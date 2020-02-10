advertisement

If you were like us, you probably wondered who the guy showed up in the middle of the Oscars on Sunday to briefly summarize the first half of the show. Fortunately we are here for that.

That was Utkarsh Ambudkar, best known as a member of the freestyle live rap group “Freestyle Love Supreme”.

In 2003, future Tony winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”) helped form the group with other aspiring stars, including Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Ambudkar joined the group in 2005 and appeared on the group’s self-titled Broadway show last year. You can read a summary of this show here.

Ambudkar was actually the original Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” who played the role in the development readings at Vassar Workshop. He was replaced by Leslie Odom Jr. when it went off-Broadway, and later became a big hit on the Broadway stage.

Ambudkar is also known for his roles in “The Mindy Project” and ABC’s short-lived “The Muppets” series. He has also appeared in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon”. He will play the scam skatch in Disney’s upcoming live action “Mulan”.

Before all this? Ambudkar was an MTV VJ (then still a thing) for MTV Desi.

You can see Ambudkar at the Oscars below.

