He can’t make all the connections he needs and he suddenly seems to recognize the failure of some of his ways. There is a puzzle he and Michaela have to solve, but reaching the finish line is quite a challenge.

It’s not entirely clear whether this puzzle will be solved over the course of the hour, but it should still be dramatic how we get there.

Would you like some more details about what’s in front of you? Then be sure to read the official Manifest Season 2, Episode 3 summary and see what lies ahead:

The stone family is struggling to unlock their mysterious wave of terrifying 828 calls, while the person who could be the key to solving them is trapped behind bars. Meanwhile, a shocking and troubling incident suggests that Grace is suspected of being a local mother. Guest appearance with Susan Pourfar, Erika Chase and Ed Herbstman.

Isn’t it clear that Grace will be forced to deal with some kind of vocation? Think of this as a great way to set the tone for some infinitely exciting things for the rest of the season – though we’re wondering what happens when the baby is born.

