advertisement

Whether you’ve found a solution to go to the gym or just want to improve your personal best, there are many new fresh-fit kits that inspire you to be less horizontal. Give you the kickstart you need to achieve your goals.

All too often, when we pick up our fitness kit, we choose fail-safe, all black, but who said that training has to be a boring thing? The guilt festival in January training is hard enough without having to rely on knee-high leggings and sloppy T-shirts in dreary dark colors to work up a sweat.

advertisement

Buying sportswear that you enjoy wearing is half the battle. Opt for colorful, chic styles that work just as well on the way to the gym as they do for sweating.

Running hoodie, 115 €, sweaty Betty

Nike performance t-shirt, € 40, zalando

Knitting trainer, 14 €, Penneys

There is a lot of new in fitness equipment. Boutique brands such as Varley, The Upside and even the High Street offer activewear with a good dose of fashion flair, coupled with all the technical add-ons that make training even more enjoyable.

M&S has just launched a new activewear collection called Goodmove. The line consists of puffer coats, hoodies, shoulder bags and environmentally friendly knitted sneakers as well as five leggings for different training styles.

The iconic Parisian brand Sezane has developed into active clothing this year. Think of pretty motifs and a refined color palette made of environmentally friendly fabrics.

Bra top, 45 €, leggings, 65 €, Sezane

If you want to spend a lot of money on your active clothing, fitness talent Lululemon has teamed up with the regular Roksanda of London Fashion Week to create a luxurious workout cut that comes out this week. The line combines the creative use of colors and feminine silhouettes with high-quality, functional materials.

Whether you’re on the road or in luxury when investing in fitness equipment, there are certain criteria that need to be met. It should be comfortable and comfortable and should never be a distracting factor during training.

To ensure that your new fit kit overcomes the distance, do a quick test in the locker room or in front of the mirror. Bend it relentlessly – overhead, crouching, and a lunge to make sure your gear is stuck and not becoming see-through.

Tiger print leggings, € 129, The Upside

Nike Performance Leggings, € 52, Zalando

Sports bra, 38 €, girlfriend collective

Veja Condor Runners, € 140, netaporter

The right materials can also have a significant impact on your training. Avoid cotton: it absorbs sweat and does not pull it away from the skin, which leads to sweaty clothing. Plastic-based materials such as polyester, nylon and acrylic are not only unsustainable, they also prevent sweat from evaporating and body temperature becoming too high.

Eco-friendly brands such as Tala, Girlfriend Collective and Veja combine recycled plastics with quick-drying materials.

advertisement