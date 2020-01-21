advertisement

If you think of common goals for thieves, beehives are probably not high on the list. That didn’t stop anyone from taking nearly 100 beehives from a California orchard, losing tens of thousands of dollars in revenue for the owner and scrapping local law enforcement.

As KCRA reports, the beehives belonged to beekeeper Mike Potts, owner of Pottsy’s Pollination, a company headquartered in Oregon. Orchard managers hire beekeepers such as Potts to supply bees that pollinate their plants, ensure good yields and keep the plants healthy. Unfortunately, someone decided that the bees elsewhere would be better off and pulled the beehives from the pallets on which they rested around the orchard near Yuba City.

The bees, which were used to pollinate an almond orchard, represent about a third of the operation of Pottsy’s Pollination. Speaking with KCRA, Potts said the theft is likely to bring him back about $ 44,000 in lost revenue, but the top priority at the moment is finding the bees.

“I would like to catch them, and I think that many beekeepers are also looking here,” Potts told KCRA. “This also affects the farmer because there will be a shortage of bees. Fortunately, I have enough to cover what I did or what we lost. But it affects the farmer and it affects farmers all the way in Oregon and Washington because of it loss of bees. “

The obvious question here is how someone with a bunch of beehives can get away without being noticed. Potts believes that the thief would need something like a lowloader to remove it, and that the stolen items could be easily identified. Local law enforcement investigates the theft.

Image source: Frank Bienewald / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

