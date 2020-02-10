advertisement

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Local officials have continued to fight to join the World Health Organization (WHO) as countries around the world try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, asked a reporter whether Taiwan could participate in an upcoming WHO forum to be held in Geneva on February 11-12.

“We will have Taiwanese colleagues online, as well as experts from the rest of China,” Ryan said in a February 10 article by the Taiwanese-led Central News Agency (CNA).

Taiwanese experts may participate remotely, but would not represent Taiwan.

He did not consider whether someone from Taiwan had been personally invited to the forum.

Taiwan has continually sought to become a WHO member. Beijing, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that is part of its territory, has however tried to reduce the island’s sovereignty by preventing it from joining international organizations such as WHO.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan’s health ministers attended the World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO decision-making body, as observers. Taiwan has been excluded from China from attending the assembly and its meetings since 2017.

According to the WHO website, the upcoming forum, organized by the international alliance Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GloPID-R), will bring together scientists, health officials, health ministries and research sponsors in response to the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Taiwan, and participation in recent meetings about the outbreak of the WHO Emergency Committee has been excluded.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen previously asked the Chinese regime to provide WHO with false information about the spread of the virus on the island.

In response to the invitation, Tsai said on Monday that “participating online” was just a first step.

“We will continue to work towards substantial participation,” said Tsai.

I would like to thank our allies and like-minded friends from around the world for courageously speaking out on the need to participate # Taiwan’s @WHO. Disease knows no boundaries and we must be able to share information freely to stop # 2019nCoV from spreading. pic.twitter.com/dU3n1cX3nH

– 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) February 8, 2020

Chuang Jen-hsiang, deputy director general of the Taiwanese Disease Control Centers (CDC), said Monday that Taiwan has sent WHO a list of local experts to participate in the forum, which is pending review. They will participate under the name “Taipei” according to local media.

Chuang added that Taiwanese diplomats were working to have these experts attend the forum in person.

Chou Jih-haw, director general of the Taiwanese CDC, said that it is better for local experts to be there in person as they could interact with other experts around the world.

Many countries, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, Australia, Paraguay, and Guatemala, have recently advocated Taiwan’s participation in the WHO.

I would like to thank the representatives of #Eswatini, #Paraguay and #Guatemala for their commitment to global health and security by supporting # Taiwan’s @ WHO participation and showing how #TaiwanCanHelp can fight the spread of # 2019nCoV. pic.twitter.com/Q2niR21y7H

– 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen), February 5, 2020

Andrew Bremberg, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, asked the WHO Executive Board in Geneva on February 6 to allow Taiwan to attend meetings related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“For the rapidly developing coronavirus, it is a technical necessity that the WHO provides visible public health data about Taiwan as an affected area and contacts the Taiwanese health authorities directly to take action,” said Bremberg.

